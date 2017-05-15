Hot Topics

    Rookie Minicamp Again Proves There’s No Such Thing As A ‘Camp Body’

    By Alex Kozora May 15, 2017 at 05:31 pm


    If you don’t mind, I’m going to climb on up my soapbox here to circle back on a topic I buzz around the comments section time and time again. There is no such thing as a “camp body” and this weekend’s rookie minicamp session proves it. Again.

    As you know by now, two of the 20-odd tryout players were signed to NFL contracts. Fordham tight end Phazahn Odom and Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos. Entering the weekend, it’s easy to dismiss both of them as just camp bodies, players needed to fill out the practice field so the “real” players – the drafted rookies – can begin their work.

    Odom is a small school kid who is getting the chance to play at the league’s highest level. Galambos had a tough childhood, a mother who battled addiction, leaving him and his siblings to fend for themselves at times, who gets to live out a dream for at least a little while longer. They’re no longer just tryout players. They’re Steelers.

    To refer to any player as just a “body” creates such a negative and untrue connotation. In Pittsburgh at least, the tryout guys are treated as well as the first round pick.

    Running back Jawon Chisholm’s words still ring in my head everytime I think about that. He isn’t the only one who has explained it to me but Chisholm said he felt like family during his brief initial time with the team, the three day minicamp in the spring of 2015.


    “No one was stuck up, no one was arrogant. Coach Tomlin talked to every single last person. When I first went there, he talked to the rookie minicamp guys, the tryouts and the guys who got drafted, he talked to everyone the same with the same demeanor. He always gives you that type of hope that you really can make it. I feel like he sincerely means everything that he says.”

    It wasn’t just Tomlin but the group of positional coaches, who, for my money, are some of the best as a collection in the league. Running backs coach James Saxon kept in touch with Chisholm even after the minicamp, where he left without a contract, and was on the ready when the team brought him mid-way through training camp later that year.

    It was a brief stay and Chisholm was cut during final cutdowns. He’s now retired but it was a couple weeks no one can ever take away, serving as inspiration for himself and his community.

    Then there are those who were able to stick around. Terence Garvin is the example we go back to, someone else who I’m sure was viewed as a “camp body” when he first arrived in Pittsburgh. That camp body turned out to be one of the team’s best special teamers and is still in the league.

    We’re not even getting into the undrafted free agents, of which there are too many to name. Pittsburgh, maybe more than any other team, has shown the value of the UDFAs over the history of their franchise.

    I know most of these players, especially the tryouts, are going to leave the team without a contract and we’ll forget about them almost as quickly as they came. But they have a story to tell, a journey made, and that should be celebrated.

    • Steelers12

      Good write up

    • Matt Manzo

      Makes me miss Ian Wild!

    • SteelChuck

      Good stuff, Alex. These guys are at the end of their dream to be in the NFL and still fighting to keep it alive before they have to move on to plan B. Its tough

    • SilverSteel

      Man, I almost shed a tear reading this – well not quite, but you gotta feel for the guys that come up just short. All the preparation for years and you almost make it. That has gotta be rough.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s definitely tough on the guys who don’t stick. But even the tryout players who weren’t offered a contract have the chance to be in the league, get a baseline understanding of how it works, and have some NFL tape to add to their reel.

      Often times, guys will circle back around. Like Chisholm. Matt Dooley, the backup LS last year, was originally a tryout player in 2015 I think who didn’t make it. It’s keeping the door cracked and their hopes high. Motivation you need to get through those rough times.

    • Alex Kozora

      Thanks!

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yeah. It made me think twice as read about Galambos.

    • Douglas Andrews

      Nice job Alex. I stop using camp body after watching a few series of hard knocks. I remember Brian Billick telling guys during cut down to never give up on their dreams just because things didn’t work out at this stop. One particular player went on to have a successful career after getting cut in Dallas was Danny Amendola. These guys who able to make it to the NFL level should all be commended because it takes some dedication n determination otherwise I’d be running down kickoffs plying STs making almost half a million for one yr lol

    • NinjaMountie

      I played football in college. If I could have put on that Steelers helmet and sat in the locker room as a player for just a few days, it would have been a dream come true and something I would have been proud of for the rest of my life. Living a dream, even if for just a little while, is more than a lot of people get. Who knows, maybe some of these kids will have their dream turn into a career.

    • george

      James Harrison. UDFA Steelers 2002. Ravens practice squad 2003. EUROPE league 2003. NFL DPOY 2008. Nuff said!

    • Terrible Towlie

      they coulda had harrison and porter out there at the same time, but Bill redshirted him, he finally got in a game when Joey got kicked out before it started and played so well they couldnt not play him

    • LucasY59

      I will agree that every guy on the 90 man has a shot at the 53 roster, but there are some guys who are real long shots, so when I use the term camp body it is usually for a guy that fills out the 4th string depth chart and does not have much of a shot at making the PS let alone the 53 man, these are the guys that are usually included in the first 15 cuts to get down from 90 to 75 after camp, I think a much more demeaning term is JAG “just a guy” but there are a few on the TC roster who probably fit into that category as well, there are the diamonds in the rough, but for every 1 of them there are probably at least 10 who are just lucky to get that camp invite

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      This is kind of random but it’s really bugging me so…

      Can anyone tell me what is going on in that photo? Right behind the RB’s back belt loop there’s some kind of weird white/blue accessory? Is that a hand warmer turned backwards? What is that thing?

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, I dunno. I think it’s the RBs towel sticking out.

    • Bryan Ischo

      I think the point is, that given that nobody knows exactly who is going to make it and who is not, talking about anyone in terms that imply that they have no chance is disrespectful. “Camp body” falls into that category, although I agree that JAG is worse.

      I also think that there are some people who get shortchanged – there must be players who were released who would have gone on to be incredible talents had they been given the chance. But nobody will ever know because of bad luck, bad circumstances, bad timing, whatever, they never got their chance.

    • Alex Kozora

      Of course, by definition, they’re longshots. That’s fair to say, in my mind at least. At best, a 5-15% chance to make it if you’re a tryout guy. But I dunno, JAG and camp body, all the same in my mind. I don’t think it’s our place to try and say who has no chance to make it and who does when it’s mostly guys we know very little about and will be judged in an environment we don’t get to see.

    • Alex Kozora

      Bryan basically said what exactly I was thinking. Only better. I tip my hat, good sir.

    • Rusted Out

      I have proudly never used the term “bodies”. I’ve heard this term used in the military many times (although the best leaders I knew refused to use it). As with many other terms used in the military, they tend to trickle down into sports and even the office place. I really wish this one never caught on. I would never refer to anyone as a body without giving them their fair shake.
      I do believe there are times when the moniker fits, but I would say that it only fits when we have already seen what these guys are capable of at the NFL level and they are “retreads” with another team providing competition, or even just serving a function in camp. I’m not trying to sensor anyone’s speech here, but I won’t be using the term on young men out of college that have latched on with an NFL team.

    • Alex Kozora

      Fully agree.

    • Craig M

      I have to admit that your articles are so consistent on quality that I just take you for granted. So you have my humble apologies and keep up the good work guy.

    • Sdale

      Nice article. Definitely brings a human touch to a process in which it’s easy to dehumanize the struggle these guys go through.

    • Conserv_58

      The most common comment we hear from players is, “I just need an opportunity to show what I can do.” These mimi camp sessions give those prospects that golden opportunity. It’s up to them to make the best of every rep they get to make an impression. Those that don’t make it will always be able to say, “I was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers mini camp to see if I had what it took to make it in the NFL.” No matter what they end up doing to earn a living that’s a memory that will last for the rest of their lives.

    • Dorian James

      I was so high on that guy, guess I was off the mark.

    • Conserv_58

      Correct me if I’m wrong, but if I’m not mistaken, James was unsigned at that time and was sitting home waiting for a team to call him. I think it was during the off season of 2007 when Deebo got the call from the Steelers to show up because then starting LOLB, Clark Haggans broke his hand while lifting weights. As fate would have it, if it wasn’t for Clark Haggans’ injury, Deebo may very well have signed with another team.

    • Conserv_58

      Good post, Bryan. There are countless stories of exceptionally talented guys that, for whatever reason, fell through the cracks and never realized their dream of playing in the bigs. It doesn’t just apply to the NFL either.

    • Terrible Towlie

      he came in for Porter 2004 or 2005 in cleveland

    • VaDave

      “It wasn’t just Tomlin but the group of positional coaches, who, for my money, are some of the best as a collection in the league: Amen Bro!! This is a greatly underappreciated aspect of the Tomlin administration, how well he has managed that over the years.