    Ryan Shazier’s 2015 Wildcard Performance Vs Bengals Touted As Greatest By ILB In PFF Era

    We all know that Pro Football Focus has become either a fan favorite or a boogeyman depending on who you ask—and often seemingly depending on whether or not their data corroborates a previously-held belief—but we still feel it worthwhile to pass along interesting bits of information that they supply pertaining to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    One such piece of data caught my eye last night, as they posted a graphic purported to tout the greatest—or highest-graded—playoff performances by inside linebackers during the ‘Pro Football Focus era’, which expands back to the 2006 season when they began tracking data. His grade from that performance? 99.9.


    Second on the list was former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who posted a grade of 96.6 in the 2013 Divisional Round against the Colts. San Francisco 49ers linebacker Navarro Bowman registered a 96.1 grade for his efforts against the Falcons in the 2012 NFC Conference Championship game.

    Shazier’s performance? Better than theirs. Better than everybody’s in the past decade-plus, at least according to their data. So let’s take a trip down memory lane, all the way back to like 16 or so months ago, and look back at Shazier’s play in that game, which was the first playoff start of his career.

    During that contest against the rival Cincinnati Bengals, the former first-round draft pick recorded a game-high 13 tackles, including nine solo tackles. He recorded two passes defensed and he also forced two fumbles, both of which the Steelers recovered. The second fumble came as the Bengals were essentially trying to run out the clock and win the game.

    By my count, 10 of Shazier’s tackles would be regarded as unsuccessful plays for the offense, with one of the few successes being a six-yard quarterback scramble on second and six. He even had a couple of other tackles that were negated by penalties. He recorded a pressure as a pass rusher that forced an incomplete pass on second and long to boot.

    Conveniently, though not surprisingly, I happened to do a film breakdown of that performance after the game, which you can look back on here. This is how I ended that article:

    “And you’ll notice that I didn’t even bother including his two big forced fumbles, which were crucial moments in this game. That is just a testament to how well he played”.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      if only he would have kept that momentum all last year.

    • Q Fourtyfive Unowho

      By far his best game played thus far…imagine if they never blew the play dead on the forced fumble/fumble recovery/Td he caused by knocking GB out clean with that ferocious hit…I’m still upset the refs botched that one.

    • Rob H

      I don’t think PFF is a “boogeyman” to anyone. It’s rankings and ratings are just recognized as useless by anyone who actually understands how football plays and games situations work.
      I completely understand that it’s a very easy research tool to use, for both writers and casual fans, which is why it’s popularity took off. It’s also easy to understand why analytics geeks would be motivated to pimp it, but I do admit to being totally baffled as to how anyone who understands football wouldn’t understand the glaring problems with it’s ratings and grading system.

    • Uncle Rico.

      Dalton shoulda kept it.

      Will Allen does a Suggs like job bimming the bimmer. Hell of a play.

      But that’s a good example of the distinction between Shazier and either Timmons or Williams. Shazier’s mind/reads/instincts are every bit as fast as his body. Timmons, while fast, was slow to process and react. He would’ve waited and got hooked/sealed by the pulling RG. And Williams, while slow, does process quickly. He likely gets outside that pulling guard, but no way does he attempt to knife through like that. Like Foote, aware of his own limitations, he would likely stay high and protect it from becoming a big play.

      Another example is the AFCC, the 19 yard screen to White for a TD. Watch how painfully slow Timmons is to read/react. Very next series from around the 20-25, NE tries it again. Why not. Only this time Timmons is the hole defender running down the middle on the clear out and Shazier has the RB. Watch him read, react, and close from much farther and way and blow it up.

      He is a unique talent. He just needs to stay healthy.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He was an animal in that game!

    • johnhoien

      Man on fire. What’s great for him & Steeler Nation.. He has yet to play his best season..

    • Luis Garcia

      Love these articles, top football quality analysis, they help making Steeler Nation one of the best knowledge fanhoods. Thanks!

    • Sam Clonch

      Been saying for 2 years now that he was the biggest reason we won that game.

    • Nathanael Dory

      he was in the zone

    • Sam Clonch

      I don’t know, he was pretty dang good other than the 3.5 games he missed. He led the team with 5 picks!

    • 6 ring circus

      If nothing else, PFF corroborates your spot on analysis of #50’s play in that game. Props to you, Matt…

    • Jefferson_St_Joe

      I really think they should at least talk to him about an extension this year before he truly breaks out.

    • charles

      Used to compare Shazier to Brian Bosworth, a #1 pick at middle linebacker Seahawk. That is until that Bengal playoff game. I thought that Shazier tackled with his arms too much and really did not like to make contact. That is until the hit on Bernard. I hated it when I heard that Shazier sold futures on his contract after 4 years. The first time that I have been wrong in years!

    • T3xassteelers

      Wait… is this the bosworth Thad Castle (Blue Mountain State) is talking about?!?!

    • J Jones

      Love watching Shazier fly around, but the best game by an ilb that ive seen had to be Kendrell Bell against the Browns on a bum ankle. He was fantastic that game

    • John Noh

      Shaz was a beast that game. My buddies and I dubbed him “Jefferson” (Fast Time at Ridgemont High) because of that game.

    • LucasY59

      he shouldve added a fumble returned for a TD, but the damn ref blew the whistle

    • Darth Blount 47

      I was at that game! It was easily the most electric, tense, and crazy game – that I have ever attended. Welcome to the Jungle, indeed. Shazier was everywhere in that one. After Green had scored, and Landry threw the pick, everyone (not me) assumed it was over. My throat was hoarse from yelling non-stop for hours, and yet I was not dejected. I still felt like we could win the game. It was only 16-15. After the hit by Shaz to cause the fumble on Hill, and Big Ben came trotting back out of the locker room, I knew we were gonna win. I was rallying EVERYONE in my section (quite a few Stiller fans) by twirling my Towel and explaining how we were gonna win… “Just have to get in range for Boz and he’ll win this *&*%#$.

      I had no clue how those events were gonna unfold, though. Wow, was it insane. Fights in the stands. Bengal fans urinating on people. The State Police got called up into the section right next to mine. A guy across the aisle from me was goading me into a physical confrontation. Stuff was getting thrown in the stands. Big Ben had gotten pelted earlier when he was carted off. It was…. an atmosphere that I had never experienced before at an NFL game. It felt like the place was truly on the brink. The emotions, both highs and lows, from each team and fan-base, was of epic proportions. You could feel the decades of frustration being released from the Bungle faithful. And when Shazier made sure that it wasn’t going to end the way they hoped… he became etched in Steeler lore for all those who were in attendance.

      I’ll never forget Hill’s reaction after the fumble. It was as if Shazier had stolen his lunch money. The Bungle fans were on a freakin’ rollercoaster! A true glass case of emotion! They thought they were gonna lose, down 15-0 going into the 4th, after Bryant had just caught a somersaulting touchdown that amazed everyone. Then they were gonna win after they knocked Big Ben out. Then they were back to losing until McCarron marched them down and Green scored. But maybe something would happen for them to lose? Nope! They intercepted Landry and the place went insane! But wait… Shaz immediately stripped Hill and the place instantly felt like a funeral. And then, even though a noodle-armed Ben was back out there, the Steelers faced a 3rd down… a 3rd down… and then a 4th down! And even after the 4th down conversion, they were only at the Bengal 47 yard line, with 22 seconds left. And now, NO timeouts left.

      After the Burfict head-hunting. Pacman’s unsportsmanlike conduct. And the Boswell field goal… one almost forgot all about Shazier knocking Bernard out in the 3rd (which caused Bungle fans to hiss and boo and turned the mood), Munchak grabbing Nelson’s hair on the sideline, Porter being on the field, Burfict running into the tunnel after the Landry pick (followed by a convoy), the pre-game warmups and refs at the 50 yard line, Ben getting hit with bottles and trash, the amazing Bryant catch… I could go on and on. It was the most unforgettable game I’d have ever attended. Over the Baltimore playoff comeback wins, singing – “Pittsburgh’s going to the Super Bowl” after beating the Jets, or even the Bettis Fumble/Ben heroic save game – in Indy. No, this one was unhinged. And all because Ryan Shazier was the unstoppable force out there, slaying beasts in the jungles of Cincinnati.

    • gdeuce

      his interceptions in 4 consecutive games weren’t break out material?