Report: Browns To Sign Veteran CB Jason McCourty

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly making a fairly significant signing on Tuesday as veteran free agent cornerback Jason McCourty has come to terms with the team, according to Courtney Fallon of the NFL Network.

Jason McCourty tells me he's putting pen to paper on a 2-year, 6M deal with the #Browns. 2M guaranteed. Big time addition to that roster. — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) May 16, 2017

McCourty, who was released by the Tennessee Titans after eight seasons with the organization back in April, will now likely start opposite current Browns cornerback Joe Haden in 2017.





McCourty has registered 13 interceptions during his NFL career and two of those came in games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on throws by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers will open their 2017 regular season on the road against the Browns and it will be interesting to watch the duo of McCourty and Haden attempt to cover Pittsburgh’s group of talented wide receivers which we hope will include Martavis Bryant, who was recently conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after sitting out the entire 2016 season due to a suspension.

According to Fallon, McCourty’s deal with the Browns is expected to be for two-years and total out at $6 million. McCourty, by the way, will turn 30 years of age in October.

This was the last time McCourty got Ben and the QB wasn't happy with AB #Steelers pic.twitter.com/uRsGs5JGEd — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) May 16, 2017