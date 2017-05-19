Steelers Tape Study: Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Touchdown Passes – Part 3

I am now winding down a short series dedicated to new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs in which I am breaking down and detailing all of his 2016 touchdown passes from his 2016 season at Tennessee in an effort to focus more on some positive aspects of his play.
In the first two post of this series I showed you Dobbs’ first 18 touchdown passes from his 2016 season and in today’s offering we’ll look at his next nine scoring passes that he had in his games against Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Nebraska. As usual, detailed information is included in this breakdown of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from 2016 complete with play-by-play descriptions, air yards, yards after the catch, snap to throw times, as well as whether or not play-action was used.
The included video contains all nine of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from those four game mentioned above along with a few replays.
Now that I am finished detailing all 27 of Dobbs’ touchdown passes from his 2016 season I will recap the data and all observations in a separate Saturday post for you.
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOS
|PLAY BY PLAY
|AIR YDS
|YAC
|P/A
|STT
|REASON
|UK
|1st
|10:54
|1st
|10
|UK 24
|J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Smith for 24 yd TD
|27
|0
|YES
|2.76
|Easy throw on blown coverage
|UK
|2nd
|6:27
|2nd
|7
|UK 10
|J.Dobbs pass complete to E.Wolf for 10 yd TD
|14
|0
|YES
|2.48
|Gutsy stare-down throw to MOF after play-action
|UK
|3rd
|10:08
|2nd
|11
|TENN 49
|J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 51 yd TD
|37
|14
|NO
|4.04
|Flea-flicker throw to outside
|MIZ
|1st
|6:01
|3rd
|8
|MIZ 49
|J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 49 yd TD
|27
|22
|NO
|2.71
|Under-thrown ball under pressure to nice receiver adjustment
|MIZ
|2nd
|13:50
|1st
|10
|TENN 43
|J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 57 yd TD
|53
|4
|YES
|4.78
|Great deep throw after nice use movement and use of pocket
|MIZ
|3rd
|13:58
|3rd
|G
|MIZ 5
|J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Jennings for 5 yd TD
|5
|0
|NO
|1.89
|Easy slant throw to wide open receiver
|VAN
|1st
|3:40
|1st
|10
|VAN 21
|J.Dobbs pass complete to A.Kamara for 21 yd TD
|-3
|24
|NO
|2.73
|Throwback screen followed by several missed tackles
|VAN
|2nd
|0:54
|1st
|10
|VAN 27
|J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 27 yd TD
|25
|2
|NO
|2.92
|Easy pitch and catch following pump fake to stutter route
|NEB
|4th
|8:45
|1st
|10
|TENN 41
|J.Dobbs pass complete to J.Malone for 59 yd TD
|44
|15
|YES
|3.81
|Great post route thrown to in-stride receiver