Hot Topics

    Pittsburgh’s Success Stems From Steady Leadership

    By Alex Kozora May 27, 2017 at 08:00 am


    It’s the weekend, there isn’t a lot going on in Pittsburgh, so I wanted to take a slightly different direction with this one. The big news of this past week is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ thrilling Game 7 win over the Ottawa Senators. Their win, and back-to-back appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals only reinforces what the city of Pittsburgh represents. Quality, steady coaches.

    Mike Tomlin has created and maintained an impressive culture with the Steelers. He may not be lauded for his X’s and O’s the way Bill Belichick is but he commands the locker room just the same. Players fight hard for him and with him. It isn’t a one-way street. Of course, that isn’t all from Tomlin, it’s the longstanding philosophy of the Rooney’s, but Tomlin ran with it and enhanced that feeling. Pittsburgh has been as steady as ever, never having a losing season under him – Noll had four post-dynasty and Cowher had three – and adding another Lombardi to the collection.

    I admit I don’t follow the other sports as closely as football but Mike Sullivan has brought similar to the Pens in a much shorter time. He inherited a flailing team under Mike Johnston and immediately turned them around, winning the Stanley Cup in his first season. With a target on their backs this year, and just as many injuries, Sullivan brought the Pens back to the Finals this year.

    Both coaches, Tomlin and Sullivan, are guys who seemingly don’t get too high or too low. On its surface, you can’t tell if they’re reacting to a win or a loss. Even in his post-game presser Thursday night, Sullivan was calm and collected, deflecting the praise to the players while congratulating the Sens on a hard-fought series. Adversity, of which there’s been plenty, hasn’t affected either team’s course.

    Then there’s Clint Hurdle, who likely would come in third place in the mind’s of most fans when asked to rank the three. The Pittsburgh Pirates may be struggling now but Hurdle inherited a mess, akin to what Noll was brought in to fix. A bunch of lovable losers. By his third season, he transformed the club from basement dwellers to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. He followed that up with playoff runs the next two seasons before the dropoff in 2016. He has a similar approach to the others; serious when he has to, jovial when it’s appropriate.


    I posed the question last week on Twitter and still think the answer is up for debate. Does Pittsburgh have the best three coaches – combined – of a city with an NFL, NHL, and MLB team. Maybe Boston? With Belichick, which gives them a big leg up, and up-and-comer Brad Stevens. Chime in with your thoughts; maybe I’m missing one.

    All I know is that I’m grateful for the steady, strong leadership Pittsburgh sports has. It’s rare and something that needs to be cherished.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • JB Burgess

      “Steady” and “good” are two different things. No one can underestimate or under prepare a team like Mike Tomlin can.

    • AndyR34

      Alex – nice coverage article. Whether you are a fan of any of the coaches or not we, are blessed to have three fairly successful ones in the ‘Burgh.

    • RickM

      Sullivan impresses me a lot as it’s really hard to double-up with Stanley Cups. As for Hurdle, I think almost all baseball head coaches are interchangeable. Having a good GM is the key in baseball. As for Mike Tomlin, I think he’s above-average but he has weaknesses that will never improve because he doesn’t recognize them (clock management, getting his team motivated week-in, week-out, etc.). Some of the motivation issues definitely fall on the players as well, but the Head Coach is the ‘driver’.

    • StolenUpVotes

      The Hoosier in me is still salty that Stevens isn’t pacing the coaching box at Assembly Hall. At least Archie is a solid consolation prize.

    • StolenUpVotes

      103-57 says the differ

    • Terrible Towlie

      like Chuck Noll used to say……if he has to motivate a professional player, then he would cut them….the want to to win is motivation enough, and if that dont do it the $$ should