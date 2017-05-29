Steelers Remaining 2017 Offseason Calendar And NFL Important Dates

By Dave Bryan May 29, 2017 at 02:00 pm
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their second week of OTA practices on Tuesday and as of yesterday, we now have 14 more open Sundays yet to go until they’ll play their first regular season game on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Below is look ahead at some important dates on not only the Steelers offseason calendar, but the NFL’s as well.
Steelers Important Dates:
Second Week of OTA Practices: May 30-June 1
Third Week of OTA Practices: June 5-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15
Training Camp Report Date (Tentatively): July 27
Preseason Game #1 at New York Giants: August 11
Preseason Game #2 vs Atlanta Falcons: August 20
Preseason Game #3 vs Indianapolis Colts: August 26
Preseason Game #4 at Carolina Panthers: August 31
Deadline to cut 90-man roster down to 53 active players: September 4
NFL Important Dates:
6/1/2017 – Deadline for Prior Club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.
6/2/2017 – For any player removed from the club’s roster or whose contract is assigned via waivers or trade on or after June 2, any unamortized signing bonus amounts for future years will be included fully in Team Salary at the start of the 2018 League Year.
6/15/2017 – Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).
7/15/2017 – At 400 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.