Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – While we’ve already touched on several topics from it, I highly suggest all of you listen to the interview that Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva had with Adam Schefter of ESPN on a recent episode of his podcast and especially with Memorial Day being on Monday.

Shot #2 – According to Pro Football Focus, Ben Roethlisberger is the only NFL quarterback with 1,000 or more deep passing yards in each of the last three seasons. PFF indicates that they consider a deep pass being 20 yards or more past the original line of scrimmage. The NFL, by the way, considers a deep pass to be 16 or more yards past the line of scrimmage.

While he hasn't led the league, Ben Roethlisberger is the only QB with 1,000+ deep passing yards in each of the last three seasons. pic.twitter.com/3bAci6Gyk2 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 27, 2017



Shot #3 – Also from PFF this past week, the Steelers’ offensive line posted the best Pass Blocking Efficiency in the NFL from Week 4 of the 2016 regular season and on.

From Week 4 through the end of last season, the Steelers' offensive line posted the best Pass Blocking Efficiency in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/O2sCW750oh — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 26, 2017

Shot #4 – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick says he is currently in talks with the Atlanta Falcons about signing a one-day contract and officially retiring with the team that originally drafted him first overall in 2001. Vick, in case you forgot, played for the Steelers in 2015. Below is his recent interview with 92.9 The Game in Atlanta.

Shot #5 – Chris Chase of FoxSports.com recently took on the task of ranking all of the NFL stadiums from worst to best and Heinz Field came in fifth overall. He writes:

The gold seats — it looks like the yellow brick road if said road was an 8-lane highway — were divisive at first, and I suppose that they’re still a bit of an eyesore, but kudos to the Steelers fans who pack that place so tight you can watch a game and not even realize what color the seats are painted.

Shot #6 – According to his Instagram account, it sure looks like Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert is spending his Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas and is also doing some yoga to boot.

Always ready #yogaLife A post shared by Marcus G. (@marcus77gilbert) on May 27, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Shot #7 – Rob Oller of The Columbus Dispatch recently talked to the mother of Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell in addition to his former high school principle concerning the player overcoming the recent mistakes he’s made off the field.