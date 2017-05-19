Report: Former Steelers TE Ladarius Green Still Hopes To Play In 2017

The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Ladarius Green with the failed physical designation on Thursday and apparently he still hopes to resume his NFL career.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Green told a player following his Thursday release that he’s hoping to sign with a team as a free agent and play this season. We can only assume that the player Green told was one of his former Steelers teammates as Fowler didn’t clarify.

A player who spoke with tight end Ladarius Green post-release said Green's hoping to play this season and sign with a team as a free agent. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 19, 2017





The fact that Green was waived with the failed physical designation easily leads one to believe that he still might very well have some sort of post-concussion-related issues. There were, however, pictures of Green on the Steelers website recently showing him taking part in some conditioning drills with his now former teammates.

Assuming Green does indeed still want to play, it will be interesting to see if any other teams show interest in him. Should that wind up being the case, it’s hard to imagine that Green would be offered a lucrative deal and definitely not anything close to the $5 million he was scheduled to earn from the Steelers in 2017.

Green is a huge risk at this point considering his concussion history, but with that said, we’ve seen first-hand the kind of production he’s capable of whenever he is on the field.

Regardless of what ultimately happens with Green moving forward, the Steelers have made their decision to move on from him after just one season in which he earned $6 million for what turned out to be six games played in.

Green caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers after missing the first half of the season on the team’s Reserve/PUP list. The former San Diego Chargers draft pick signed a four-year, $20 million free agent contract with the Steelers at the start of the 2016 signing period.