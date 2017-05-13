Hot Topics

    Steelers Add RB To Minicamp Tryout Roster

    By Alex Kozora May 13, 2017 at 03:30 pm


    Unannounced move but the Pittsburgh Steelers have added RB Vance Settlemire to their rookie minicamp roster on a tryout basis.

    Settlemire, out of Ashland, ran a 4.75 40 at his Pro Day. He weighed in at 5’10/2 211 pounds. The school tweeted out the invite Thursday night, the day before minicamp kicked off.


    Since it’s a tryout player, it’s no surprise to see the team not announce the move. No player on the 90 man roster was released and it’s unclear if anyone on a tryout basis were released or injured. There is no cap on tryout players allowed in minicamp.

    Settlemire rushed for 925 yards and averaged nearly 6.5 yards per carry with nine rushing touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for another score. His best season came in 2015, rushing for over 1100 yards and 13 total touchdowns, catching 31 passes for another six scores.

    He was born in Findlay Ohio, the birthplace of Ben Roethlisberger. We know James Daniel was at least at Ashland’s Pro Day to check out tight end Adam Shaheen and Settlemire may have caught the team’s attention, too, at least, by a scout pouring over Shaheen’s tape.

    In a photo captured on Steelers.com, it appears Settlemire is wearing #40 for the Steelers. Rookie minicamp runs through Sunday afternoon.

    Alex Kozora

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • francesco

      Should not the Steelers try out ILB or Safety?

    • nutty32

      4.75? Wut? Even I’m faster than this kid & I’m so old that taking a pee is one of my greatest pleasures in life. This kid better be a devastating blocker or ST maniac.

    • Matt Manzo

      Yeah! A lot of slow guys invited to camp this year!

    • Jeff Burton

      The Steelers started behaving like their roster was set and they didn’t care after the 4th Rd of the Draft, so it’s small wonder that they don’t give a crap about who they invite to mini-camp. Tomlin has already said he’s ‘not looking to be impressed’. I guess with this year’s invites he has nothing to worry about.