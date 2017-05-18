Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Salary Cap Implications Following Ladarius Green’s Release

    By Dave Bryan May 18, 2017 at 02:43 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers cut ties with tight end Ladarius Green on Thursday after he reportedly failed his physical.

    Assuming Green was not given the June 1 designation, his Thursday release leaves $3.5625 million in dead money that will need to against this year’s salary cap as that was the amount remaining of his $4.75 signing bonus he was given that still needs to be accounted for.

    Green, who signed a four-year, $20 million free agent contract with the Steelers in 2016, was scheduled to earn a base salary of $5 million in 2017 and if not given a post June 1 designation, the Steelers will essentially free up $2.625 million in salary cap space in 2017 by releasing him, pending roster displacement.

    If, however, the Steelers chose to designate Green as a post June 1 release, the team would eventually save $5 million in salary cap space in 2017, pending roster displacement. Such a move, however, would result in a dead money charge of $2.375 million in 2018. Additionally, the Steelers would have to carry Green’s full scheduled cap charge of $6.1875 million until June.

    Much like with what happened with former Steelers kicker Shaun Suisham, Green might qualify for an injury protection payout in 2018. We, however, won’t know if that’s the case for some time.


    UPDATE:

    The NFL transactions from Thursday include Ladarius Green and he is not listed with a post June 1 designation.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Spend it wisely

    • stan

      I love Steelers’ Depot for this reason. The instant I heard Green was released, my first thought was how this affected the salary cap. My second was, “I’ll bet Steeler Depot will have something on it within an hour.” It hasn’t even been half an hour.

    • ciscoNoDrink

      I was cheering for this man to make a comeback. Why. Didn’t. We. Draft. A. Tight. End!

    • JT

      I’d like to thank you guys for being responsible in your reporting on Green. Another site writing an article calling him a “Real Headache for the Steelers” is totally classless and tasteless.

    • Spencer Krick

      I saw that and thought the same thing.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Let me be clear. I love the Steelers. I root for them. I cheer when they do good. But I also try to be fair and objective about their decisions.

      Some people go by the mantra, “In the Steelers I trust. They’ve been doing this a long time, and have had great success over the years. Who am I to question them?”

      I respect your right to that opinion. But I disagree. I think the Steelers make mistakes just like anybody else. Just like the kids working at McDonalds. And just like me.

      But when fans (like us) study the draft, and post mock draft suggestions BEFORE the draft. And say we should’ve drafted Kittle or Butt in the 4th round immediately after the draft. And then THIS happens…

      I get a little frustrated.

    • Guest12

      So it’s Jordan Cameron that has the concussion issues, not Gary B, my apologizes

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Kittle or Butt in the 4th I thought was a no brainer. But you just had a feeling they were going to draft a QB which is unfortunate. It’s like watching a scary movie and you know the killer is around the corner ready to pounce and there’s nothing you can do about it.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Has anyone seen Heath? You think they could send a private jet with veterans and bring him back Brett Favre style?!

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Everyone makes mistakes. Ask belichik about going for it on 4th and 1 in Indy. You are ENTIRELY correct in your thinking. And you couldn’t be more right about Butt and Kittle.

    • charles

      Learn to say Touchdown Grimble! Steelers just got better.

    • S.T.

      Phazahn Odom, go find Deebo and do everything he does for the next several months.

    • Darth Blount 47

      When Leatherface rips open that big metal door in the original ‘Texas Chainsaw,’ after the one girl is idyllically swinging on the swing outside and the guy stumbles into the house….And the sound effect goes…. “SHHHNNN!” as he slams the door and drags the guy inside…. Yeah, I WISH I could say I didn’t feel like that poor soul being dragged in, as I watched the draft this year.. Sigh. But I did.

    • Darth Blount 47

      If we TRULY wanted to make Big Ben happy………..

    • Steelsmoke

      This is not Korea

    • Steelsmoke

      Better now than dissapointment / roster jam up later

    • John Noh

      Wasn’t X-man cut? Or did I misread that.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I’m po’d for the very same reasons I was anxious to see a Steelers team with all their weapons at Ben’s disposal and wish they would have had a backup plan for TE in the draft lets see what x can do with a yr under his belt

    • pittsburghjoe

      What is the best way to go on this? Eat it now or later?

    • Jason

      I really wish we could get a BLUF: Bottom Line Up Front. Give me the numbers I don’t need 500 words.

    • Michael

      If FO wanted to, they could claim fraud to recoup some signing bonus money back.

    • Michael James

      So he is off the books after next season (no dead money in 2018)?

    • Jim Foles

      How about compensatory points?

    • Brandon Campbell

      All that money! Does anyone realize that we could have gotten Brandon Marshall this year for almost the same money if we didn’t spend it on this guy last year…Steelers really need to do there physical evaluations better first Brandon Boykin now this guy come on man!!!

    • 2winz

      Fear not, JJ will be as good as any tight end we could have drafted. Any tight end we may have drafted was not going to start over JJ right away. Barring injury, JJ should be in for a good year.

    • ND_Steel

      Lol…wow…it is 217 words…and Dave is by far the most succinct writer on this board! I nearly always read his articles because of this…

    • ND_Steel

      Woah! Warren gone too! Dang…Steelers apparently knew more on Warren’s health than we did too! Amazing!

    • ND_Steel

      Sounds like Warren was forced out or got out under the best of money conditions? Does he make some cash as released/injured? Holba better be the man now…