Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 5

It’s now Sunday afternoon and I’m finishing my extended look at new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs and his third down incompletions from his 2016 season at Tennessee.

In my fourth post for this series I looked at the third down incompletions Dobbs had in games 8-10 of the 2016 season. In today’s post, I will show you Dobbs’ third down incompletions in Tennessee’s final three games against Missouri, Vanderbilt and Nebraska.

In the three videos below you’ll see all of Dobbs’ third down incompletions from those three games and underneath them are the charted play-by-play accounts complete with air yards from the line of scrimmage, snap to throw times as well as a brief description of what happened.

As usual, I invite all of you to comment on my assessments of each play in addition to any other analysis you believe is necessary. This series now includes five posts and if you missed the four previous ones they are linked below.

In a Monday post I will recap all of the data from this study and I think it will be quite eye-opening.





QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY AIR YDS STT REASON 1st 4:54 3rd 1 TENN 42 J.Dobbs pass incomplete 0 1.78 Poor throw 2nd 12:07 3rd 7 MIZ 29 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone 15 3.10 Receiver fell down- throw out of bounds 3rd 8:51 3rd 11 TENN 24 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith 10 2.78 Drop 3rd 4:49 3rd 4 MIZ 35 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings 19 2.81 High and out of bounds – Missed blown coverage

QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY AIR YDS STT REASON 3rd 7:46 3rd G VAN 7 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf 7 2.11 Pass broken up at goal-line 4th 12:06 3rd 17 VAN 19 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd 8 3.20 short-hopped throw – bad route?

QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY AIR YDS STT REASON 1st 11:46 3rd 11 NEB 33 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings 32 3.25 Under-thrown and hit defender in back 1st 6:43 3rd 14 TENN 41 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith 8 2.86 Too high and over head 1st 1:25 3rd 4 TENN 15 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to A.Kamara 12 1.95 Little long but catchable and dropped 3rd 5:58 3rd 5 NEB 28 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone 34 3.67 End zone throw out of bounds after roll-out 4th 6:00 3rd 13 TENN 36 J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone 40 3.31 Deep throw right side over head of receiver and out of bounds