    Steelers Sign S Daimion Stafford, LS Kameron Canaday

    By Dave Bryan May 30, 2017 at 09:11 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to churn their 90-man roster and on Tuesday the team announced the signings of safety Daimion Stafford and long snapper Kameron Canaday.

    Stafford, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, has registered 117 total tackles, two interceptions and nine total defensed passes so far during his career. He also started eight games over the course of the last two seasons. Last season Stafford was a co-special teams captain.


    Stafford will now compete with current Steelers safeties Robert Golden, Jordan Dangerfield and Jacob Hagen for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

    As for Canaday, he was waived by the Steelers back in early May. He had been signed originally to a futures contract this past February and was likely brought back to push rookie sixth-round draft pick Colin Holba during the remainder of the offseason now that veteran Greg Warren has been released with a failed physical designation.

    The Steelers also announced on Tuesday that punter A.J. Hughes was waived. Hughes, like Canaday, was signed originally back in February.

    • steelburg

      The Daimion Stafford signing should put Robert Golden and Jordan Dangerfield on notice. Although the team normally keeps 5 safeties Im hoping that they keep Brian Allen instead of an extra safety. But in all likelihood it will come down to who is better on special teams between all 4 guys IMO.

    • Bryant Eng

      This doesn’t appear to be a pedestrian signing. Stafford posted 52 Tackles, 1.0 Sacks, 1 Interception, and 2 Passes Defended last year in 6 total starts. He was also voted a team captain, presumably for ST, and he should be familiar with this defense. This is a classic Colbert under the radar FA signing (e.g., Tyrone Carter), that will likely push Golden or Dangerfield off the roster, and solidify our DB depth. He also has big school pedigree (Nebraska).

      Stafford’s Combine Stats: 4.69 (40), 21 Reps (BP), 30.5″ (vert.), 111.0″ (broad), 7.06 (3 cone).

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Wow, I wonder if this means that Holba isn’t doing so well?. Although it seems to me you can either snap or you can’t.

    • Bryant Eng

      You just need two snappers in camp so that both the P, K, and ST units can get the reps they need. It’s Holba’s job to lose.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Here’s to hoping he’s better than those two guys (not that that’s a particularly high bar to pass).

    • MP34

      I thought of Tyrone Carter too. Good call.

    • Bryant Eng

      At 6’1″ he might offer some versatility covering TE’s as well.

    • Sam Clonch

      They had this other guy on the roster even when they had Greg Warren. I don’t think it means much, you have multiple punters and kickers in camp right now, so they might just want to make it so they aren’t all waiting on the same snapper.

    • Conserv_58

      Nah. You’re reading too much into this signing. It’s merely to provide competition and another snapper to take reps in camp since there is no other LS than Holba on the roster. They don’t want to over work Holba.

    • Steve Johnson

      Hmm! 4.69?

    • S.T.

      LONG SNAPPER CAMP BATTLE!!!!

      I know it’s not a true competition, but this team has me fired up about long snappers these days.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      The ability of Stafford to be a high level special teams contributor is what really excites me here. I don’t put too much stock into the long snapper signing.

    • Jamie Wilson

      For what its worth, I saw he improved that to a 4.56 at his pro day.

    • Steve Johnson

      Well, I think that means a lot. It’s quite obvious that the F/O isn’t comfortable with their depth at the Safety position.