Hot Topics

    Retired WR Calvin Johnson Explains Why Players Still Don’t Self-Report Concussions

    By Matthew Marczi May 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    Maybe it’s just been me, but it seems to have been a while since we have heard much of former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson since he retired. But he made some news recently due to comments that he made following a football camp that he hosts in Southfield, MI.

    Concussions suddenly became the topic du jour after Tom Brady’s wife told a reporter that the New England Patriots quarterback suffered a concussion during play in the 2016 season, even though he was never reported to have had one. This drew some controversy, and even prompted a response from his agent that contradicted his wife, but the topic was breached, and Johnson commented on it as well.

    Guys get concussions, they don’t tell the coaches”, he said during his football camp. He acknowledged including himself in that category as well, saying, “it happens”. Why? “I don’t tell the coach sometimes because I know I got a job to do”, he said. “The team needs me out there on the field. And sometimes you allow that to jeopardize yourself, but that’s just the nature of the world”.

    This certainly is not something the NFL will have been happy to read, as, at least on the public relations front, this is precisely the sort of attitude that they are attempting to eliminate from the game, even asking players to self-report concussions, which is something that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has done in recent years.

    As Dave Birkett noted in the article from the Detroit Free Press from which the above-quoted passages are transcribed, Johnson did tell ESPN last year that he has had his “fair share” of concussions, in spite of the fact that he had never been formally diagnosed with one.


    “They’re going to dispute that, but anytime you black out, anytime you hit the ground and everything is stars and stuff, any time your brain hits your skull, that’s a concussion”, he told reporters yesterday. “No matter how severe it is, it’s a concussion. Now granted, some people get nausea. That’s a severe concussion when you get hit like that and you get nausea and stuff like that. But if you play football long enough”, he concluded, it is virtually assured that you will have a concussion or two.

    So why is he talking about this, other than the fact that it became a current topic of discussion? Because it’s something that he wants to communicate to the young players that he works with at his football camp every year. Because he knows how important it is to get the message out, and clearly.

    “You’re doing these camps, you’ve got to talk about concussion awareness”, he said. “But the biggest thing I told them, concussions, they happen in football, it’s part of football. The biggest thing is rest. If you feel like you’ve got a concussion, if you don’t know, if you take the test whatever, if you feel like you’ve got a concussion, the biggest thing is rest, man”.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • walter

      They have a choice. Just like everything else in life. Players must make choices about money, health and loyalty to their team. Really no different than any other dangerous job. You sign on for the job, you get paid well, you have an obligation to do that job. Like he says, thats just the nature of the world. It seems to me they have all the protection they need. A hit to the head is recorded. Its all on record. They dont have to hire a lawyer or fight for their rights. All they have to do is say I dont feel right, and they still get paid and medical and rehabilitation is all paid for. What more do you think they need? Do you think we should change the rules of football again?

    • Craig M

      Maybe concussions affect basic common sense.

    • steelburg

      The mentality of reporting a concussion for a player no matter what end of the roster they are on is a tough one IMO. Football is a sport where your toughness is consistently being tested from all angles. So reporting yourself to come out of a game IMO is the equivalent of teenage peer pressure where instead of a kids coolness and popularity being at stake it goes up another level where we are talking about a players ability to support and feed his family. Even the guys like Calvin Johnson who are more financially secure as he said feel pressure to perform and stay on the field knowing that they are a integral part of the teams success.

    • woodsworld58

      Men are taught to work, regardless, and feed their families…..period, and they are socialized that way. Nobody listens to what a man has to say, or are they interested, unless you’re bringing home the bacon.