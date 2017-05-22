Hot Topics

    Steelers Film Room: Optimism For Xavier Grimble Heading Into 2017

    By Daniel Valente May 22, 2017 at 03:19 pm


    There are two stages to every roster move – react and reassess. The Pittsburgh Steelers release of tight end Ladarius Green certainly brought an abundance of reaction, as the move should, considering that he was still only one year or six games into his highly lucrative four-year contract. But now that we have started to move past the initial reactions from Green’s release, the Steelers and many in the fanbase are left wondering how will the team reassess their offense without Green?

    Many potential solutions have been brought up and examined; ranging from the continuing emergence of tight end Jesse James to the dependence on four wide receiver sets by utilizing the blocking abilities of rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.  Another intriguing name to throw in the hat for replacing Green’s role in the offense is tight end Xavier Grimble.

    With Green’s departure, there is no bigger window of opportunity for an athletic play-making tight end to step up than the one that awaits Grimble.

    Though Grimble’s numbers only showed 11 receptions for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns last season, the big bodied tight end showed glimpses of potential throughout his initial season with the Steelers in areas that the stat sheet would not be able to pick up on.

    Exhibit A) Grimble 20-Yard Touchdown Reception from Roethlisberger


    Grimble’s last reception of the 2016 season is a fitting setting to start as it could very well be an extension of how he may be utilized this upcoming season. The Steelers have both their tight ends out wide, with James set wide left with Grimble to his right. The Baltimore Ravens are in a one-deep safety look with Eric Weddle deep and man coverage underneath. Tasking with the duty of covering Grimble is Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan but he is beaten quickly off the line by the Steelers tight end, leading to a Steelers touchdown.

    The biggest advantage of the new era tight end position is the mismatch they bring in the passing game. Grimble’s touchdown reception against the Ravens last season gives a glimpse of the tight end’s ability to create favourable mismatches down the seam for the offense this season.

    Exhibit B) Roethlisberger Pass Incomplete Deep Intended for Grimble

    Grimble was not finished making a mockery of linebackers yet, as backpedaling to the Steelers-Dolphins matchup earlier in the season offers another important example of the tight end in space.

    The Steelers come out in 13 personnel and motion Grimble from the right side of the offense to the left side. With a Dolphins defensive back following, the assumption could be made that the Dolphins are in man coverage but at the snap of the ball, the defensive back blitzes, leaving Grimble one on one with Dolphins linebacker Neville Hewitt.

    It is a shame that Grimble does not have another touchdown on his record because the play above is executed almost perfectly. Grimble’s bursts off the line quickly and turns to the sideline leaving Hewitt helpless in pursuit coverage. All Hewitt can hope for is a misplaced throw from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and luckily, he gets his wish.

    Exhibit C) Grimble 9-Yard Reception from Jones

    While the potential to stretch the field and work the seam is big must for tight ends on the Steelers’ roster, the team also values the importance of keeping it simple. By this I mean being able to catch the football and extend the chains, which Grimble does on the play above.

    Facing a third and two against the New England Patriots, Grimble comes off the line and simply sits in a cushion between three defenders. Quarterback Landry Jones sees Grimble and quickly hits him in order to move the chains. Here’s a better look in which you can see Grimble find the hole in the zone, catch the football and make a move upfield. Nothing eye-popping but a basic necessity that has been the bread and butter of the tight end position in the Steelers’ offense.

    While it would be extremely unlikely to expect Grimble to be the sole answer to the headache surrounding the Steelers’ tight end position, it would be reasonable to believe that he is a part of the solution. Grimble’s 2016 campaign may just serve as a trailer of what is to come in the following season.

    Daniel Valente
    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel
    • RickM

      The Miami LB caught Grimble quickly and has tight coverage on him when the ball arrives. I have no idea what you are seeing to suggest he made a mockery of the guy.

    • SfSteeler

      man, Landrys just staring down Xman on that last play…

    • Matt Manzo

      He definitely impressed me last year! I’m excited about his opportunities in the pre season.

    • RickM

      I realize it’s normal when we lose an offensive threat to build up the guy next in line. But frankly I don’t have a lot of optimism about Grimble, and regret we didn’t nab someone in the draft. Not sure what you are seeing in the Miami clip when you say he made a mockery out of the LB. I see a LB who quite easily makes up the two yards and very much contests the incomplete pass.

    • StillersInThe6

      thought this myself. like that’s pretty damn good coverage especially for how much separation Grimble’s initial burst got him. LB closed gap fast, and he wasn’t really open imo.

      that being said, I think the upside is there with Grimble, no doubt.

    • RickM

      I just don’t see that upside, sorry. The Steelers are his 4th team since he went undrafted in 2014. He has had ample practice time to hone his craft. I think he’s a journeyman who will have pretty limited production, and we’ll need to either acquire a free agent TE or draft someone in the future. That said, I would love you and Daniel to be right in your optimism.

    • StillersInThe6

      upside is just upside, doesn’t mean i think there’s a great chance he’s going to turn into our next TE. but it’s hard not to see the upside to me with his size and athleticism. even just seeing the Ravens TD up top, how many tight ends can get up the field that far and catch in traffic with some athleticism – not many.