    Steelers Starting Smith-Schuster Off In The Slot

    By Alex Kozora May 30, 2017 at 11:38 am


    One of my biggest questions heading into Week Two of OTAs has been answered. JuJu Smith-Schuster confirmed he’s been working out of the slot, per this tweet from PennLive’s Jacob Klinger a little bit ago.

    After being drafted, Todd Haley was non-committal to exactly where Smith-Schuster would line up, only noting his versatility he showed at USC. But playing in the slot always made the most sense with Antonio Brown locking up the X receiver spot and Martavis Bryant at the Z.


    Haley did say the team would start him off at one spot before thinking about moving him around. So you can expect him to remain in the slot for the foreseeable future.

    Smith-Schuster will battle Eli Rogers for the starting slot gig this season. It should be one of the best camp battles to watch. Although he’s a rookie and the slot is a difficult spot to learn, he’s shown a lot of maturity off the field and his tape speaks to an intelligent football player with the traits to thrive there.

    He’s earned good reviews from teammates already and has become a fan favorite on Twitter. On today’s Instagram video with fans, Mike Mitchell had good things to say.

    “He’s quiet. He doesn’t say a whole lot. I like people who keep it humble.”

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Sam Clonch

      Cha-ching!!! $$$

    • Ace

      Gotta feel good posting that Alex. Day after the pick you planted your flag on that one. I mean, it makes sense; outside super crowded, willing blocker, big body, traffic catches, nasty to his game, but still, Nice Work! Guys like Eli, but all he is is a Steady Eddie. Even going back to College he’s consistent, but could def be upgraded. Battle will be fun to read about.

    • Alex Kozora

      Ha, well long ways to go. We’ll see what happens.

    • Steelers12

      Are we too see more 4 wr sets?

    • Big White

      He will not beat out Eli Rodgers for the slot, Won’t happen. With all the big play ability Pittsburgh has on the flank’s with Bryant & Brown, whomever is in the slot will need to be a beast underneath. That is Rodgers cat-call if there ever was one. Good to have depth in case, but as for winning that battle, nope.

    • Ace

      They’ll keep 6 WR’s right? You made your guess for the 6 yet? Lotta discussion here lately who will be the last guy to make it.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      In addition to being a great receiver, JuJu is also a very talented and willing blocker—something the Steelers value very highly.

    • Alex Kozora

      I was pushing for seven, haha.

    • francesco

      Totally agree. Won’t happen. Instead I see Juju bumping Coates.

    • Ace

      Man that’s a gutsy call there. You think they drafted a WR in the 2nd, started him out in the slot, and will be fine with him riding the pine all year long for an un-drafted guy who had to be benched last year due to poor preparation? The one game benching is one thing, but to do it against NE when Coates was hurt and with the limited depth, man that’s a whole other deal. Lets not forget the fumble in the AFCCG either. That was a killer. If you can’t read the writing on the wall, I can type it here for you…And how exactly is Eli a beast underneath? We talking size and blocking ability or something else?

    • Ace

      haha that ever happen? Can’t recall. I hope really hope Hunter or Hamilton can take that last spot over DHB.

    • Alex Kozora

      Not in Pittsburgh. But around the league, usually one team ends up doing it per year.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Impossible! I’m Outraged!
      😏😁😂😂😂

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m sorry, but JuJu probably will beat out Eli and that’s ok. Eli is a decent slot receiver, but let’s be real: he was an undrafted free agent. Nothing wrong with that, but we’re talking about comparing him to a second round draft pick who may be better at everything that Eli is except maybe knowledge of the playbook.

    • Amante Da Prez

      I would wait and see before i bet on eli. My money is on

    • Josh

