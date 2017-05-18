Steelers’ Salary Cap Implications Following Ladarius Green’s Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with tight end Ladarius Green on Thursday after he reportedly failed his physical.

Assuming Green was not given the June 1 designation, his Thursday release leaves $3.5625 million in dead money that will need to against this year’s salary cap as that was the amount remaining of his $4.75 signing bonus he was given that still needs to be accounted for.

Green, who signed a four-year, $20 million free agent contract with the Steelers in 2016, was scheduled to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2017 and if not given a post June 1 designation, the Steelers will essentially free up $2.625 million in salary cap space in 2017 by releasing him, pending roster displacement.

If, however, the Steelers chose to designate Green as a post June 1 release, the team would eventually save $5 million in salary cap space in 2017, pending roster displacement. Such a move, however, would result in a dead money charge of $2.375 million in 2018. Additionally, the Steelers would have to carry Green’s full scheduled cap charge of $6.1875 million until June.

Much like with what happened with former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham, Green might qualify for an injury protection payout in 2018. We, however, won’t know if that’s the case for some time.





UPDATE:

The NFL transactions from Thursday include Ladarius Green and he is not listed with a post June 1 designation.