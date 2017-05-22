Steelers Sign Fourth-Round QB Joshua Dobbs

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 OTA sessions will get underway this week with at least six of the team’s eight draft picks under contract as fourth-round selection, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, has now apparently signed his four-year rookie deal.

The ink is dry!🖋Blessed to be OFFICIALLY a part of the great @steelers Fam! Thanks to the Rooney family, GM Colbert, @CoachTomlin & staff! pic.twitter.com/P6F5rl3jca — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) May 22, 2017

Dobbs, who played his college football at Tennessee, just recently graduated prior to taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp a few weekends ago. The quarterback was one of three Steelers draft picks who took part in the annual NFLPA Rookie Premier event this past weekend.





Dobbs’ four-year contract is expected to total out at around $2,954,304 and include a signing bonus of around $554,304, according to projections by Over the Cap. Dobbs was the 135th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

After starting 35 games during college career at Tennessee, Dobbs measured in at this years scouting combine at 6033, 216-pounds. He completed 61.5% of his 999 total pass attempts at Tennessee for 7,138 yards and 53 touchdowns. Dobbs also rushed for 2,160 yards and 32 touchdowns during his college career.

With Dobbs now under contract the Steelers will now focus on signing outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Cameron Sutton.