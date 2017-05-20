Hot Topics

    Steelers Spin: The Secret Motive Behind The Steelers 2017 NFL Draft

    By Michael K. Reynolds May 20, 2017 at 03:00 pm


    What was really behind the Pittsburgh Steelers somewhat bewildering strategy in the 2017 NFL Draft?

    Adding depth to critical positions? Filling roster holes? Plotting for the future? Creating offseason competition?

    Yes…but at the root, there was something even more radical. More profound. And it wasn’t even mentioned by NFL Draft gurus Mel Kiper Jr. and Mike Mayock.

    You see…for all NFL teams, each draft has a general theme and the choices made are as much a statement about the team’s past roster as it is about the future one.

    Some might be focused on increasing team speed. The statement they are making is their current squad is slow.


    Others might be focused on drafting players who have won at the college level. They are basically saying that..well..their locker room is filled with losers.

    Then, of course, there is the Cleveland Browns, where the annual theme is, “Let’s just hit the reset button.”

    So what was this year’s draft theme for the Steelers, and what does it reveal about the team’s opinion of the current roster?

    The Pittsburgh front office is as tight-lipped as it comes in regards to ripping on their own players. The draft is as close as you’ll get at determining what they truly think about their roster.

    So let’s read the tea leaves.

    It starts with a first round draft pick in linebacker T.J. Watt, who only had one full year as a starter at college in his resume. Remember when General Manager Kevin Colbert went on and on about how much the franchise values production at the college level above everything else?

    Do you recall that Jarvis Jones selection?

    Production at the university level? Watt entered college listed as a tight end. Does his production add up to first round pedigree by Colbert’s own standards? Hmmm.

    And what about drafting a second round receiver in JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had difficulty getting separation from cornerbacks even at the college level? Welcome to the NFL, young man. Now try to get open against guys who are just as big and strong and who run a 4.3.

    And then there is Cameron Sutton, a cornerback who couldn’t break 4.5 at the combine. How can he be counted on to keep up with the elite speed of the big leagues?

    Of course, there is everyone’s favorite in James Conner, the inspirational running back from Pittsburgh. The story is phenomenal, but when judging on pure talent who could argue against it being a significant reach at round three?

    But…there’s the rub. The Steelers didn’t enter this NFL draft looking for pure talent. They weren’t seeking out players based on their college productivity.

    Instead, they were attempting to fill a significant team need. One that was painfully exposed in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots.

    That is, the will to win. An unimpeded focus on the being the best in the world. A total expression of passion and true love of the game.

    Let’s be honest. If Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady were on the playground picking their team, don’t you think Big Ben would want to choose just about everyone on his offense over those of the Patriots?

    And defensively. Was there really that large of a separation of talent between the two squads?

    But the Steelers got embarrassed. Humiliated.

    Sure you can say they got outcoached. That happens with pretty much every team competing against Bill Belichick. And you wouldn’t be wrong if you said they got out played on that any given Sunday.

    Still, what was disturbing and undeniable, was the Patriots were clearly on a mission…and the Steelers, in comparison, were merely along for the ride.

    Is that harsh to say the team didn’t have a “will to win”? It is if you’re looking merely at the 60 minutes during which the game is played.

    But the will to win begins the day after the Super Bowl winner is decided. It carries through each and every day during the offseason. Do the players and coaches see the six months of the offseason as time off or time to take it to the next level?

    It’s the work that is put in when no one is looking. And it’s even the work that is put in when everyone is looking…like when James Harrison documents his unrelenting work ethic on Instagram.

    Were the Steelers lacking focus and dedication in 2016? Let’s see.

    • Does your All Pro wide receiver stream Facebook Live in the locker room the week before the Championship Game? Check.
    • Does your uber-talented wide receiver have to watch games at home due to his year-long suspension? Check.
    • Does your unbelievably gifted running back have to miss games at the beginning of the season because of his inability to comply with drug testing protocol? Check.
    • Does your year start off with a miserable team-wide pre-season performance? Check.

    And the most challenging of all? How about your $100 million dollar quarterback spending more time talking about retirement than what he’s going to do in order to win another Lombardi Trophy for the NFL’s most storied franchise and greatest fanbase?

    Yes…going into this NFL Draft, the Steelers front office clearly identified the team’s Achilles Heel. This is a team with extraordinary talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But they clearly are lacking the “it” factor.

    It’s a squad with unlimited potential, but without the commitment it requires to be champions.

    That is why, this year’s Steelers draft makes so much sense. In fact, it’s why it’s absolutely brilliant.

    T.J. Watt? An unrelenting motor, a family pedigree of football pride, and a desire to be the best in his clan.

    Schuster? No, he won’t be the team’s fastest player. But this is an offense that desperately needs a player who is more Hines Ward than Usain Bolt in the huddle, and he’ll fit the bill.

    Conner? Probably the wisest choice of all. This is the closest the team has come to drafting Rocky Bleier than…well since Rocky Bleier. This guy will spend less time posting selfies, and more time bringing the Pittsburgh back to the Steelers.

    And for those of you who have questioned the Joshua Dobbs selection, take heart. Roethlisberger doesn’t need a harmless, super-nice guy like Landry Jones backing him up. He needs a rocket scientist with limitless ambition to remind him of what an honor and privilege it is to be an NFL quarterback in this league.

    “Are you done with that football, sir?”

    Before you jump to the conclusion I am some sort of Big Ben hater, it should be said the jersey I wear for game day has the number seven on it. Heck, our family cat is named Ben, and is exactly as old as Roethlisberger’s NFL career.

    And sadly, just like our kitty, there is a limited life expectancy on Big Ben’s opportunity to express himself in the NFL.

    He’ll have plenty of time to open Roethlisberger Burger franchises in the future, but his time for football immortality is now, with the clock ticking down every precious remaining moment.

    As the team’s on-field Chief Executive Officer, it is unfathomable Roethlisberger would make so public his mindset of having one foot on the football field, and the other on a golf course.

    How is that being the leader of the team? How is that motivating your teammates to be all-in on the 2017 season?

    I love Big Ben. He’s a great all-time Steeler, and I believe he has several more years to lead this team to glory.

    But if he mentions the word “retirement” ever again, it ought to be in the office of Art Rooney II with a refund check in his hand for whatever is left on his contract.

    If the Steelers are going to bring home any more hardware for Steelers Nation, it’s going to have to be with a much greater commitment than they have demonstrated the last few years. And that includes the entire organization.

    Did I like this year’s draft? Absolutely. This team was talented enough long before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell heard the first raining of boos in Philadelphia.

    An infusion of heart is exactly what the team needed. Which is why this year’s draft is championship grade.

    About the Author

    Michael K. Reynolds
    Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers fanatic and author of the acclaimed Heirs of Ireland series. MichaelKReynolds.com
    • Ish Gadol

      Yes! You nailed it, Michael! And I hope this gets posted on the locker room bulletin board ~ laminated!

    • Michael James

      Brilliant article!
      Especially this sentence somehow deserves special attention:
      “Yes…going into this NFL Draft, the Steelers front office clearly identified the team’s Achilles Heel. This is a team with extraordinary talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But they clearly are lacking the “it” factor.”
      I don’t know how to put it, but somehow (from an outsiders point of view) it looks like especially our star players are either happy with what they’ve achieved and don’t look hungry anymore (Ben), have a very special focus on their own stats/brand (AB, Bell) or are simply unstable and don’t care for football that much (Bryant).
      Now I don’t know these guys in person and I don’t want to insult or be injust to any of them, but that’s just how it sometimes looks to me.

    • RickM

      My goodness, I feel like you’re opening a kool aid stand. First they don’t make sense…but then they suddenly do. I guess we drafted the only players in the draft who are actually committed to trying hard.

    • grw1960

      Have to agree, seasons are a grind in any sport. It takes a special type of focus and desire to finish games and seasons with as much heart as you started them.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah I got to disagree with you on several points Michael. We got killed in New England because of several things:
      1) Tom Brady is the best player ever and he absolutely took advantage of our subpar secondary
      2) we were absolutely out coached and out prepared.
      3) we really were lacking talent on the defensive side of the ball against a QB like Brady, especially in the secondary.
      4) to a lesser extent injuries to our recieving corps played a factor also

      There is plenty of heart on this team , it was just lacking talent in the secondary and also at WR/TE due to injury. Did AB have heart reaching that ball over the goal line against the Ravens? Bell gives a 1000% on the field and backs it up with the production to prove it. Harrison – enough said. Heyward has the biggest heart of all of em, and Tuit is right up there also. And Ben is a total winner. He’s got as much heart as anyone in the league going out there with injuries that would sideline every other QB in the league . He’s also got the biggest Ballz for doing that also.
      No I don’t think it was lack of heart or “winners ” mentality. I think we were a tired depleted , young team who was outmatched against a total buzz saw in New England led by the greatest player of all time.

    • Jaybird

      Yeah and if the draft broke a little different , we might have drafted Peppers or a corner in the first and a completely different slew of draft picks. The Steelers picked players they thought were the best available, most talented, and filled the biggest area of need . Period.
      To say we drafted for “heart” or the “it ” factor is pretty crazy .

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Michael –

      I agree with about half of what’s in this article. I do think that Watt and Conner are both very “vocal” guys with a high “desire” to win. I also think JuJu povides us with some badly needed physicality. And I went back and watched the AFCCG this week and, you’re right, I definitely saw a lack of “fire” and lack of “aggression” and lack of “intensity” on the Steelers side.

      But in my opinion the Steelers did NOT draft to beat the Patriots and the Steelers did NOT draft to win now. When you spend your 2nd round pick on a depth WR and your 3rd comp pick on a depth RB and your 4th round pick on a depth QB, that does not show me a desire to win now.

      We’ve been over this a number of times, but I’ll say it once more… If Colbert really wanted to beat the Patriots he should’ve drafted a DB in round 1, then an edge rusher in round 2. And then doubled up on both of those two positions in the mid/late rounds. Maybe even 3 DB’s (2 CB’s and 1 safety).

    • RickM

      Totally agree. You do not make the AFC championship game without the likes of Bryant, Heyward, and others without having a lot of heart. Additional skilled players in several areas was the requirement of fhe draft, and obviously a much better game plan defensively against N.E.

    • Michael James

      Of course there are other players who would’ve fit the criteria. It’s just that you simply can’t dismiss the fact that “loving the game with a passion”, “no character red flags” and “team first guy” were three very important and visible themes in their draft this year.
      If you asked people about players who fit those criterias before the draft, most of the players the Steelers picked this year (rounds 1-4, since the others are rather unknown) would’ve probably been amongst the most mentioned prospects.

    • Jaybird

      And if you need” heart” on a football team you bring in veterans for that. If you need guys to show you what it takes to win , again you bring in veterans , not rely on rookies to bring those qualities.

    • Rob H

      I appreciate the obvious time that went into the article, and there are several points I agreed with, but I think you read wayyyyy too far into things as far as a narrative.
      This is the narrative, although they did put an emphasis on high football intelligence and character, what they also did was use the first four picks to fill immediate needs.
      Taking the next step involved a lot more than just getting better in the secondary, it was about filling the other holes that were apparent in the Pats game.
      A prototype Steeler edge rusher that could not only replace Harrison as a pass rusher, but who is also fluid in coverage.
      A physical receiver that can work all areas of the field, catch contested balls that move the chains, create space for himself in the redzone, and actually block someone in the run/reverse game.
      A smart corner who is a natural for playing man or zone in the middle of the field, and running with the Edelmans of the league.
      A physical, quick through the whole style of runner to compliment Bell, who can keep him from ever having to carry the ball 31 times in a single playoff game, and then injure himself the next week.

      Those four needs were all filled with the first four picks. Yes, character, intelligence, and a love for the game were all focused on, but no more so than the skill sets that were badly needed on the field in order to take the next step.

    • walter

      I dont agree with the heart comment but we definitely drafted players with “no character red flags.” If any more players get suspended for pot, I think the Steelers could be fined.

    • Joseph Shaw

      I think this is a terrific piece, very thought-provoking. I feel like the draft was heavily focused on character players, something we got away from at times in recent years. Totally agree on Watt, Conner, Dobbs and JJSS–it’s not just about numbers, it’s also about intangibles, and what they bring to the locker room and the sidelines. I’m excited to see how they’re integrated.

    • Nolrog

      I still say that Colbert walked in on one of the Rooney’s banging his wife, and this was his way to get back at them.

    • johnhoien

      I like what you are saying here.. It’s a perspective that I have not thought of.. It was however the way the draft board fell to them. In my opinion the Steelers were very focused on best player available & filled needs.. They happen to be people who are extremely motivated, clean character guys.. Motivation to play harder came when Ben said he may retire.. Especially when he said he was returning.. It was a nice kick the pants for those who needed it.

    • Nolrog

      I completely agree. And, IMO, free agency and the draft didn’t do anything to close that gap. In fact, it may have gotten wider.

    • Tom McConnell

      Disagree with this statement
      If the Steelers traded down, it would have changed every pick after. The prime need was Harrison’s replacement. Personally, I liked McKinley, but Watt has some time to learn & I would bet he learns fast. Colbert addressed needs. Maybe not in the order I wanted, but he did.

      When you always pick late, you must be picking more right than wrong. I’m certain that players they would have liked were picked early. Even the pick of a long snapper seems to be right on.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Interesting look at the draft Michael and while there are so many variables to consider, I think you do touch on something that was probably important to the Steelers going into this draft. If not necessarily desire, it was at least getting character guys to add something more to this team as it currently stands.

      I think there are definitely points against what you say and some have pointed them out but at the same time, the results speak for themselves. We had a top 3 QB, a top 2 WR, a number 1 RB, and a top 3 offensive line and our team simply didn’t perform to that level on a consisten basis. Nobody on here can tell me they would trade the Steelers offense for the Falcons and the Falcons were blowing the Pats out in the superbowl.

      People want to keep pointing to the defense and that was certainly a prevailing factor but the offense definitely didn’t have whatever “it” is that they should have. So whether you can prove it or not or whether there are points you bring up that can be countered, I think you are definitely onto an interesting point that something intangible is not there.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Not necessarily. Or at least, I think you can talk about hunger with young guys and hunger can be equated to heart.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I don’t think it is crazy at all. Especially when we consistently hear Tomlin and Colbert talking about being able to measure will and heart. Add that in with the immense character we ended up with this draft and I think MKR is onto something.

      Do I think they take a guy they have rated a 7 over a guy with a 10 because they like his “heart”? No. But I think if it is a 9 vs 10 the heart, character and will were winning out in this draft.

    • Lambert58

      Well done, Michael. I think there is some truth to what you are saying about who we drafted. Though I would say that it is a bit of a harsh indictment on the players from last season. Saying they didn’t have a will to win is a bit of an overstatement. They had won 9 straight games going into the AFC Championship. I think it was a case of young team that was fatigued (as represented by Bell’s groin) and ran into a buzzsaw in NE.

      I look forward to seeing what these rookie ballers can bring to the table in the coming years.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Great take on things, Sir. Very nice read.