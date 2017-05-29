Steelers Remaining 2017 Offseason Calendar And NFL Important Dates

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their second week of OTA practices on Tuesday and as of yesterday, we now have 14 more open Sundays yet to go until they’ll play their first regular season game on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Below is look ahead at some important dates on not only the Steelers offseason calendar, but the NFL’s as well.

Steelers Important Dates:

Second Week of OTA Practices: May 30-June 1

Third Week of OTA Practices: June 5-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15





Training Camp Report Date (Tentatively): July 27

Preseason Game #1 at New York Giants: August 11

Preseason Game #2 vs Atlanta Falcons: August 20

Preseason Game #3 vs Indianapolis Colts: August 26

Preseason Game #4 at Carolina Panthers: August 31

Deadline to cut 90-man roster down to 53 active players: September 4

NFL Important Dates: