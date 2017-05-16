Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Rookie Cornerback Looking Forward To Battles Against Brown

    By Dave Bryan May 16, 2017 at 11:00 am


    Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers annual rookie minicamp has taken place the next main event will feature the younger players on the roster sharpening their skills against the more experienced ones starting with the OTA sessions that are set to get underway a week from today. Those OTA practices will include the Steelers newest drafted cornerbacks, Cameron Sutton and Brian Allen, likely attempting to cover wide receiver Antonio Brown at some point. As for Sutton, specifically, he’s looking forward to the iron sharpening iron experience that awaits him.

    “A little bit,” Sutton said when asked how much time he’s spent on watching Brown’s tape during a rookie minicamp interview on Steelers Nation Radio. “We’re definitely going to have some good battles, some good competition.”

    Second-year cornerback Artie Burns is the last drafted Steelers cornerback forced to cut his NFL teeth initially against Brown and while the early results weren’t reportedly very pretty, going against the league’s top wide receiver certainly didn’t hurt him. Even so, Burns recently admitted in an interview with Teresa Varley of steelers.com that it took him a little while before his head stopped spinning.

    “When I first came in I was just standing in one spot and everything was just spinning around me real fast,” said Burns. “It felt like the whole game was spinning around. It was crazy.”

    Burns eventually took over as a starter around the midpoint of his rookie season and after a bit of a rocky start in that role admitted recently that he finally settled in.


    “It was probably my third or fourth start that I felt comfortable,” said Burns. “That is when I felt like this is my time. I wanted to keep going and improve myself. I was playing more relaxed. Things were slowing down for me. I was more comfortable. I trusted my technique and just going out there and playing ball and not worrying about anything. With experience and film work, it slowed down. I was able to make more plays then.”

    Sutton enters the NFL with a lot more experince than Burns had as he was a four-year starter at Tenneseee. The team’s first of two third-round draft picks this year is also regarded as a highly-developed student of the game and prides himself of knowing where all his college teammates were supposed to be on the field as well as their assignments during his college career.

    “That makes the game easier for you,” Sutton told the media this past weekend about his ability to understand an entire defensive scheme. “When we’re all tied to a string out there on the field, all 11 guys, you’re able to put guys in different situations to make plays as well as help yourself out.”

    The Steelers are hoping that Sutton can at the very least become their starting slot/nickel defender at some point during his rookie season and so going up against Brown some throughout the remainder of the team’s offseason practices, as well as during training camp, will certainly be a real measuring stick for him.

    “At the end of the day, we’re all working to one common goal and that’s winning a championship and whatever it is, whether he can help develop my game, or I can help develop his as well,” Sutton said. “We’re contstanly going to be working each and every day to make each other better and make the team around us better.”

    • cencalsteeler

      With the wr corps the Steelers have, there should be no reason we don’t have all pro corners by the time preseason comes around, lol. What a great tool to have for these young corners to learn from. I’d bet the game slows waaaaaay down for them after going up against this group all spring.

    • Applebite

    • pittfan

      You would think, it we haven’t had a real shutdown corner since SwagDaddy left. I’m real high on Sutton though. Sounds like a smart cookie.

    • D.j. Hoy

      Ah, the joys of wishful off-season thinking. Now indulge me:
      Playing the “what if” game here: What if Senquez can finally get on the field, stay healthy, and show that ability that got him drafted in the second round? Between Burns, Cockrell, Golson, and Sutton, that is a ton of young talent that could potentially turn one of their worst position groups into one of their strengths.

    • cencalsteeler

      Ike was good and a fan favorite of everyones, but we’re due for some future HOF talent back there. Time to ditch the tackle the catch philosophy, and let’s go pick off the football!! Remember when Willie Gay had a few pick sixes a few years back? Good times!!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Be careful what you wish for, young man. Many before you have tried. My, how they’ve tried.

    • If he get consistent reps against Brown, Bryant, Coates, DHB, and Rogers, he should definitely be prepared relatively soon in his career for anything the rest of the league can throw at him.

    • WreckIess

      It seems like everyone says that until they’ve actually gone up against AB a few times. Artie Burns wasn’t as ansy to go up against AB after made him go viral.

    • Gluebucket

      “We’re definitely going to have some good battles, some good competition.”

      Maybe eventually, but not at first…AB’s going to make you look like a fool for a little while.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Next quote from Sutton will be at training camp—having something to do with “adjusting to the speed of the game at the pro level.”

    • srdan

      I can appreciate confidence. But browns feet make people look foolish. And if by some battles he means trying to figure out which way Brown is cutting, yes he will have that.

      I think starting out with Eli is a better goal for Cam.

      But i can appreciate him saying what he did, and feel like he has to say it.

    • pittfan

      Yes! That’s what a veteran will give ya! I agree about getting a Hall of Famer too!!
      That’s Steeler Deeefence!!

    • SoCal Steeler

      I imagine that Artie will be switching over try to cover Martavis some now and give the new guys a shot at trying to cover A.B. Absolutely, our WR’s should only make our young CB’s better.

    • Matt Manzo

      If we can hold on to Bryant and Green stays healthy, these young CBs should be well seasoned by years end!
      Add Juju, Bell and Coates and there’s no reason our CBs shouldn’t develop faster than they have been.

    • Jimbo

      You’d think that ..But last four years or so its the same ole weak secondary.

    • Dshoff

      Sutton hasn’t seen moves like AB is about to put on him. You think you can prepare for it, but you can’t. Should be good experience for him.

    • Exactly! Took the words right from my keyboard..lol. “Time to ditch the tackle the catch philosophy, and let’s go pick off the football!!”

    • Xclewsive

    • Xclewsive

      I’d like that very much. Sutton has a Deshea or William Gay feel. A player that I believe has potential is Brian Allen. For a CB he’s a freak of nature 6’3 w/ 78.5 inch wing span.

    • budabar

      That’s why even Sherman has to grab and hold AB on every play

    • RSteelerz

      Sutton is a William Gay, Deshea type player only in intellect. Deshea and Gay are only zone CB’s.

      Sutton is a naturally fluid cover CB that has the ability and smarts to play zone as well. Cover man is his primary skillset, but he’s not limited to one scheme as Gay and Deshea due to his superior and natural skillset in coverage.

    • RSteelerz

      Brown will give any CB trouble esp. a rookie. However, Sutton will have better success vs AB than Burns did last year.

      Burns has a greater upside than Sutton due to his size, speed and atheletic ability.

      However, Sutton even as of right now is more polished than Burns in his cover skills and his technique is more superior. AB will give him a lesson, but you will find that Sutton will fare better than Burns did last year.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Sherman grabs and holds every WR on every play.

    • “WC”

      The defense must get consistent pressure up the middle and that in itself will help the secondary. Of course that’s just my opinion.

      The Steelers are loaded! With the WR depth they have, it will be very difficult to focus on one player like they did in the AFC title game.

      I’m hoping Haley devise some schemes that will put the players in position to make plays.

      Get a lead, don’t play prevent stuff and let them back into the game, but if something is successful, then you continue doing it until they can stop you. If they can’t it’s just too bad!

    • James Churchwell

    • James Churchwell

      Well if Artie does that…His head will be spinning again lol 🙂

    • RSteelerz

      I think alot of you are underestimating Sutton. AB has a clear advantage for sure. Not only is AB the best WR in the leauge he has 7 years of NFL experience over Sutton. He’s more than going to show Sutton a thing or 2.

      There are several things here though. Being that Sutton is very smart and is a game tape freak, this helps him against WR’s like AB and QB’s like Brady.

      You have to look at this guys tape! He is an absolute natural and fluid cover CB with superior and polished technique. He is not easily fooled by assignment or route concepts.

      This kid has only given up 3 TD’s in his entire 4 year college career. That’s phenomenal and it’s speaks of his intellect and superior technique.

      As the season progresses, you will see AB winning less of these battles and Sutton winning more.
      AB has a heck of a head start. You have to give Sutton some time to get his feet wet against him.

    • SoCal Steeler

      For sure, going from one extreme to another…but all the young guys, Cockrell included should have to take turns covering A.B., Bryant and the others. It can only help and they may get an actual break on game day lol.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Good Luck! (in my Albanian dude from “Taken” voice)