    Report: Former Steelers TE Ladarius Green Still Hopes To Play In 2017

    By Dave Bryan May 19, 2017 at 06:43 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Ladarius Green with the failed physical designation on Thursday and apparently he still hopes to resume his NFL career.

    According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Green told a player following his Thursday release that he’s hoping to sign with a team as a free agent and play this season. We can only assume that the player Green told was one of his former Steelers teammates as Fowler didn’t clarify.


    The fact that Green was waived with the failed physical designation easily leads one to believe that he still might very well have some sort of post-concussion-related issues. There were, however, pictures of Green on the Steelers website recently showing him taking part in some conditioning drills with his now former teammates.

    Assuming Green does indeed still want to play, it will be interesting to see if any other teams show interest in him. Should that wind up being the case, it’s hard to imagine that Green would be offered a lucrative deal and definitely not anything close to the $5 million he was scheduled to earn from the Steelers in 2017.

    Green is a huge risk at this point considering his concussion history, but with that said, we’ve seen first-hand the kind of production he’s capable of whenever he is on the field.

    Regardless of what ultimately happens with Green moving forward, the Steelers have made their decision to move on from him after just one season in which he earned $6 million for what turned out to be six games played in.

    Green caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers after missing the first half of the season on the team’s Reserve/PUP list. The former San Diego Chargers draft pick signed a four-year, $20 million free agent contract with the Steelers at the start of the 2016 signing period.

    • Rocksolid20

      If he ends up playing in NE , I’ll never watch NFL again .

    • walter

      Mysteries still surround Mr Green. He says he wants to play but he doesnt argue with his doctors. He says he is not concerned or worried about past concussions. I guess we will eventually get more information when somebody signs him. I feel we are missing something here. A big question I have is did he fail or pass a concussion test when the Steelers first signed him?

    • walter

      Can you imagine a healthy Green and Gronk?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I thought this as well.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😭😭😭
      Why can’t he be healthy and play for us?
      If he didn’t get blasted in the head we could possibly won against New England. 😔

    • RickM

      My guess is his concussion symptoms will be fully gone when he sits down to negotiate with another team. Good luck to whatever team pays him.

    • RickM

      You do wonder if there was any offer from him to maybe re-negotiate his deal. Likely not I guess. It’s all pretty murky.

    • jconeoone C

      I can’t think about this……

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I saw this one coming!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      It could be us for far less money-doubt it though.

      I thought this might be coming with his practicing recently as we were discussing earlier.

    • Ni mo

      Nasty

    • RickM

      As long as he doesn’t physically exert himself with football drills the symptoms will go away. But the minute he starts them again, the same thing could happen. I assume he failed the Steelers’ physical because he reported concussion symptoms again. It’s awfully difficult for any team to have confidence in him, but someone will sign him for not a lot as you say.

    • Steel Squirrel

      This is absolutely ridiculous! What an idiot. If he’s really this bad off, he’d be insane not to hang it up. I don’t know whether to hate him or pity him.

    • Steeldog22

      For one play. Yes.

    • Jason Vancil

      They acquired Dwayne Allen to pair with Gronk. He is about the same age as Green. Doubt they have interest.

    • Dave

      Why pity a scammer? He told Tomlin and Colbert that he had no concussion symptoms, that it was sinus related. Cmon peoples you saw him last year in preseason, he didn’t want to play. The man has no heart for football, it’s all about lining his pockets. He’s a POS!!!!

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yeah, Green and Gronk… So Gronk will show Green how to crush a beer can on his head and well, you all know the story from there. Uh, cough, cough, wink, wink… let the ankle injuries begin.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Wow, that’s a great imagination you have there… Lets imagine a healthy and younger AP while we are at it.

    • S.T.

      Under other circumstances, you would see a team release an overpaid player with the possible intent to re-sign him for less money. Although the thought has crossed my mind, it may be too far into my Friday night activities to think straight, so someone else please confirm for me that they wouldn’t have released him to resign him for less money on a more team-friendly deal, because they’ve already obligated themselves to the $2.5(ish) hit for the cut. Right? Or could they bring him back? Not that I’m aware of any precedent for that sort of thing.