Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Sign TE Phazahn Odom

    By Alex Kozora May 14, 2017 at 01:29 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed one tryout player coming out of their rookie minicamp, inking tight end Phazahn Odom, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

    Odom was one of the top players from the tryout bunch and is an interesting size player at 6’8 250 pounds. He ran a 4.79 at his Pro Day. Odom, out of Fordham, had a down senior season but caught seven touchdowns as a junior, setting a school record by a tight end.


    He’ll compete with David Johnson, Xavier Grimble, and if he hasn’t been cut, UDFA Scott Orndoff.

    The Steelers will have to release one player to get back to the 90 man roster. We’ll update this article when that move is announced.

    Pittsburgh signed four tryout players a year ago and one of them – Marcus Tucker – is still on the roster.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Dofdmp

      Well Alex we were right, now let’s see if he can stick.

    • capehouse

      Ryan Malleck was another TE signed earlier in the year too.

    • Matt Manzo

      Awesome! Is the 90 man deadline today?

    • Alex Kozora

      It would have to come in a corresponding move, so yeah.

    • H.K. northern cali

      Like to see him and the outlaw down in the red-zone for big ben.

    • Ike Evans

      You called it

    • James Cowan

      Are you guys going to do a scouting report on him? Would be interested to see his numbers and – other than the competition levels – his weaknesses.

    • Hec

      He looks pretty athletic for a 6’8” 250lbs TE.

    • Alex Kozora

      I think we will.