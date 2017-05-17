Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 1

Ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, several readers have made it clear that they feel we haven’t spent enough time focusing on his positives. In light of that, and even though my recent study of Dobbs’ perceived negatives ended-up showing some positives, I will now dedicate a short series to some positive plays that he made in 2016.

In this series, we’ll have a look at Dobbs’ 27 touchdown passes from 2016 and do so in the same manner that we did with his third down incompletions from the season and that will include the play-by-play description, snap to throw times, air yards, yards after catch, as well as whether or not play-action was used.

In this first post, we’ll review Dobbs’ first 10 touchdown passes from the 2016 season that came in Tennessee’s first four games against Appalachian State, Virginia Tech, Ohio and Florida.

After all 27 of Dobbs’ 2016 touchdown passes are reviewed, I will post a recap of the data and other observations compiled from the plays.





OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY AIR YDS YAC P/A STT REASON APP 4th 10:30 1st 10 TENN 33 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 67 yd TD 42 25 YES 3.17 Off coverage & slightly under-thrown albeit to outside shoulder VT 2nd 14:43 1st G VT 5 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 5 yd TD 12 0 YES 1.67 Great corner throw where only receiver can catch VT 2nd 9:42 2nd 4 VT 38 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 38 yd TD 41 0 NO 2.81 Slightly under-thrown & great adjustment by receiver VT 3rd 7:04 3rd 15 VT 23 J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 23 yd TD 5 18 NO 4.93 Avoided rush nicely to find uncovered back OHIO 1st 14:22 2nd 10 OHIO 20 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 20 yd TD 23 0 YES 2.79 Perfect seam throw to post OHIO 4th 11:07 1st 10 OHIO 20 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 20 yd TD 26 0 YES 2.8 Slightly behind receiver NFL-quality seam throw to post FLA 3rd 7:29 2nd 10 FLA 23 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Hurd for 23 yd TD 20 3 YES 2.87 Nice, soft toss to back on blown coverage of wheel route FLA 3rd 0:59 2nd 9 FLA 20 J.Dobbs pass complete to E.Wolf for 20 yd TD 25 0 YES 2.51 Great touch on seam pass to tight end with hit oncoming FLA 4th 12:45 3rd 5 TENN 33 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 67 yd TD 26 41 NO 2.45 Stood in pocket with hit coming & delivered to wide open receiver