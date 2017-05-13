Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 4

Hot Topics

    It’s now Saturday and we’re continuing on with our look at new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs and his third down incompletions from his 20126 season at Tennessee.

    In my third post for this series I looked at the third down incompletions Dobbs had in games six and seven of the 2016 season. In today’s post, I will show you Dobbs’ third down incompletions in Tennessee’s next three games against South Carolina, Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.

    In the three videos below you’ll see all of Dobbs’ third down incompletions from those three games and underneath them are the charted play-by-play accounts complete with air yards from the line of scrimmage, snap to throw times as well as a brief description of what happened.

    As usual, I invite all of you to comment on my assessments of each play in addition to any other analysis you believe is necessary. This series now includes three posts and if you missed the three previous ones they are linked below. Once all of Dobbs’ games are analyzed I will post a recap of the data. Thank you for following along.

    QRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAYAIR YDSSTTREASON
    1st7:123rd21TENN 42J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd82.14On target drop
    2nd13:453rd17TENN 14J.Dobbs pass intercepted by J.King133.12Hit as throwing
    2nd11:353rd9TENN 26J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf42.39Off target inside-Miscommunication?
    2nd7:583rd13TENN 30J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith63.62Receiver stopped running inside
    3rd7:513rd10TENN 45J.Dobbs pass incomplete310.07Scramble and smartly thrown away
    4th14:093rd11TENN 15J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Croom113.15Bad decision-Route undercut
    QRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAYAIR YDSSTTREASON
    2nd9:333rd6TNTC 43J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd52.42 Wide outside – Miscommunication? Bad outside break?
    QRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAYAIR YDSSTTREASON
    4th13:153rd4TENN 36J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings155.73Off target out of bounds trying to make a play

    • Boss

      Ok Dave. We get it. You despise the kid. Move on.

    • SteelersDepot

      Obviously you haven’t been following along closely as this series is actually making Dobbs look good.

    • budabar

      Maybe We should have kept zak metenburger around a little longer, well at least they were smart enough to keep my boy Landry around so all isn’t lost after all😁😢😭

    • Dorian James

      Honestly Dave I really think a lot of these guys are just trying to get a reaction out of you. Your regular readers know what you’re trying to do

    • budabar

      That’s 4 days on just 3rd down incompleations we still have 1st and 2nd aswell as a weeks worth of interceptions

    • Brenton deed

      I just watched a bit of video of Dodds at the minicamp and what leapt out was his fluidity of footwork and the evident speed – just in the dropback – that doesn’t make him a HOFer but … just sayin’.

    • Dorian James

      I think he’s in the perfect situation, couple years with this coaching staff and he’ll be A okay

    • Josh

      Once again, the mobile video ad units make these videos unplayable on a cell phone. Any way to get rid of them? Give us a donation goal…

    • Xclewsive

      I just see a ton of coachable mistakes especially with ball placement and not grasping the defensive coverage. I noticed at least a few times Dobbs threw a pass with the defense in in cover 2 and throws late to the underneath WR instead of diagnosing the coverage.

    • Lil Smitty

      I noticed the throws improved when he could step into them. I am really questioning the quality of his receivers. Do I think he is perfect? No! But I think there is reason for hope.

    • ND_Steel

      He looked much more comfortable in these gifs. Definitely see his athleticism…

    • Terrible Towlie

      looks like Kordell

    • Aj Gentile

      I feel better about Dobbs after watching these. His supporting cast did not help him much. He does need to work on his footwork. He did have some bad decisions though.

    • Dave, while watching Dobbs, have you gotten an impression whether his non-designed runs were usually forced by pressure and/or coverage, or does he seem as if given the chance he’d rather run., ie., that he has the ‘run-first’ penchant often found in dual threat QBs?