Hot Topics

    Secondary Has An Opportunity To Overturn Years Of Lineup Instability

    By Matthew Marczi May 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    For the first time in quite a while, it would seem, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in good position to enter the season with a starting secondary that finished the previous season and is likely to finish the year as well. The mostly-young grouping of cornerbacks Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell with safeties Mike Mitchell and Sean Davis are more or less the inevitable starters who are unlikely to be replaced at any point this season.

    That is quite a change of pace from recent years, including just last season, during which both Burns and Davis usurped others as rookies to enter the starting lineup. Davis took the starting job from Robert Golden, while Burns kicked William Gay into the nickel role.

    The year before, the Steelers envisioned opening the season with Shamarko Thomas and Cortez Allen in the starting lineup, but by the opener, it was Will Allen and Antwon Blake starting. And by the end of the year, Blake was losing snaps to Cockrell.

    Mike Mitchell had just joined the team in 2014 as a new piece, but over the course of the year, Cortez Allen also lost his starting job to Gay. Brice McCain also ended up in the starting lineup as a result of injuries and ineffectiveness, starting nine games.

    The same thing, frankly, happened in 2013 with Gay taking over for Allen. But back to 2012, Allen ended up starting while Ike Taylor was injured at the end of the season. It was also the only year in which Keenan Lewis was a full-time starter. Troy Polamalu also missed most of the season due to injuries. This is the closest they came to having a stable unit if you discount the injuries.


    While Gay was nearly a wall-to-wall starter in 2011, it was actually Bryant McFadden who began the season as a starter. But he was injured in the season opener, and Gay replaced him, ending up starting the remaining 15 games.

    You would have to go back all the way to the 2010 season to find the Steelers’ last stable starting secondary from beginning to end, with the group of Taylor, McFadden, Polamalu, and Ryan Clark. Between the four of them, they missed just two games.

    Oh, and Pittsburgh went to the Super Bowl that year, a year in which a defensive back on the team won the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Steelers were knocking on the door of a return trip to the Super Bowl last year, and a stable secondary could help them get back over the hump.

    The best thing about this group is the fact that three of the four are quite young. Other than Mitchell, who is 29, Cockrell is the oldest and most experienced as he enters his fourth season in the league. Burns and Davis, of course, are just entering their second seasons. And they look to be starters for a good, long time in the league.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Wil Masisak

      Cockrell won’t make it to the midway point of the season before being replaced. Too much competition, too much emphasis on man coverage this year.

    • dany

      What can we take from looking at history? Gay will be playing somewhere, sometime this year

    • Tom McConnell

      Cockrell also has another year experience. Overall, I think he played well last season, not great but well enough. I think he plays the season, unless he gets hurt. IF he gets hurt, he could lose his position for keeps.

    • Steelsmoke

      It’s crazy​ how quickly we went from penthouse to outhouse in secondary. In the defense of the front office they delt with alot of issues all at once . Reload / rebuild without losing season. Salary cap hell , never drafting high, injuries , miss draft picks. The adjustment that they have made to draft high character raw talent then start them is paying off.. Let’s get one more before Ben goes.

    • Steve Johnson

      The Steelers haven’t had lock down Corners on both sides since the days of Rod Woodson and Carnell Lake. I hope the tide has turned; but one important question still remains, how will they defend the middle of the Secondary? Now that is the $1M Dollar question. Is it really just personnel issues they have had over the years? Or, was the scheme and Coaching philosophy just as bad? The TE, how will they defend the middle of the field?

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I think that our dbs are gonna b a position of strength and shock a lot of people in the next 2 yrs

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I like this group! Ready to see how they perform in camp!

    • Matthew Marczi

      Who exactly is going to beat him out? Obviously they’re not going to put Gay on the outside over Cockrell, and there is no reason to think that Sensabaugh would be an upgrade. The only conceivable candidate would be Cameron Sutton, and even that is a longshot, especially as a rookie.

    • Matthew Marczi

      He was the Ramon Foster of the secondary. Always a backup, yet always starting…and then…he’s just there.

    • Matthew Marczi

      How often does any team ever have a pair of lockdown cornerbacks? Coming by even one is a difficult proposition.

    • Steelsmoke

      It kinda hurt to read all the names of the player/ position . Every year was like yeah we can do it with a 5′ 9″ group only to watch bend don’t break in rage me. Felt like I had to re live the prevent defense night mare for two decades. We got the dogs let’m loose.

    • Ichabod

      Stability I can see.
      I would like quality also, but not sure we’ll get it this year. Yes, at times they played well last year. At times they looked average at best. And at times, it looked like the keystone cops back there.
      I hope everyone’s positive outlook is correct, and I think it is.
      But I’m not convinced they will be a strength THIS year.
      Hope I’m wrong though!

    • NimbusHex

      If there’s a guy who’s playing well, RE-SIGN HIM! Don’t let it turn into another Keenan Lewis/Cortez Allen debacle.

      Also, I have a feeling the hype around Brian Allen is going to be reaching critical mass a few weeks into training camp.