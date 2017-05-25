Hot Topics

    Rookie CB Cameron Sutton Primarily Working Outside At Start Of OTAs

    By Dave Bryan May 25, 2017 at 12:58 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their first week of 2017 OTA practices on Thursday and while we haven’t learned a lot as it relates to which players were lined up where and with what unit, a few details related to those kinds of topics have surfaced nonetheless.

    While we knew ahead of Thursday’s practice that veteran cornerback William Gay has non-surprisingly been working as the first-team slot defender at the start of this year’s OTA’s and that third-year cornerback Senquez Golson has admittedly been cycling in after him, rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton let the media know where he’s been seeing the bulk of his practice time after the team’s final practice of the week.

    According to Chris Mueller of The Beaver County Times, Sutton, the Steelers first of two third-round draft picks this year, said Thursday he’s primarily been working at the outside cornerback position during OTAs, as opposed to the nickel spot. This news probably isn’t too surprising being as Sutton played mostly on the outside during his four years at Tennessee.

    Ever since Sutton was drafted, the main speculation has been that he could eventually become the Steelers starting slot defender at some point down the road and while that might ultimately wind up being the case, we can probably can expect him to continue to work mostly on the outside as the OTA practices continue on next week.

    The Steelers probably want to get a good look at Golson in the slot between now and the start of training camp being as they still have a lot of questions about him as he’s yet to play in a single game due to shoulder and foot injuries that he suffered during his first two seasons in the league.

    In addition to adding Sutton to the cornerback room via the draft this year, the Steelers also selected former Utah cornerback Brian Allen in the fifth-round. Ahead of the draft they also signed cornerback Coty Sensabaugh via free agency and he has experience playing both inside and outside.

    In the grand scheme of things, it’s too early to draw any hard conclusions based on where players line up at during OTA practices. It is, however, fun to monitor these little depth chart tidbits just the same and see how much things change, if any, when training camp gets underway in Latrobe in late July.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Good, get a good long look at Golson in the slot

    • srdan

      That will be a my number one battle in camp.
      #2 slot receiver
      #3 backup RB

    • Rob H

      As you said, not a surprise at all.
      One of the many attractive things about Sutton, is his ability to play any spot in the secondary (including safety during senior bowl week.)
      Like I’ve said before, I think he ultimately ends up a great slot corner in the long term, but depending on how the other slot candidates look, he could very well end up staring out as an outside guy, and could also be moved around, depending on the package.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I feel vindicated!

      I’ve been saying this and saying it and no one would listen and everyone (even Alex) disagreed. It makes perfect sense to me.

      Barring injury, they are initially going to have Gay and Golson fight for the starting slot position and have Sutton compete with Sensabaugh (who is better at slot and will compete there too) and Allen for the outside backup positions. i believe Sutton will be cross-trained to play both, but they will have him learn outside first and gauge him there.

      This is what made sense to me once we learned Golson is healthy and #2 behind Gay at the slot right now.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Having gone through the Sean Davis slot/CB/SS/FS experiment last year, I’m going to temper my reaction to “initial” positioning tryouts. However, it is interesting that the Steelers are at least HOPING Sutton can play outside.

      Perhaps Rasul Douglas would’ve been the better pick at 3.30?… We shall see.

    • Matt Manzo

      I imagine they are confident in Suttons slot skills and are using the early part of the off season to see how his outside skills are, while also giving Golson every chance to show that he can play.
      I think it’s all depending on Golson.
      The only negative I see is that I never thought of Sutton as a threat to Allen making the roster. But if he can play the outside well, he could knock Allen to the ps. (Which we all know Allen won’t clear waivers and will get signed by the Pats)

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I think the battle will be for #1 slot cb, not necessarily #2.

      Mark this down as my prediction: IF, and it is a BIG IF, Golson is and remains healthy, I predict he will become our starting slot by relatively early in the season if not to begin it. I predict Gay will be a backup (if he makes the roster) both inside and out.

    • Matt Manzo

      Was Douglas as versatile as Sutton?

    • falconsaftey43

      I like Sutton way better than Douglas. I see no reason Sutton can’t play outside. It’s not like he’s a smurf or anything, he’s 5’11”.

    • Matt Manzo

      I think he’s saying his number one favorite battle is Slot CB, and 2nd favorite is Slot WR and 3rd favorite is back up RB.

    • srdan

      You’re not exactly going out ona limb there. He is a second round pick. And his issue has been health.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Ugh. No offense intended to you in particular, but no one wants to admit that they pegged Sutton wrong when he was drafted.

      I agree he has the ability to play both, but you don’t practice him initially where you didn’t intend him to play.

      For example, no one disagrees that JJ Watt has the ability to play both OLB & ILB, and we all agree he is better at OLB. They’re not practicing Watt in OTAs at ILB because he is better at OLB. Yet, that is is the conclusion your logic on Sutton would lead us to.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Fair point. I don’t think so either (about being on a limb). However, comments I’ve gotten the last couple of days lead me to believe most people would disagree with my prediction vehemently and would still say Gay or Sutton over Golson at slot.

    • Matt Manzo

      Any updates on Conners hamstring? I hate to think of him missing time.
      I think there’s a good battle brewing for the last OLB spot, too! Chick, Moats and Adams will be swinging too!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Ahh…I’m a little slow today apparently. I didn’t read it like that but it makes total sense now.

    • Matt Manzo

      I thought the same thing at first!

    • John Noh

      I don’t think the team is sold on Ross Cockrell being a long-time fixture at outside corner. I for one would be glad to see Sutton do well opposite to Artie and eventually take Ross’s job. Ross was an OK interim solution during a pretty bad stretch for the Steelers secondary.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Could not agree more!!!

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Ross may still be the long term answer there too, but I don’t think they’re convinced!

    • Steve Johnson

      Has anybody heard anything on Brian Allen? Is he playing in the dime?

    • falconsaftey43

      I doubt they’ve even gotten to dime yet, just the first week of OTAs. I’d assume he’s playing outside for now.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I sort of agree with the Allen point, but we have always known Sutton is making the roster. So, in a way, Allen is competing against the outside skills of the loser of Gay/Sensabaugh’s battle in the slot.

    • T3xassteelers

      I know it’s only TC but this seems to be a good thing… More depth on outside plus that must mean they have confidence in Big Play Willie Gay, Golson and/or Sensabaugh (though I know he can play anywhere).

    • capehouse

      No surprise here. With Gay and Golson already 1 and 2 in the Slot the backup Outside CBs in OTAs were Sensabaugh and Ducre. Much easier path for playing time goes through those two.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I agree with your premise. I do note, though, that Sensabaugh bombed as an outside starter with the Rams so I’m not yet sure he is any more adept at it than either of the other two.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yeah, I think that’s pretty much all we can glean from this. Sutton isn’t ahead of Gay/Golson in the slot, so he’ll get more reps at 2nd team outside than 3rd team slot for now.

    • The Tony

      Chck to me is the number 4 OLB on the roster. I’d guess we probably carry 5

    • Guest12

      I think Gay stays for 1 more year for the depth. Only because outside of Arite and Ross, there is no one that they are for sure about. Golson=injuries, Sutton/Allen=rookies, Coty=who knows. So I think they hang on to Gay for a little while longer. He also still plays well off the ball in coverage, as long as he doesn’t have to play man, his zone statistics last season still had him as a top 10 zone CB, so it wouldn’t be too wild to also think maybe play some safety in sub packages if none of the rookies or Golson seem to be ready. Now that, may be going out on a limb a little.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      I don’t disagree, but I think it should come down to a single roster spot for one of Gay or Sensabaugh. I also think Gay is the favorite there.

      This would leave a 6th position for Allen (assuming he shows enough promise to warrant being kept).

    • Guest12

      Yea I think Coty is the odd man out. We will see though. Coty actually is not a bad slot DB, it’s when the Rams tried him on the outside that made him look bad.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Why not? Give him a chance. A lot of people are talking like Cockrell is the answer or can’t get beat out. Cockrell is an average corner. It’s not going to be easy cause he’s a rook but I wouldn’t be surprised if Cam has the outside job by our bye week!

    • StolenUpVotes

      We live in an age where Steelers fans want to pigeon hole ever CB under 6’0 to the slot lol

    • Nick Ewry

      Sutton played all 4 years at Tennessee and only played like 5 snaps in the slot. His skill set seems to translate but I highly doubt the Steelers are confident in his ability to play a position he has never played at the highest level. As has been stated, fans wrongfully pigeon holed this guy as a slot CB. I bet that at some point this season we see a Burns, Sutton, Golson secondary.

    • T3xassteelers

      I don’t know what his deal was with the Rams but before that he looked pretty good! I think he’s a great backup though

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Hoping for burns and Sutton outside corners and golson slot

    • Rob H

      I really believe Gay is just being given veteran respect right now, and the (early) battle inside will be between Sensabaugh and Golson, with Cockrell and Sutton battling for the outside spot.
      Gay could surprise me (he’s done it before), but I really believe his spot this year will end up being the veteran “swiss army knife.” Unless there’s an injury or poor performance somewhere, I think he ends up as the fifth corner.
      I think right now they’re just setting up the basic outline for how they want go into training camp, where the pads go on, and the real judgements are made.