Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, May 21, 2017

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – Did you see the locker room video that Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward posted a few days ago? It’s long and includes some language that’s not safe for your workplace, but is very entertaining nonetheless. The players tease each other about their 40-yard-dash times, shoe choices, etc. Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith even makes an appearance.





Shot #2 – Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back James Conner and quarterback Joshua Dobbs are all participating in this year’s NFLPA Rookie Premier event in California and the three players took to Twitter recently to show off their new Panini America trading cards. When I was growing up, the only football trading cards to buy were made by Topps.

Shot #3 – Speaking of Smith-Schuster, he recently said in an interview that former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu has reached out to him since he was drafted and let him know that he’s willing to help him in any way possible. As you should already know by now, the two players are both USC products. I wonder if Polamalu will ever be able to repair his purported fractured relationship with the Steelers.

.@TeamJuju19 says @tpolamalu reached out to him because of their @USC and @steelers connections and offered JuJu help whenever he wants. pic.twitter.com/0q5rfSAA27 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 19, 2017

Shot #4 – Pro Football Focus has been posting some great infographics and nuggets on their Twitter feed over the course of the last several weeks and Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo and as of this past week, now former long snapper Greg Warren were the focus of two them. While an impressive stat on the surface for Chickillo, there really isn’t much depth to it. Chickillo, by the way, had 29 total tackles in 2016 and five of those came on special teams. As for Warren, we’ll take PFF at their word and if their numbers are correct, it’s no wonder why he was able to stick around as long as he did.

In 2016, Anthony Chickillo was the top 3-4 OLB in combined tackle efficiency. He missed 0 tackles on 318 defensive snaps. pic.twitter.com/3j3oSaMzkM — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 20, 2017

The Steelers announced the release of veteran long snapper Greg Warren on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/BEspqDSe7a — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 19, 2017

Shot #5 – Former Steelers safety Will Allen is putting his post NFL-career energy into the energy field and Will Greer of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has the story related to that along with a few video clips from an interview with him.

Shot #6 – While not related to the Steelers, nearly 200 pets now have permanent homes thanks to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson and that’s certainly worth pointing out this week.

Shot #7 – While we’re on the topic of animals, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his foundation continue to do great work when it comes to police dog grants around the United states. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired Demon, a new K-9 Officer, through a $10,000 grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.