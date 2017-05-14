Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, May 14, 2017

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – If you like learning and understanding NFL contracts as much as I do, you’ll probably want to read this article from this past week from former NFL agent Joel Corry. Corry talks extensively about contract offsets as well as the rookie wage scale.

Shot #2 – The Wings over Pittsburgh airshow is back this weekend and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was given a free ride in a T-33, a training plane used by new recruits.

Shot #3 – Not long after the Steelers selected quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, former running back Jerome Bettis was a guest CBS Sports Radio’s Tiki and Tierney show to talk about if the Tennessee product is the heir apparent to Roethlisberger – or to backup Landry Jones. The full audio is below.





Shot #4 – What is it about rookie cornerbacks out of Houston and injuries as of late? Browns fourth-round cornerback Howard Wilson, a Houston product, broke his kneecap in practice on Friday and will undergo surgery soon. In short, there’s a good chance he misses his entire rookie season just like Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III did last year after suffering a torn pectoral muscle early in training camp. Jackson also went to Houston.

Shot #5 – IUP product, guard Ethan Cooper, is one of the Steelers two priority undrafted free agents this year and thus he’s expected to push hard for a practice squad spot at the very least. Mike Prisuta of steelers.com has a few recent quotes from the new offensive lineman, who is taking part in the teams annual rookie minicamp this weekend.

Shot #6 – While I’m not one who has ever bought into the ‘Madden Curse’, this info-graphic from Pro Football Focus sure is entertaining to look at. Perhaps New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might want to consult with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

Is the Madden curse really a thing? Cover stars see an average PFF grade drop on 8.0 in the year they are on the cover… pic.twitter.com/hQPrEwuDBi — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 13, 2017

Shot #7 – A very sad item to close with this week as former NFL wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in motorcycle crash a few days ago. Jackson, who played for both the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, faced the Steelers 16 times during the regular season and recorded 38 catches for 600 yards and 5 touchdowns. In Jackson’s one playoff appearance against the Steelers he caught 3 passes for 47 yards in a 29-9 loss.