    Report: Browns To Sign Veteran CB Jason McCourty

    By Dave Bryan May 16, 2017 at 05:42 pm


    The Cleveland Browns are reportedly making a fairly significant signing on Tuesday as veteran free agent cornerback Jason McCourty has come to terms with the team, according to Courtney Fallon of the NFL Network.

    McCourty, who was released by the Tennessee Titans after eight seasons with the organization back in April, will now likely start opposite current Browns cornerback Joe Haden in 2017.


    McCourty has registered 13 interceptions during his NFL career and two of those came in games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on throws by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

    The Steelers will open their 2017 regular season on the road against the Browns and it will be interesting to watch the duo of McCourty and Haden attempt to cover Pittsburgh’s group of talented wide receivers which we hope will include Martavis Bryant, who was recently conditionally reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after sitting out the entire 2016 season due to a suspension.

    According to Fallon, McCourty’s deal with the Browns is expected to be for two-years and total out at $6 million. McCourty, by the way, will turn 30 years of age in October.

    • dany

      Sheldon Brown, Tramon Williams, Jason McCourty; They always get these underrated corners at the tail-end of their careers, hoping to catch their last spark. Maybe in 2019 they will sign Gay!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Surprised the pats didn’t sign him.

    • Steelers12

      i am as well

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I’m more concerned that Gerald Hodges is visiting the Patriots

    • Mark G Hunter

      Damn the Browns are making some positive moves. They have 4 picks in the first 2 rounds next draft. If they keep making the right moves, they’re gonna be a problem in the AFC North

    • rystorm06

      I don’t know about that, I’ve been saying that since 2010. At this point I just resigned to the fact the browns will always suck lol.

    • Jason

      No idea why we didn’t look at him. I’ve been screaming his name all off-season. Gotta be a reason he’s still out there though.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      If the Pats are taking an interest, I don’t see why any other team that could use his services shouldn’t be as well.

    • SilverSteel

      Good one. Gonna be tough for Gay to stay top dog this season.

    • Pat

      They have 5 picks in the first two rounds next year. Their first, Texans first, Eagles/Texans/Browns 2nd rounders.