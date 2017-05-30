Hot Topics

    Sammie Coates Shows Off Previously Injured Fingers To Media

    By Dave Bryan May 30, 2017 at 01:42 pm


    After getting off to a hot start in the first five games of the 2016 regular season, the offensive production of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates pretty much vanished after he suffered a left-hand injury in the teams Week 5 win over the New York Jets.

    While Coates was able to continue playing with his busted fingers, his main contributions came on special teams in the next nine games as he only managed to catch two passes for 14 yards after registering 19 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns in the first five games of the season.

    After it was initially reported this past January by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com that Coates had undergone offseason surgery to repair “fractures and tendon damage” to the fingers on his left hand, that ultimately wound up not being the case. Instead, Fowler later reported that Coates underwent sports hernia surgery.

    On Tuesday, the first day of the Steelers second week of OTA practices, Coates met with media following practice and per request, he showed his left hand and fingers.

    “It’s good right now, just getting the strength back and continue being a football player,” Coates said Tuesday of his left hand in a video shot by Fowler.

    Coates, the Steelers third-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2015, is far from guaranteed a spot on the 2017 53-man roster at this point of the offseason and especially now that the team recently spent a second-round selection on former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the 2017 NFL Draft in addition to adding veteran wide receiver Justin Hunter to the position group earlier in the offseason via free agency.

    With that said, Coates does have some special teams experience now and if he can show that ability again during the offseason practices and training camp in addition to proving that he can return to being the player he was during the first five weeks of the 2016 regular season, it will improve his chances immensely.

    As for what Coates’ fingers look like right now, I’ve seen much worse, so hopefully they’re now in good enough shape so that he can pick up where he left off at as a receiver early last season.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Douglas Andrews

      Ok no excuses Sammie lets go! Need to see that explosive WR from the first 5 games of 2016.

    • Lil Smitty

      I think that will be the only way he makes this team. If he catches like he did in the second half of the season, he is gone.

    • Rusted Out

      I think having a few broken fingers on one hand is a pretty good excuse to drop a few balls. That being said, Juju is going to over take the #3 spot sooner than later.

    • Charles Mullins

      I wish him the best. He seems like a solid dude. He made the best he could out of a bad situation….Now just catch the damn ball.

    • Rob H

      I have a really important football question.
      Who is that blonde reporter on the left of the video clip at the bottom of the page?

    • jconeoone C

      So how many broken fingers did he have?….and he never had surgery on them?…correct?

    • Real

      Ha good question. If whoever answers knows her snapchat you might as well leave that too.

    • NinjaMountie

      I’ve often wondered if having all that hair diminishes the effectiveness of the helmet.
      Yeah, his finger looked messed up a little.

    • capehouse

      I think the picture Ed took looks worse than the video. It’s at a funny angle and the index finger looks bent, but seems a lot straighter moving around in the video.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Shoulda had the finger operated on at the time considering his dubious contributions after that. Between him,Bud and Wheaton I really question whoever is giving out the medical advice.

    • Jones

      Can’t see the video, so this is a useless guess, but Missi Matthews?

    • DoctorNoah

      Tell Bouchette I want to see Sammie’s x-rays.

    • Ace

      I don’t think any of that was released. It has all been very hush hush and a bunch of speculation. My guess is he broke a finger at the least and tore a flexor tendon maybe.

    • CP72

      We will have an explosive receiver…he will be wearing #10.

      With Martavis back Sammie’s role is a little unclear.

    • Gautama Om

      It doesn’t look that bad. If anything, it has affected him more mentally. I’ve seen way worse “mangled fingers” on players that are way more productive than him.

      No excuses Sammie.

    • Gautama Om

      She’s not really that hot. Some of you people are easily pleased, especially if its blond. I’d give her a 6 out of 10.

    • Jaybird

      That scar along the index finger, along the 1st segment ( phalanx) closet to the hand – looks a lot like a surgical scar . It’s very straight and even and thin.
      Sammy denies having finger surgery or is this just what is being reported?

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      On the bright side… That blonde reporter looks like a nice addition to the team.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      We’re grading on the curve. She’s better than Bob Labriola. Let us be a little excited.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think he had a laceration on his hand too along with the fractures.

    • Luke Shabro

      Markus Wheaton had some pretty mangled fingers didn’t he?

    • Jaybird

      Yeah I know he cut his hand or finger, but that scar looks perfect. Like from a surgeon. Now I have no idea where or how he got that scar. Maybe it was from getting his hand stomped on. But I’ve given and recieved a lot of scars when I was younger and they never were straight like that. They are usually much more jagged and uneven when they come from trauma.
      It’s just weird Skool- a WR with a busted hand and a sports hernia? A WR who can’t catch or run? Why the hell was he even out there?!!! It’s just weird.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hmmmm.

    • deuce_seven

      He’s got nothin’ on Tory Holt.

    • Michael Conrad

      Well if you would like to know look at the microphone in her hand and go to her employers web site and look her up.

    • Alex K

      How on earth did the team doctors not have him get surgery? That finger looks terrible.

      Do the Steelers have idiots for doctors? This, Greene, that hurt kicker we traded for, and Golson had a shoulder injury when we drafted him that put him on IR his rookie season. We got that CB boykin who as injured so badly coach Lake said he couldn’t run.

      It’s a real trend the last few years.

    • Steve Johnson

      Well, he elected not to have surgery so he must be ok. He still needs to fight for the ball let alone catch it too. I hope he can rebound, it will only strengthen the WR Corps.

    • Steel B

      LOL not yet but as the years roll on I bet that finger turns more and more.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think Wheaton’s look worse.

    • Milliken Steeler

      They did. He had Brian Baldinger finger 🙁

    • John Pennington

      Should have gotten his finger fixed well no excuses when you get hurt again or cant handle passes come in hard and cant handle them.

    • VaDave

      The still pic looked like a solid case of “Drop Finger” but in the video it looked pretty straight. We’ll see. I dunno, I’m puling for this kid, and hope it’s ok.