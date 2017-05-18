Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 2

I am now in the middle of a short series dedicated to new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs in which I am breaking down and detailing all of his 2016 touchdown passes from his 2016 season at Tennessee in an effort to focus on some positive aspects of his play.

In the first post of this series I showed you Dobbs’ first 10 touchdown passes from his 2016 season and in today’s offering we’ll look at his next eight scoring passes that he had in his games against Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Tennessee Tech. As usual, detailed information is included in this breakdown of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from 2016 complete with play-by-play descriptions, air yards, yards after the catch, snap to throw times, as well as whether or not play-action was used.

The included video contains all eight of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from those four game along with a few replays.

Once I am finished detailing all 27 of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from his 2016 season I will recap the data and all observations in a separate post for you.

Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 1





OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY AIR YDS YAC P/A STT REASON UGA 3rd 10:31 1st 10 UGA 19 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Hurd for 19 yd TD 12 7 YES 5.73 Avoided rush to right & great throw across body to open man UGA 4th 14:53 3rd 3 UGA 16 J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 16 yd TD 4 12 NO 1.62 Out route pass to slot RB who broke tackle UGA 4th 0:00 1st 10 UGA 43 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 43 yd TD 48 0 NO 4.00 Great Hail Mary throw for the win TA&M 4th 0:41 2nd 10 TA&M 18 J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 18 yd TD 4 14 NO 2.65 Short MOF pass to open RB against blitz pressure SC 4th 7:03 2nd G SC 6 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 6 yd TD 13 0 NO 3.24 Falling backwards throw to MOF back of end zone nicely placed TNTC 1st 14:03 1st 10 TNTC 30 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 30 yd TD 35 0 NO 2.60 Easy lob throw to wide open receiver TNTC 1st 8:46 1st 10 TNTC 43 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 43 yd TD 43 0 NO 3.01 Stepped up into pocket delivered perfect bucket throw outside TNTC 2nd 14:55 2nd G TNTC 3 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 3 yd TD 8 0 NO 1.47 Great back shoulder throw to corner end zone