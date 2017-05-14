Report: Steelers Sign TE Phazahn Odom

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed one tryout player coming out of their rookie minicamp, inking tight end Phazahn Odom, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Steelers signed former Fordham tight end Phazahn Odom following their rookie minicamp, according to a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 14, 2017

Odom was one of the top players from the tryout bunch and is an interesting size player at 6’8 250 pounds. He ran a 4.79 at his Pro Day. Odom, out of Fordham, had a down senior season but caught seven touchdowns as a junior, setting a school record by a tight end.





He’ll compete with David Johnson, Xavier Grimble, and if he hasn’t been cut, UDFA Scott Orndoff.

The Steelers will have to release one player to get back to the 90 man roster. We’ll update this article when that move is announced.

Pittsburgh signed four tryout players a year ago and one of them – Marcus Tucker – is still on the roster.