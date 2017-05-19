Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 3

I am now winding down a short series dedicated to new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs in which I am breaking down and detailing all of his 2016 touchdown passes from his 2016 season at Tennessee in an effort to focus more on some positive aspects of his play.

In the first two post of this series I showed you Dobbs’ first 18 touchdown passes from his 2016 season and in today’s offering we’ll look at his next nine scoring passes that he had in his games against Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Nebraska. As usual, detailed information is included in this breakdown of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from 2016 complete with play-by-play descriptions, air yards, yards after the catch, snap to throw times, as well as whether or not play-action was used.

The included video contains all nine of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from those four game mentioned above along with a few replays.

Now that I am finished detailing all 27 of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from his 2016 season I will recap the data and all observations in a separate Saturday post for you.

OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS PLAY BY PLAY AIR YDS YAC P/A STT REASON UK 1st 10:54 1st 10 UK 24 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Smith for 24 yd TD 27 0 YES 2.76 Easy throw on blown coverage UK 2nd 6:27 2nd 7 UK 10 J.Dobbs pass complete to E.Wolf for 10 yd TD 14 0 YES 2.48 Gutsy stare-down throw to MOF after play-action UK 3rd 10:08 2nd 11 TENN 49 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 51 yd TD 37 14 NO 4.04 Flea-flicker throw to outside MIZ 1st 6:01 3rd 8 MIZ 49 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 49 yd TD 27 22 NO 2.71 Under-thrown ball under pressure to nice receiver adjustment MIZ 2nd 13:50 1st 10 TENN 43 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 57 yd TD 53 4 YES 4.78 Great deep throw after nice use movement and use of pocket MIZ 3rd 13:58 3rd G MIZ 5 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 5 yd TD 5 0 NO 1.89 Easy slant throw to wide open receiver VAN 1st 3:40 1st 10 VAN 21 J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 21 yd TD -3 24 NO 2.73 Throwback screen followed by several missed tackles VAN 2nd 0:54 1st 10 VAN 27 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 27 yd TD 25 2 NO 2.92 Easy pitch and catch following pump fake to stutter route NEB 4th 8:45 1st 10 TENN 41 J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 59 yd TD 44 15 YES 3.81 Great post route thrown to in-stride receiver