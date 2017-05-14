Steelers Sign Pitt LB Matt Galambos Following Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers annual rookie minicamp is now over and the team is busy signing a few of the players who attended on a tryout basis to contracts.

Congrats to LB @Galambos47 on signing with the @steelers today! All that hard work starting to pay off bro! Sky is the limit. #Tier1Family — Tier 1 Casey (@Tier1SportsMgmt) May 14, 2017

On Sunday, it was announced that linebacker Matt Galambos, who played his college football at the University of Pittsburgh, has signed a contract with the Steelers.





Galambos registered 283 total tackles in 52 games played in at Pittsburgh. He also had 5.5 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The inside linebacker reportedly measures in at 6-1, 240-pounds. He is the second player that we know of that signed with the Steelers this year who was originally invited to take part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.