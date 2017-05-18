Hot Topics

    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 2

    By Dave Bryan May 18, 2017 at 02:00 pm


    I am now in the middle of a short series dedicated to new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs in which I am breaking down and detailing all of his 2016 touchdown passes from his 2016 season at Tennessee in an effort to focus on some positive aspects of his play.

    In the first post of this series I showed you Dobbs’ first 10 touchdown passes from his 2016 season and in today’s offering we’ll look at his next eight scoring passes that he had in his games against Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Tennessee Tech. As usual, detailed information is included in this breakdown of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from 2016 complete with play-by-play descriptions, air yards, yards after the catch, snap to throw times, as well as whether or not play-action was used.

    The included video contains all eight of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from those four game along with a few replays.

    Once I am finished detailing all 27 of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from his 2016 season I will recap the data and all observations in a separate post for you.

    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 1


    OPPQRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAYAIR YDSYACP/ASTTREASON
    UGA3rd10:311st10UGA 19J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Hurd for 19 yd TD127YES5.73Avoided rush to right & great throw across body to open man
    UGA4th14:533rd3UGA 16J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 16 yd TD412NO1.62Out route pass to slot RB who broke tackle
    UGA4th0:001st10UGA 43J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 43 yd TD480NO4.00Great Hail Mary throw for the win
    TA&M4th0:412nd10TA&M 18J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 18 yd TD414NO2.65Short MOF pass to open RB against blitz pressure
    SC4th7:032ndGSC 6J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 6 yd TD130NO3.24Falling backwards throw to MOF back of end zone nicely placed
    TNTC1st14:031st10TNTC 30J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 30 yd TD350NO2.60Easy lob throw to wide open receiver
    TNTC1st8:461st10TNTC 43J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 43 yd TD430NO3.01Stepped up into pocket delivered perfect bucket throw outside
    TNTC2nd14:552ndGTNTC 3J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 3 yd TD80NO1.47Great back shoulder throw to corner end zone

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Jones

      Greene released. TE room is just a bunch of guys… FAs haven’t been kind to us.

    • Jim Foles

      We always pick the left over FA’s.

    • GoSteelerz

      These are some really nice throws, some even under pressure!