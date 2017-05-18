Hot Topics

    Steelers Evaluated Ladarius Green’s Medical Incorrectly, Not His Talent

    By Alex Kozora May 18, 2017 at 03:04 pm


    Ladarius Green was a good football player.

    Unfortunately, he was rarely a healthy, good football player. You, just like I, are reeling in the news over his release. One year into his four year contract, free agent deals the Pittsburgh Steelers are careful to hand out, making Green – through no fault of his own – arguably the biggest flop in franchise free agent history. Even more than Sean Mahan.

    Unlike Mahan, or most of the other names in the conversation, it wasn’t the team missing on his talent or not fitting within the scheme. It was strictly a medical whiff, another in a line of questionable decisions.

    When on the field, there’s no doubt Green proved his worth. He was the big playmaker downfield, even highlighted in his final catch as a Steeler, a clutch 28 yard reception on 3rd and 8 to preserve a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He averaged nearly 17 yards per reception and found the end zone once, running down the seam against the New York Giants.

    It was all the things evident on tape during his time with the San Diego Chargers. What was not on tape, however, was the issue. Ultimately, Green’s concussion history will likely end his career. And the Steelers knew that risk when they signed him. Or at least they should have. This tweet from Ed Bouchette suggests the Steelers ignored that risk in favor of the on-field talent he brought to the table.


    Bouchette, to his credit, has been – maybe not loudly ringing – but humming the alarm bells about Green’s situation for a long time.

    Green began 2016 on the PUP list. The team still is adamant it was solely because of offseason ankle injury, even as the media suggested otherwise. It led to a bizarre saga we still haven’t gotten a clear answer of and probably never will. Green returned and played well, before suffering another concussion against the Bengals and missing the rest of the year.

    That part, to be fair, is out of the Steelers’ control. But it was in the equation of known risks the team had when they signed him to his four year deal. It’s impossible to know what homework they did, what they knew, and how the conversation went, but the organization clearly was burned by rolling the dice on Green’s medical history.

    A history that was lengthy before the team signed him. We know he suffered three concussions before the team signed him, including two in an 11 day span in 2015. I – the random blogger in the Internet world – was privately told some scary stuff about his concussion history and how bad things got for him at its worst. The Steelers proceeded with the hope it’d all be ok. It is not.

    They screwed up. Plain and simple.

    Green is another name of weird and close-to-the vest injuries. Last year, Carnell Lake admitted at a Steelers’ fantasy camp that team doctors failed to realize Brandon Boykin had a degenerative hip condition, so bad that in Lake’s words, there was a point where Boykin couldn’t even run. He didn’t get on the field until late in the 2015 season, the team made no attempt to re-sign him, and he quickly fell out of the league.

    There are more minor, but still frustrating, moments. Bud Dupree pushing himself too hard through his hernia injury, failing, and requiring surgery that caused him to miss a large chunk of last season, stunting his development and harming the Steelers’ pass rush.

    It’s a misdiagnose the team has fell prey to twice over the past year. Clearly, the Steelers’ team doctors are infinitely more qualified to speak to and evaluate these issues than I could ever be. And no one gets it right all the time. Injury evaluation is a varying shade of grey; not black and white.

    Not black and white. Just like how Boykin – and now Green – are no longer in black and gold.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • JT

      I understand your praise for ringing the alarm bells, but to me he comes off like a petty jerk with his snide remakes about a serious medical condition. We should know better about discussing concussions in 2017.

    • Alex Kozora

      Both things can be true.

    • Dshoff

      Ok, so maybe the Steelers screwed up signing him, but why didn’t they sign a TE in the 3rd or 4th round this year????

    • Ed Smith

      Well perhaps your prognostication of 7 WRs making the 53-man roster is about to have a much greater chance of occurring. Think this results in more 4 WR sets this season??

    • If Bouchette had inside info re Green, perhaps his Tweet re Bryant has substance? Btw, it WOULD be a serious blow to our offensive hopes if we lose Green AND Bryant! Let’s hope not!

    • That’s the million dollar question! It’s SOOOO frustrating knowing there were SO many highly athletic TE’s in this draft after whose selection we wouldn’t have blinked at this news.

    • Alex Kozora

      Both are now possible. I might write up more on the latter.

    • corduroyninja

      From what I understand, they wouldn’t know if his concussions were still an issue during the off season because they cannot talk to their players.

    • Alex Kozora

      Right. As curmudgeonly as he can be, he’s well-sourced and is the longest tenured guy in the room. Ed has the goods.

    • Iulo

      doctors were also responsible of the Heyward injury (it is my believe)…
      it was clear he was not ready… he still played until he finally tored another muscle…
      Im not a doctor but in good in physics, when you put an effort and dont distribute it correctly (bacause his ankle was not ok) then he damaged another muscle and that was the end of the season

    • Alex, in light of Green’s release–and assuming the Steelers had even an inkling that his health was still in question, would you care to write a post offering a new “on second thought” draft given what was available per each pick? I can’t help but think a lot of us yinzers are rethinking the draft ourselves.

    • Alex K

      Between these bad FA signings and all the bust trades Colbert/Tomlin haven’t played the FA game very well for years.

    • will

      Steelers doctors too busy handing out pain pills than evaluating medical conditions properly.
      What a miss!
      I heard that Bouchette thought it was his hip………………..

    • walter

      I just want yinz to remember a comment Green made immediately after the New England loss, that if we made it to the Super Bowl, he would have played. I was furious when I heard that comment. As if the loss wasn’t bad enough he adds insult to injury by making such a comment. That comment should have made every fan angry and I think the Steelers just had enough of him. That being said, I think he tricks another team into signing him.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Every single year I hear Colbert talk about how the medical evaluation is the most important part of the combine. Apparently the Steelers don’t put the same premium on the health FA’s as they do potentail draftees. The Green signing was always bad because of the numbers. They gave a career backup 20 over 4 (5 million per). The packers gave Martellus Bennett 21 over 3 (7 million per) when they signed him this year. Speaks a lot to the value of the position. It was never a great deal. It’s a truly awful deal now.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Good write-up on the fly, Alex. Unless you had this one tucked neatly in the “Just in case” folder. Lol.

      I have been seriously contemplating a return back to the golden wonderland of Western Pa. in order to set up the ol’ homestead for the foreseeable future. And I have to be honest, if these doctors are indicative of the care of the broad UPMC complex… I’m now more than a little concerned. I mean, just what in the heck is going on over there? The city has undergone a beautiful transformation, to be sure. But between the lead in all the water, Legionella in the hospitals, the damn road construction, homelessness, and crime in the boroughs… I’m feeling a little downtrodden. Thank goodness there are plenty of wonderful positives to fall back on/consider as well.

      Hopefully the Steelers do their due diligence on the potential free agents and draft choices, a little bit more robustly in the future. This Green fiasco has cost us more than just financially.

    • Alex Kozora

      I dunno, I might. I think it’s been talked about a lot already in the comments section. And I generally don’t go the “they should’ve taken!” route.

    • Alex Kozora

      And now, we have to hope they got it right with T.J. Watt’s knees.

    • Justin B

      Or in the second or third round over a WR or RB.

    • KiJana Haney

      Great article Alex, I had no idea about boykin’s prediction. Hopefully this is just a mistake and they learn from it.

    • Michael

      WoW. Gave L. Green $10,000,000 to catch 18 passes. Where do I sign up? Other TE choices were available without concussion issues. Dropped the ball, FO.

    • justafanlikeyou

      Could we add Senquez Golson’s shoulder to this list? Not sure how you miss a rotator cuff.

    • cencalsteeler

      Ladarius Green reminds me of Rocky after he lost to Clubber Lang, lost and disheartened. He needs Apollo Creed to inject some of that “Eye of the Tiger” mantra. If you look at back at all of his interviews, there was just no luster or passion for the game left. The news doesn’t surprise me one bit. I wish him nothing but the best.

    • toonasteel

      Hmmm….Big Ben’s “Ferrari” …he barely took it around the block….sigh

    • RickM

      Man, that is an understatement. Fingers and toes crossed on that one.

    • Richard Edlin

      Not sure how many 4WR sets that I’d run when Bell is a potential receiver. I suspect there will be a fair bit of 11 personnel this year and when a 4WR play is called Bell could shift to the one slot and JJSS at the other, with a TE in pass protection.

    • mrallnite111 .

      Just STOP picking players out of that dumpster, label property of the San Diego, L.A CHARGERS !!!!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      *sigh*

    • RickM

      But. I think most everyone felt Green was doubtful to complete a full season…and one more concussion would have been it. It was strange to gamble on him even further.

    • Shane Mitchell

      They clearly didnt do their homework before signing him, or trading for Boykin which also raises serious questions in my mind over the TJ Watt selection in the first round given his chronic knee problems.

      With the Boykin trade the funny thing is after they found out he had hip problems and could barely run they still kept him on the roster the entire year, ridiculous.

    • Alex Kozora

      A very fair point.

    • RickM

      If Bouchette is right that they didn’t look into the history enough, and you yourself were aware of some “scary” stuff, then yes they whiffed badly on this one. Frankly I’m not sure how it wasn’t a concern to them. The guy lost consciousness in December 2014 when Browner hit him and he missed the last 3 games of the season. Then, when the regular season started the next September, he almost immediately reported concussion-like symptoms in two practices and I think missed another game. Some have said that he even had a 4th concussion protocol in the 2015 San Diego training camp, although I’m not sure that has been verfied.

      All teams roll the dice with injuries, but head injuries are the wrong thing to gamble on. Kevin Colbert makes a LOT of excellent decisions. But I genuinely hope he starts placing more attention on repetitive injuries. Right now, multiple concussions for Green, multiple shoulder injuries for Feeney, multiple hip injuries for Lewis, multiple foot injuries for Bradshaw etc. don’t seem to dull his interest in the least. And frankly they should.

    • Mark G Hunter

      How does Watt have chronic knee problems? SMH…. Some of you guys on here are like old woman. You worry way too much about thinks outta your control. No teams decision making is completely mistake free. They all make bad decisions,or take bad gambles from time to time. Ok so you move on. Can’t act like we never made or still don’t make bad decisions in our life.

    • RickM

      How does Watt have chronic knee problems? How about knee injuries in 2013, 2014 and 2015 that supposedly caused him to ask his parents ‘why does this keep happening to me?’. I hope T.J. has a fantastic and healthy career. But of course he has a history of knee issues and operations.

    • Mark G Hunter

      I only read that he had one injury in 2014. But how is it chronic though? He had a few injuries got them repaired. Since 2015 it hasn’t been reported that he’s had any lingering problems with his knees. In fact, I’ve heard him say that his knees felt better than they ever had.