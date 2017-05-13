Steelers Add RB To Minicamp Tryout Roster

Unannounced move but the Pittsburgh Steelers have added RB Vance Settlemire to their rookie minicamp roster on a tryout basis.

Settlemire, out of Ashland, ran a 4.75 40 at his Pro Day. He weighed in at 5’10/2 211 pounds. The school tweeted out the invite Thursday night, the day before minicamp kicked off.

Ashland football alum Vance Settlemire has earned himself a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers at their rookie mini-camp this weekend! 🏈🙌 pic.twitter.com/V44uVmbLjj — Ashland Athletics (@goashlandeagles) May 11, 2017





Since it’s a tryout player, it’s no surprise to see the team not announce the move. No player on the 90 man roster was released and it’s unclear if anyone on a tryout basis were released or injured. There is no cap on tryout players allowed in minicamp.

Settlemire rushed for 925 yards and averaged nearly 6.5 yards per carry with nine rushing touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for another score. His best season came in 2015, rushing for over 1100 yards and 13 total touchdowns, catching 31 passes for another six scores.

He was born in Findlay Ohio, the birthplace of Ben Roethlisberger. We know James Daniel was at least at Ashland’s Pro Day to check out tight end Adam Shaheen and Settlemire may have caught the team’s attention, too, at least, by a scout pouring over Shaheen’s tape.

In a photo captured on Steelers.com, it appears Settlemire is wearing #40 for the Steelers. Rookie minicamp runs through Sunday afternoon.