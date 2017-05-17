Steelers Sign QB Houston, WR Severin; Waive QB Schuessler, LB Blount

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few more roster moves on Wednesday and they included a familiar face being re-signed.

According to the Steelers, former Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston and wide receiver Canaan Severin were signed on Wednesday. Houston, who went undrafted this year, announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that he had signed with the team. As for Severin, the Steelers had waived him a few weeks ago. The former undrafted free agent out of Virginia spent his rookie 2016 season on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list.





Waived on Wednesday to make room for Houston and Severin on the team’s 90-man roster were quarterback Nick Schuessler and linebacker Akil Blount. Schuessler was one of the Steelers nine signed undrafted free agents this year while Blount had been with the team quite a while after signing a futures contract earlier in the offseason.

It is unknown at this time if either Schuessler or Blount were waived injured. The two reportedly took part in the Steelers recent rookie minicamp. Blount is the son of Steelers Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount.