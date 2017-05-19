Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Linebackers Show Close Knit Bond During Offseason

    By Alex Kozora May 19, 2017 at 12:00 pm


    Honestly, I wasn’t even going to write about this. But after the kick to the groin Steelers’ Nation has received the last 24 hours, we need some good news in our life.

    The Steelers don’t get back together for OTAs for another few days but the linebacking crew is already spending time together. Anthony Chickillo took a video on Instagram of a linebacker dinner. Here’s a couple photos.

    Pictured is rookie T.J. Watt, quickly taken under the wing of the veterans on the team.

    Though it’s obviously not unique solely to Pittsburgh, it’s great to see the room come together and have a strong relationship on and off the field. It will get competitive and intense during training camp. Arthur Moats and Chickillo battling Keion Adams for the final roster spot at OLB and the mess at inside linebacker with one or two spot up for grabs. But that competition will bring out the best in the room and ensure whoever makes the roster truly deserves the spot.


    Linebackers aren’t the only group who share that similar bond. The Steelers’ offensive line has sorta famously gotten together every Thursday and might be the closest unit on the team. Now the linebackers follow in their footsteps.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Game_Time

      Good Stuff

    • How it should be. On and off the field.

    • NCSteel

      Yea, it goes on with the fans too.
      I get together with a few Steeler fans on Sundays, we knock a couple back, grill some food and watch the team play. It pulls us together and makes us feel like we’re part of something bigger than just our ever growing guts !!
      Carry on OLB’s ! Gotta love it.

    • george

      No chef’s salad and tofu at that table.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Just looking at the pic, Watt’s fork appears to be in his left hand. Do we know if he is left-handed? If so, Alex, would that be seen as an advantage or disadvantage at ROLB?

    • Dorian James

      We have great veteran leadership all around the team

    • george

      Most people hold the knife in their dominant hand so I’d say he’s right handed.

    • Ace

      Off subject a bit here, but does anyone know if Ike will start making his 412 gear again? (Seen here on Bud and Chicks IG) I’ve had my eye on a couple items that are out of stock and have been for several months (mostly the hats). Not living in PGH kinda makes it hard to get a hand on them…

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m left-handed too. And I’m worthless at ROLB. I wouldn’t worry about it too much, lol

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Yeah, that is a good point. I muffed that one!

    • Alex Kozora

      I know, right? Would love that shirt.

    • george

      Are you better at LOLB?

    • Ace

      Well I think the shirts are still in stock, maybe not, haven’t been on this morning, they were a few days ago, but they have some other nice stuff that I just stumbled across after watching Ike on NFLN. I think the only actual stores are in the 412 tho, hard to get all the way up to the 907.

    • Conserv_58

      It’s all about the protein.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m a good LB. Left bench.

    • Alex Kozora

      You can’t order them online?

    • Ace

      Yes but the items I have my eye on have been out of stock for quite awhile (like many months). Wondering if anyone is familiar with the 412 site and if they are still producing and will be available again sometime, or if I missed the boat completely. I’ve seen people ask Ike on IG if he will be putting out more stuff and not much of a response comes back. (I think he plays a large part in the clothing, I could be wrong)

    • Conserv_58

      That photo from a couple of years ago showing Vince Williams, Jarvice Jones, Sean Spence, Deebo and Ryan Shazier proves how quickly things change in the NFL.

    • Conserv_58

      Tweet Ike and ask.

    • Ace

      I don’t do twitter. One of those things that been on the list but hasn’t worked it’s way to the top yet. And I know its probably super quick and easy, maybe now I have a good enough excuse.

    • falconsaftey43

      Just speaking from personal experience, (I’m extremely left handed, my right hand is pretty much useless haha). I couldn’t flip sides of the field easily. I was much better as a left side WR (foot work was all messed up on the other side, felt unnatural) and right side CB (we played lot of inside press technique, so dominant hand was the punch hand). When I’d mess around and blitz off the edge, it was much more comfortable for me to blitz off the left edge (again more my feet that felt better there, not hands). So obviously this all translates to NFL level athletes, since my non-athletic HS career turned out that way haha.

    • Taylor Williams

      Young money crew comes to mind

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      We need all the good news we can get! Lol!

    • george

      I can play left or right bench.

    • Alex Kozora

      Oh sure, any switch left to right is going to be tough. I always think about Flozell Adams’ comments about going from LT to RT. Compared it to, aptly enough here, writing with your other hand.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Great to see. But honestly, if there is one group that needs to be tight like a tiger, it’s the Secondary group. With all of the communication breakdown that can happen, THAT is the unit that needs to be getting together every other day. Seriously. Like, they need to borderline have bunk beds at each others’ house and stuff. Especially too, since they are gonna have a WHALE of a time come Camp, dealing with this group of raging beasts known as our WR corps. I pity the Secondary group already!

    • pittsburghjoe

      Wonder if the long snapper was invited?

    • AndyR34

      Ah-h-h…put me in the center of the bench…behind a Big Ugly or two…non-descript…you don’t even know I am there. Probably in sweats also.

    • popsiclesticks

      And at least they are throwing back 6-packs of water!

    • AndyR34

      Oh, yes…try that sometime…writing with your left hand after surgery to your right shoulder. Try taking an essay test in a master’s degree program (CMU) 10 days after surgery with your right arm in a sling; oh…and your professor won’t allow you more time to take this make-up exam. Needless to say, I didn’t do well…even if he could read any of my answers.

    • AndyR34

      Miss Sean…could use him this year!