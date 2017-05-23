Hot Topics

    Smith-Schuster ‘I Came To The Place That’s A Perfect Fit For Me’

    By Matthew Marczi May 23, 2017 at 09:00 am


    There seemed to be many who didn’t believe that the selection of a wide receiver in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft was the ideal expenditure of resources for the Pittsburgh Steelers, seemingly holding that there were positions of greater value that ought to have been addressed instead.

    Whether or not the wide receiver position was suited to be addressed in that slot, the player that they added there believes that he landed in the right destination, and like we have already heard from several draft picks, is already feeling comfortable and at home in Pittsburgh.

    I came to the place that’s a perfect fit for me”, JuJu Smith-Schuster said recently, the wide receiver in question. “To have Antonio Brown as a mentor and all the other receivers”, he said, is what makes it so. While many of them are fairly young themselves, there is no denying that this is a talented group with diverse skill sets. And he is already familiar with what they are capable of.

    “It’s crazy I will be playing with guys I watched on television”, he added. “I used to watch Antonio Brown highlights, I used to play them a lot on Madden, and I’m about to be playing on the same team as them—that’s the crazy part. It’s really cool”.

    It’s always interesting to hear from players who are added to teams that they sort of grew up following, or at least specific players that they grew up trying to emulate. The Steelers are fortunate to have a few of those sorts of players that younger players might want to model themselves after, one of them being Brown.


    And, of course, it doesn’t hurt a wide receiver when he has the opportunity to join a team with an established franchise quarterback—even if he may not finish his career there with that quarterback still throwing him passes, as will not be the case with the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger.

    Smith-Schuster was so excited about the opportunity to work with this wide receiver group that he nearly lost sight of who would be throwing them the ball when he was asked to talk about it. After rattling of the names of receivers, he added, “and then, I have Ben Roethlisberger as a quarterback. It couldn’t have been a better fit anywhere else”.

    That is good for the on-field product, but he is also taking to what he has seen all around the team so far. “The organization here is like family”, he said. “I heard it’s not the same everywhere else, but we all came here to do one thing and that’s to win. They win Super Bowls here, have the most Super Bowls”.

    But it’s been a while now since they’ve last won one, and they are hoping that Smith-Schuster will help add to the firepower of a championship-level receiving corps to get them back to the big game that they have been inching closer toward for the past three years.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brian Miller

      He will be a beast for us, and I am excited for us and for him!! Sounds like a great kid.

    • AndyR34

      I’m not in the predictions game so I’ll be satisfied waiting on the beast part, but I say ditto to the great kid sentence.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      If Bryant is stronger getting out of jams, and actually living up to his incredible potential, JuJu will have incredible value, taking advantage of short routes and gaps in zone (two of his strengths) while giving us better run blocking in the slot and being a hard tackle.

      Remember that Seattle game, Wheaton was capitalizing on the attention Bryant and Brown demanded, I think JuJu is a much better receiver to take over that kind of game than Eli is.

      That’s why he’s here, because:
      1. They think he can dig out a safety like Cotch and Hines used to do, which is huge for running out of 3 WR sets and a staple of Haley’s offense (think Dwayne Bowe’s peak in KC when Haley used him in the slot a lot, like 2010, when Bowe had 1100 yards and J. Charles ran for 6.4 ypr).
      2. He’s better suited than Eli Rogers to take over a game where the opposing defense is able to cover AB and Martevis.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      What fun is it to stay out of the prediction game? I get it if you don’t yet know enough to have an informed prediction or something, but, at least for me, predictions are the entertaining part of Free Agency through the start of the season.

      This is not at all meant to criticize, rather just to suggest a form of additional entertainment.

    • falconsaftey43

      #1 I totally agree with, A physical blocking slot WR is a great asset to have.

      You’re second point regarding Eli seems to be a widely held belief, I’m curious as to why you and so many people think that.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      For all the fans still groaning that the Steelers didn’t take a tight end, they boosted the offense—which is really what it comes down to. In JuJu, they get a physical, contested-catch receiver who’s also a very willing blocker. And they also get back Bryant, who is bigger/stronger than ever, yet still has his game-breaking speed.

      Would a fourth-round tight end make as big an impact as the sixth receiver in the draft? (Not to mention, both ESPN and Sports Illustrated’s fourth-ranked receiver?) Doubtful.

      I can’t wait to see the physicality and extra dimension he brings to this team.

    • John Noh

      I live in the Bay Area and several of my Niners-fan buddies were bemoaning Juju going to the Steelers (and not the Niners). I’ll take that as a positive sign.

    • Brian Miller

      I hear you…notice I didn’t put a time frame on the beast part either…I have tempered my expectations slightly.