    Photo: Antonio Brown Takes JuJu Smith-Schuster Under His Wing

    By Alex Kozora May 16, 2017


    It’s just a photo. But you know how the saying goes. It’s worth a thousand words. In this case, it might be the start to JuJu Smith-Schuster having a 1000 yard season.

    Antonio Brown posted a photo to his Instagram account, showing he and Smith-Schuster getting some extra reps at the UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex. Take a look.


    Smith-Schuster has certainly shown an eagerness to soak up all he can. He immediately embraced the city and become a fan favorite, an active presence on Twitter. That included this video of he and James Conner, straight up excited to be a Steeler.

    While Brown is generally viewed as a player teammates watch from afar, and marvel in his work ethic, he’s been good about working with young receivers. Demarcus Ayers and Eli Rogers spent frequent time at AB’s house last offseason. Brown also had a close friendship with former Steeler Shakim Phillips, though Phillips is no longer on the team.

    Of course, it’s just one photo in May. And it’s reasonable to expect all the rookies are coming in to work hard. But it’s apparent Smith-Schuster has already realized how valuable his time in the offseason is, the last month of relative calm before camp begins and the craziness is non-stop. That’s worth 1000 words.

    Maybe someday, it’ll be worth 1000 catches. Just like the man he’s compared to. Hines Ward.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Mr. KnowItAll

      I smiled ear to ear like the grinch reading this write up. Great news.

    • John Noh

      I wish Martavis would go under AB’s wing. Maybe it’ll help him keep on the straight and narrow.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It’s crazy ppl don’t see AB as a leader/team player when he’s doing this just like he did last year with Eli and Ayers.

    • Steel City Slim

      Glad to see these two young men forming a bond. Two great personalities. Hopefully they can feed off of each other and keep each other grounded.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I think this kid is gonna be really good and thats before this pic didnt like the pick at first but once I seen his videos and heard how others talk about him he has the potential to be special

    • Steel Your Face

      Please keep these coming, I love it…!

    • 6 ring circus

      Nothing like youthful exuberance…and nothing wrong with showing it.

    • Delboka

      Sounded like idiots in the video. I really want ti follow those guys when ai have no clue what they’re jabbering about. I’ll follow them just as much as Infollow Lev Bell’s music career.

    • Delboka

      Agreed. People went a little crazy when he did the locker room video. This guy works harder than anyone, and got us into the post season against the Ravens.

      Some fans were already talking about getting rid if AB, for the reason of being a distraction. The WR crew will be the best the steelers have had in a very long time.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      So so true! I couldn’t have said it better myself!

    • Alex Kozora

      lol what?

    • Delboka

      When Martavis’ contract is up, he will be out if PIT in a heart beat. I think it’s too late for him to be under ABs wing.

      He will get a major contract in a party town like Miami, New York, or LA, and mess up again.

      Until then, keep it together MB.

    • afrazier9

      I think we should give MB a chance and see what he will do. I think he comes out with a humbled approach and realize that this game is a blessing to have in his life. He has talent but I think being a man and handling his business will be the statement made by him for us to remember. HE IS GOING TOO KILL IT OUT THERE GO STEELERS

    • Don

      I think he’s announcing to everyone that he’s white.

    • Gautama Om

      I think he will. He has higher upside than Hines Ward due to his wingspan and huge hands. If he has as much passion as Hines, watch out NFL!

    • Gautama Om

      He’s trolling.

    • Jason

      Cuz of bonehead reporting by hacks like Aditi whatever her last name is, portraying AB as a guy who pouts after a teammate scores a td when that was never the case.

    • Chris92021

      Given his past and that he’s now one step away from being Josh Gordon/Aldon Smith territory, I doubt Bryant will get a huge multi-year contract from another team. The only way he gets a major contract as you write is if he has two monster seasons for us in 2017 and 2018 AND stays out of trouble. If he does have two monster seasons for us, chances are we are a Super Bowl contender, in which case, I am totally OK with Bryant leaving town. Having said that, the pressure is more on Bryant than it is on the Steelers.

    • walter

      I picked up about half of it in the end. But it doesnt matter. I can see they are smiling and they are good kids.

    • gdeuce

      no one will give him a major contract, he’s too much of a liability

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      They say the passion is strong in this one