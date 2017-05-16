Photo: Antonio Brown Takes JuJu Smith-Schuster Under His Wing

It’s just a photo. But you know how the saying goes. It’s worth a thousand words. In this case, it might be the start to JuJu Smith-Schuster having a 1000 yard season.

Antonio Brown posted a photo to his Instagram account, showing he and Smith-Schuster getting some extra reps at the UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex. Take a look.

You never know who's watching ! Big bro got this one 🤳🏾@theramonfoster I think he spy his Day 1 @juju #DefeatTheOdds📣 A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on May 16, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT





Smith-Schuster has certainly shown an eagerness to soak up all he can. He immediately embraced the city and become a fan favorite, an active presence on Twitter. That included this video of he and James Conner, straight up excited to be a Steeler.

Man we really are Steelers! 🙌🏾#SteelerNation we had a good rookie minicamp, wanna shoutout my boy @JamesConner_! pic.twitter.com/JDIsVNgT69 — Juju Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuju19) May 14, 2017

While Brown is generally viewed as a player teammates watch from afar, and marvel in his work ethic, he’s been good about working with young receivers. Demarcus Ayers and Eli Rogers spent frequent time at AB’s house last offseason. Brown also had a close friendship with former Steeler Shakim Phillips, though Phillips is no longer on the team.

Of course, it’s just one photo in May. And it’s reasonable to expect all the rookies are coming in to work hard. But it’s apparent Smith-Schuster has already realized how valuable his time in the offseason is, the last month of relative calm before camp begins and the craziness is non-stop. That’s worth 1000 words.

Maybe someday, it’ll be worth 1000 catches. Just like the man he’s compared to. Hines Ward.