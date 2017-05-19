Steelers’ Linebackers Show Close Knit Bond During Offseason

Honestly, I wasn’t even going to write about this. But after the kick to the groin Steelers’ Nation has received the last 24 hours, we need some good news in our life.

The Steelers don’t get back together for OTAs for another few days but the linebacking crew is already spending time together. Anthony Chickillo took a video on Instagram of a linebacker dinner. Here’s a couple photos.

Pictured is rookie T.J. Watt, quickly taken under the wing of the veterans on the team.

Though it’s obviously not unique solely to Pittsburgh, it’s great to see the room come together and have a strong relationship on and off the field. It will get competitive and intense during training camp. Arthur Moats and Chickillo battling Keion Adams for the final roster spot at OLB and the mess at inside linebacker with one or two spot up for grabs. But that competition will bring out the best in the room and ensure whoever makes the roster truly deserves the spot.





Linebackers aren’t the only group who share that similar bond. The Steelers’ offensive line has sorta famously gotten together every Thursday and might be the closest unit on the team. Now the linebackers follow in their footsteps.