Hot Topics

    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 3

    By Dave Bryan May 19, 2017 at 12:34 pm


    I am now winding down a short series dedicated to new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs in which I am breaking down and detailing all of his 2016 touchdown passes from his 2016 season at Tennessee in an effort to focus more on some positive aspects of his play.

    In the first two post of this series I showed you Dobbs’ first 18 touchdown passes from his 2016 season and in today’s offering we’ll look at his next nine scoring passes that he had in his games against Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Nebraska. As usual, detailed information is included in this breakdown of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from 2016 complete with play-by-play descriptions, air yards, yards after the catch, snap to throw times, as well as whether or not play-action was used.

    The included video contains all nine of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from those four game mentioned above along with a few replays.

    Now that I am finished detailing all 27 of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from his 2016 season I will recap the data and all observations in a separate Saturday post for you.

    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 1
    Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 2


    OPPQRTTIMEDWNDISTLOSPLAY BY PLAYAIR YDSYACP/ASTTREASON
    UK1st10:541st10UK 24J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Smith for 24 yd TD270YES2.76Easy throw on blown coverage
    UK2nd6:272nd7UK 10J.Dobbs pass complete to E.Wolf for 10 yd TD140YES2.48Gutsy stare-down throw to MOF after play-action
    UK3rd10:082nd11TENN 49J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 51 yd TD3714NO4.04Flea-flicker throw to outside
    MIZ1st6:013rd8MIZ 49J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 49 yd TD2722NO2.71Under-thrown ball under pressure to nice receiver adjustment
    MIZ2nd13:501st10TENN 43J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 57 yd TD534YES4.78Great deep throw after nice use movement and use of pocket
    MIZ3rd13:583rdGMIZ 5J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 5 yd TD50NO1.89Easy slant throw to wide open receiver
    VAN1st3:401st10VAN 21J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 21 yd TD-324NO2.73Throwback screen followed by several missed tackles
    VAN2nd0:541st10VAN 27J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 27 yd TD252NO2.92Easy pitch and catch following pump fake to stutter route
    NEB4th8:451st10TENN 41J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 59 yd TD4415YES3.81Great post route thrown to in-stride receiver

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • D.j. Reynolds

      I’m definitely seeing some potential now. To me, Dobbs is a relatively low cost lottery ticket that should at least challenge Landry by 2018.