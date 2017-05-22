Hot Topics

    PFF Stat Shows How Remarkbly Consistent James Harrison Has Been

    By Alex Kozora May 22, 2017 at 11:40 am


    Matthew Marczi told you more about James Harrison’s legendary workouts earlier this morning. But his play on the field has been pretty legendary too. Not just for its peaks but the overall consistency he’s shown throughout his career, especially the past two seasons.

    They posted this graphic showing their yearly grade of him last night.

    Even if you’re not into PFF’s ranking system, you can at least see the overall trend. Harrison has been holding steady for the past three years, even as he’s gotten older. For most players, there is an expected drop off. Not for Harrison.

    If you do care to pay attention to the numbers, Harrison’s last three seasons don’t stray too far away from what he did in 2009 or 2011, years in which he had 8.5 and 10 sack respectively. Over the last three seasons, he has been consistent on the conventional stat sheet, with 5.5 sacks in 2014 and five in the last two years.

    For better or worse, he has been the team’s best pass rushing OLB the last two seasons. Even more underrated is his run defense, as steady and strong as ever. Despite having just turned 39 earlier this month, there’s no reason to think Harrison is going to see a sharp decline this season. Heck, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue to improve, which is such an insane thought to even type out. But it’s totally justified.

    Harrison is one-of-a-kind. I hope he plays another 10 years.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • D.j. Reynolds

      This is why my fantasy football team name has been “Deebo’s Back” ever since he returned.

    • Michael James

      He should really be a HoF lock. He’s just special in every way. A non-QB playing at such an insanely high level at his age, Steelers sack leader, known for his legendary and unreal workouts and the single greatest play in SB history should do it.

    • Kevin Artis

      I hope we don’t put all our eggs in the James Harrison basket. Don’t take that wrong. Just with his age and the grind of the NFL, it’s bound to take it’s toll. Remember “Father Time is undefeated”.

    • Charles Mullins

      There is this Watt kid…and this Dupree kid… and there was this Jones kid….Steelers are doing everything they can to replace James.. James just wont let them… remember that snap Count that Peezy gave..

    • Rob

      I don’t think the team has. They drafted two OLB starters during these last 3 years.

      If anyone can last until the 12th round with Father Time, it’s James, and he’s doing it at a high level too.

      It’s wild that I grew up watching James in the early 2000s and to see him still playing now, at this level, on this team, is such a treat.

    • Conserv_58

      He flips off Father Time after every workout.

    • Conserv_58

      Yup. Deebo’s answer to Peezy’s snap count is the number of vertebrae that break when he hits opposing players.

      Seeing what he did to KC’s left tackle in the playoff game was the stuff of legend. There was the one play were he got under the LT drove him inside the arc and then stopped, put his left hand on the guy’s lower back and his right hand on his chest and threw him into the QB, mostly with only his right arm!