Steelers’ Conner, Smith-Schuster, Dobbs To Attend Annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Forty top rookies from the 2017 NFL Draft class will gather in Los Angeles from May 18-20 to learn the business of football at the 23rd annual NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Rookie Premiere and included on that list players are three of the Pittsburgh Steelers selections.

According to the Monday release, Steelers running back James Conner, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Joshua Dobbs will represent the team in the annual NFLPA event that includes business orientation and a Panini America trading card photo shoot and it runs from Thursday to Saturday and is designed to help rookies secure endorsement deals.

“The NFLPA Rookie Premiere is the foundational event for our NFL/NFLPA licensed trading card products each year. It’s the first opportunity for us to photograph the top 40 most collectible rookies in their NFL uniforms,” said Mark Warsop, Chief Executive Officer, Panini America indicated in the Monday press release.

This year’s rookie premier dates don’t interfere with the start of the Steelers OTA practices so one can speculate that Conner, Smith-Schuster and Dobbs will all be able to participate in the team’s first session which is scheduled to begin May 23 in Pittsburgh.



