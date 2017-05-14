Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign Pitt LB Matt Galambos Following Rookie Minicamp

    By Dave Bryan May 14, 2017 at 02:33 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers annual rookie minicamp is now over and the team is busy signing a few of the players who attended on a tryout basis to contracts.

    On Sunday, it was announced that linebacker Matt Galambos, who played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh, has signed a contract with the Steelers.


    Galambos registered 283 total tackles in 52 games played in at Pittsburgh. He also had 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

    The inside linebacker reportedly measures in at 6-1, 240-pounds. He is the second player that we know of that signed with the Steelers this year who was originally invited to take part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

    • WreckIess

      I saw Wex had called this happening earlier today. Said he was really showing out this weekend. Let’s hope he can provide some depth.

    • Jaybird

      Hey I almost forgot- happy Mother’s Day to all the Steeler Mom’s out there! 💐
      What’s with all the interest in Pitt players? Where the panthers that good?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Well I had my eyes on two guys being signed with one being Odom who was signed and the othe being a LB however I picked the wrong one. Grats to the new Steelers at least for another few months.