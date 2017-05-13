Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 4

It’s now Saturday and we’re continuing on with our look at new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs and his third down incompletions from his 20126 season at Tennessee.
In my third post for this series I looked at the third down incompletions Dobbs had in games six and seven of the 2016 season. In today’s post, I will show you Dobbs’ third down incompletions in Tennessee’s next three games against South Carolina, Tennessee Tech and Kentucky.
In the three videos below you’ll see all of Dobbs’ third down incompletions from those three games and underneath them are the charted play-by-play accounts complete with air yards from the line of scrimmage, snap to throw times as well as a brief description of what happened.
As usual, I invite all of you to comment on my assessments of each play in addition to any other analysis you believe is necessary. This series now includes three posts and if you missed the three previous ones they are linked below. Once all of Dobbs’ games are analyzed I will post a recap of the data. Thank you for following along.
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOS
|PLAY BY PLAY
|AIR YDS
|STT
|REASON
|1st
|7:12
|3rd
|21
|TENN 42
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd
|8
|2.14
|On target drop
|2nd
|13:45
|3rd
|17
|TENN 14
|J.Dobbs pass intercepted by J.King
|13
|3.12
|Hit as throwing
|2nd
|11:35
|3rd
|9
|TENN 26
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf
|4
|2.39
|Off target inside-Miscommunication?
|2nd
|7:58
|3rd
|13
|TENN 30
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith
|6
|3.62
|Receiver stopped running inside
|3rd
|7:51
|3rd
|10
|TENN 45
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete
|3
|10.07
|Scramble and smartly thrown away
|4th
|14:09
|3rd
|11
|TENN 15
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Croom
|11
|3.15
|Bad decision-Route undercut
|2nd
|9:33
|3rd
|6
|TNTC 43
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd
|5
|2.42
|Wide outside – Miscommunication? Bad outside break?
|4th
|13:15
|3rd
|4
|TENN 36
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings
|15
|5.73
|Off target out of bounds trying to make a play