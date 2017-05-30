Hot Topics

    Steelers S Sean Davis Played Most Of Rookie Season With Torn Labrum

    By Dave Bryan May 30, 2017 at 04:05 pm


    All things considered, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis had a great first season in the NFL and it culminated with the Maryland product being voted the team’s rookie of the year by the local media. With that said, the fact that Davis played most of his rookie season with a torn labrum in one of his shoulders is even more impressive.

    Davis, who has seemingly been able to participate in the Steelers OTA practices so far this summer on a limited basis, talked openly about last year’s shoulder injury and subsequent offseason surgery with the media following Tuesday’s session.

    “I’m just being safe right now,” Davis said of his limited activity so far during practices. “I did have a minor procedure, so I’m just being safe. I mean, I’m capable of doing everything but when I’m ready I’ll be out there with the guys.”

    Davis indicated Tuesday that he originally suffered his shoulder injury while making a tackle during the Steelers Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That injury resulted in him playing just one defensive snap the following week in the Steelers game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

    “I played through it the whole year,” Davis said.


    While Davis ultimately took over as a starting safety in Week 11, it makes you wonder if he would have assumed that role earlier in the season had he not injured his shoulder.

    Bad shoulder and all, Davis still managed to register 70 total tackles during his rookie season and one of those was a crushing hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien just short of the goal-line on a third down play late in the first half of the team’s Week 12 game to help preserve a 21-7 lead.

    Davis was asked Tuesday if he plans on waiting until training camp before resuming a normal practice schedule

    “I’m not sure, yet, just playing it by ear,” Davis said. “But the main goal is to be safe, because we don’t want to rush it and have a setback.”

    Assuming he can start the 2017 season healthy, Davis believes his second season will be even better than his rookie year.

    “That’s the goal is to get healthy and to just get the confidence back in my shoulder and my body,” Davis said. “I made the comment that last year should be the worst that I play, so hopefully I can make some steps forward with healthy shoulders.”

    • Gautama Om

      Oustanding!

      Team first player with a passion for the game that should only get much better despite being bogged down by injuries. The injury only means that he would have played better than his Steelers Rookie of the Year production if he had been healthy.

    • WreckIess

      Wow. I thought he tore it in the playoff game vs Miami. With the way he plays it’s a wonder his arm didn’t fall off.

    • JB Burgess

      This medical staff is trash

    • John Noh

      Same injury as the one that originally sidelined Golson. I guess Davis’s tear wasn’t as severe?

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      And I thought I couldn’t like this kid any more.

    • Shane Mitchell

      His lackluster play makes more sense to me now if if he indeed had a shoulder injury, I guess homers saw it as a great season, I saw it as a great hinderance to the defense. he missed tackles left and right, didnt take on blocks like you would expect out of a strong safety and had a below average grade in coverage for the season, lowest among all of our defensive backs . Yes,he had a hit on a skinny back up QB at the goalline, that play was the highlight of the season for him? come on? Seriously, look how skinny that QB is in the picture, fans hype it up like he stoned Cam Newton on that play something.

      He was the major reason why we couldnt play a lot of man coverage last season, it wasnt the CBs not being able to play man, in particular 2- Man coverage, its not hard for CBs to play 2-man, its actually very easy, it was the extra pressure it puts on your safeties to make reads, take proper angles and get over on those deep routes that makes or breaks that coverage, the safeties have to read patterns versus cover-2 zone where he would basically turn his back to the play and just run to a deep half. Anyone that looks at the all-22 watch when we are in cover-2, pause it at the snap and look at him versus the other DBs in coverage, the coaches dumbed the coverage down for him.

      If he doesnt take a major step up and play better this season our defense wont be improved, and our coverage schemes will be limited again. We will have to score 45+ points to beat the Patriots because he cant tackle Julian Edelman and we cant play 2-man with him at safety.

    • Steelers12

      Damn😂

    • Steelers12

      A little harsh on a rookie starter ain’t u?

    • Spencer Krick

      Is it football season yet?

    • Shane Mitchell

      Tomlin handed him the position straight out of the draft he didnt earn a thing on the field, he didnt have a single game the entire year as a starter that was better than the game Dangerfield started at the position. He started because Tomlin drafted him specifically so we could play his passive Cover-2 zone defense, thats why he started, not because he won the job in camp. He is a cover-2 safety.

    • Matt Manzo

      God I hope not!

    • Steelers12

      I have never been a cover 2 fan but my complaining will have no effect, what strategy do u wanna go with?

    • 2winz

      Not that I disagree with you but the patriots argument is a bit much. This was a rookie vs a qb thats been in the league for an eternity it feels. Brady should have won that matchup especially considering how fast he was driving. He was running the no huddle and getting plays ready before the defense could know what to do. Because it was Brady and because he was a rookie, I will give him the BOTD

    • Ace

      Looks like we found your sore spot Shane. Davis will improve, and I seem to recall Golden was the SS starter for the first few weeks at least while Davis struggled playing out of position in the slot as the nickel corner. Then he went out and tore his labrum, moved back to his natural position, then stole the job from Golden. Maybe my memory is off, but it seemed to go something like that. As far as cover-2/man whatever, he did what he was asked to do by his DC and did it well. He doesn’t pick the plays or scheme, he’s a 23 year old kid doing what his coach tells him who just so happened to win Team rookie of the year. As far as Dangerfield goes, what game are you talking about ? Was that the KC game. Any who, take a look back at the draft, and tell me what Safety you would prefer to have been drafted to supplant their second year second round pick.

    • SilverSteel

      He was really raw in the beginning of the year but he responded well and played good FB in the second half (for a rook). The kid has stuff you can’t teach with his athleticism. He is no where near his ceiling. Let’s put it into perspective. Shamarko had killer athleticism also and could not outplay Davis in his last year with the Steelers. Davis is smart and teachable. I’ll take that over some of the other guys we have had in this secondary. Did you expect him to read every play in his rookie season? If he could do that, it would not say much for the complexity of an NFL offense.

    • Shane Mitchell

      This perception that he played good football the second half is flawed, we played mostly Tomlin’s cover-2 scheme the second half and as such he was playing a deep half as a cover-2 safety, where he didnt have to take on blocks, make reads, or tackle players much tougher than himself, he only had to try to tackle the likes of Julian Edelman but failed miserably at that also in the playoffs.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      Handed him the position? That’s why Robert Golden and Jordan Dangerfield started weeks 1-9, because that position was handed to Sean Davis?

      Yep. That’s how things work.

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yeah I know, doesnt matter what I want either , it wont happen, we are going to run Tomlin’s cover 2 and rush 4, and I will watch it, get upset and take out my frustration on Sean Davis, because I see him as the player drafted specifically to run this cover 2 scheme. I should keep my mouth shut and accept it, maybe if I read enough of these articles I can become brainwashed, into this world where a safety tackling a back up QB is a highlight reel play and our cover-2 defense is steeler football. kind of tough when you go from an aggressive scheme with a safety that can tackle and make plays no one has ever seen on a football field before to this scheme and a safety that gets punked to the ground by Julian Edelman.

    • Dr. Bacon

      Right?!

    • Shane Mitchell

      Hopefully he can improve and prove me wrong. I just dont like the scheme change and dont like a safety that cant tackle and runs around blocks.

    • Steelers12

      I understand the fustration and you always can voice your opinion but i have came to see the rules have change and almost completely take the defense out of the game… i understand protecting from concussions but they can at least let u jam 10 yards as a compensation for other rule changes

    • Shane Mitchell

      He was drafted to play Tomlins cover-2 scheme, also known as handed the position. I guess most fans dont know the difference, and think its the same defense, it is not, he was handed to position to make that change happen, Dangerfield is not a cover-2 safety and Golden is capable but not ideal for the position. Sean Davis is a cover 2 safety, we are now mostly a cover 2 team, he would be horrible as a SS in our old cover-3 defense for all of the same reasons why he wasnt very good playing slot.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Was he Troy, no but Troy wasn’t Troy as a Rookie. Handed the position would mean he had it from day 1. I don’t think anyone here that I have seen was making Davis an all pro. I think most said he played well for a rookie. Which he did. You have either amazing insights into Tomlins mind, he has publicly said why he drafted Davis that I missed, or you are assuming things you have no clue about when you say why Tomlin drafted the young man. I think you must be expecting him to be Ed Reed or someone of that pedigree as a rookie. I am not sure what rookie has ever been that good out of the gate, but if any were I bet they were a first round pick.

    • RickM

      I’m not as down as you on Davis, but I will agree that the tackle on Tolzien is probably the least qualified play in the history of the NFL to be memorialized. Tolzien tripped over his own feet at the 5 yard-line and he was already stumbling before Davis even touched him.

      As for Davis’ overall play, admittedly I’m won over when rookies can contribute in Year 1 so I was fine with his play and the rookie mistakes. I expect improvement in Year 2 as the game slows down for him. That said, I’ll pay attention to your comments to see if there’s the level of improvement you’re looking for. Sounds like you are not optimistic about Davis improving, or Tomlin’s ability to change schemes.

    • Shane Mitchell

      I studied Tomlin’s defense when he was a DC, he ran cover-2 rushed 4, rarely blitzed, we didnt have a cover-2 safety on the roster, it doesnt take a mind reader to see why they selected a safety that is tall and fast but not a great tackler when there were real SS available if we were looking for one to play our cover-3 defense, No one would pick Davis for a cover-3 scheme, the guy led college football in missed tackle 2 years in a row.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Who was the real SS?

    • Shane Mitchell

      I can understand some fans wanting rookies to contribute or play year one, but to me thats not so important I just want us to win games, I dont care if its a rookie or a 15 year vet lets just put the guys out on the field that will give us the best chances to make the playoffs and win the superbowl. Some fans act like making the playoffs is a foregone conclusion or something, its not, one play could have kept us out of the playoffs the past two seasons and a lot of teams in the AFC are getting better in a hurry, especially out west.

    • Shane Mitchell

      He was drafted to play as a cover-2 safety, we didnt have one on the roster and tried but failed to play cover 2 the season prior, its pretty well documented, they tried to do it in training camp the year before and failed. If you want to play a certain scheme and you draft a player specifically in mind for it, what would you call that? I call it handed the job.

    • Shane Mitchell

      By real I mean a traditional SS role, not a cover-2 safety.

    • Robert E Lil

      100% true

    • Robert E Lil

      Yes

    • Robert E Lil

      Again true

    • Robert E Lil

      100% correct

    • Robert E Lil

      Holy —- you’re spot on

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Shane –

      I know I’m never going to change your mind on Davis, so don’t take this as a “conversion attempt” but answer me one question…

      If Sean Davis is so horrifically terrible at tackling, how was he tied for 2nd on our team in solo tackles as a rookie? (That’s solo tackles. 1-on-1. Open field, With no help.)

      How did he record just as many solo tackles (55) as Ryan Shazier and Mike Mitchell? And Mitchell played 96% of the defensive snaps (1004 total) while Davis played 71% of the defensive snaps (740 total). And Davis did it with a bum shoulder?

      Doesn’t that seem a bit odd to you? Don’t you think it’s possible you could be slightly mistaken?

    • Robert E Lil

      Dear Sir:
      I have read through your comments on this subject and completely, unequivocally- 100% can say you are the best commentator I’ve read on this site. I can’t add a thing – seriyou nailed it. And while I sincerely thank you for the substance of your critique be warned! Homers will be homers

    • Boots

      I personally think the plays he made in the end zone against Balt and KC (two pt conversion) at the end of the year should be talked about more than the Tolzien hit, and feel like they give you a real sense of what to expect from him going forward. He’s got all the tools and I think he’s going to be a real playmaker.

    • will

      It is quite obvious that you have no concept or appreciation at how painful a torn labrum can be. I do and I am certain that this handicap is what caused his performance. He was numbed up or drugged up but the pain during the week must have been excruciating.

    • will

      Do you agree with everything that Shane writes?

    • Shane Mitchell

      The entire team tackled poorly not only in the secondary but up front and we played a scheme that allowed a lot of plays to be ran. We were one of the worst in the NFL at allowing yards after the catch, and I am pretty sure we missed the most tackles in the NFL something around 180 missed tackles. . More missed tackles up front, poor scheme equals more opportunities to make tackles, doesnt mean he is a great tackler, he is far from it.

    • Robert E Lil

      teams also have a tendency to throw on us a lot…particularly successful on 3rd down- tackling on a completed 3rd down conversion doesn’t necessarily make a great tackler

    • walter

      Looking at this picture and you wonder how helmet to helmet can be avoided. He did good to make the stop and avoid an illegal hit.

    • Robert E Lil

      He’s killing it on this thread
      I know I know….hes not telling you what you want to hear.