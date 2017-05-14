Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 5

It’s now Sunday afternoon and I’m finishing my extended look at new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs and his third down incompletions from his 2016 season at Tennessee.
In my fourth post for this series I looked at the third down incompletions Dobbs had in games 8-10 of the 2016 season. In today’s post, I will show you Dobbs’ third down incompletions in Tennessee’s final three games against Missouri, Vanderbilt and Nebraska.
In the three videos below you’ll see all of Dobbs’ third down incompletions from those three games and underneath them are the charted play-by-play accounts complete with air yards from the line of scrimmage, snap to throw times as well as a brief description of what happened.
As usual, I invite all of you to comment on my assessments of each play in addition to any other analysis you believe is necessary. This series now includes five posts and if you missed the four previous ones they are linked below.
In a Monday post I will recap all of the data from this study and I think it will be quite eye-opening.
Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 1
Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 2
Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 3
Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 3rd Down Incompletions – Part 4
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOS
|PLAY BY PLAY
|AIR YDS
|STT
|REASON
|1st
|4:54
|3rd
|1
|TENN 42
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete
|0
|1.78
|Poor throw
|2nd
|12:07
|3rd
|7
|MIZ 29
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone
|15
|3.10
|Receiver fell down- throw out of bounds
|3rd
|8:51
|3rd
|11
|TENN 24
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith
|10
|2.78
|Drop
|3rd
|4:49
|3rd
|4
|MIZ 35
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings
|19
|2.81
|High and out of bounds – Missed blown coverage
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOS
|PLAY BY PLAY
|AIR YDS
|STT
|REASON
|3rd
|7:46
|3rd
|G
|VAN 7
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to E.Wolf
|7
|2.11
|Pass broken up at goal-line
|4th
|12:06
|3rd
|17
|VAN 19
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to T.Byrd
|8
|3.20
|short-hopped throw – bad route?
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOS
|PLAY BY PLAY
|AIR YDS
|STT
|REASON
|1st
|11:46
|3rd
|11
|NEB 33
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Jennings
|32
|3.25
|Under-thrown and hit defender in back
|1st
|6:43
|3rd
|14
|TENN 41
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Smith
|8
|2.86
|Too high and over head
|1st
|1:25
|3rd
|4
|TENN 15
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to A.Kamara
|12
|1.95
|Little long but catchable and dropped
|3rd
|5:58
|3rd
|5
|NEB 28
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone
|34
|3.67
|End zone throw out of bounds after roll-out
|4th
|6:00
|3rd
|13
|TENN 36
|J.Dobbs pass incomplete to J.Malone
|40
|3.31
|Deep throw right side over head of receiver and out of bounds