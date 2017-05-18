Steelers Release LS Greg Warren Due To Failed Physical

The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran long snapper Greg Warren on Thursday with the failed physical designation.

Upon cutting ties with Warren, who has been the Steelers long snapper since 2005, general manager Kevin Colbert released a statement.

“Greg has been a big part of our past success, and we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best,” Colbert wrote on the team’s website.

Warren, who made the team originally as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina after beating out Mike Schneck for the job, also released a short statement on Thursday.





“I would first like to thank the Steelers organization, coaches and training staff for their help and advice over the last few weeks,” said Warren. “I had full intentions of playing this upcoming season, but in light of new information I’ve recently received from my doctors relating to a past injury, it has been determined that trying to compete in the 2017 season may be a risk to my long-term health. After discussing this with the Steelers, we have decided it would be in everyone’s best interest to release me at this point.”

The Steelers had re-signed Warren to a one-year contract earlier in the offseason. He played in 181 regular season and 15 postseason games in his 12 seasons with the Steelers. He had also overcame two serious knee injuries during long career as well.

The Steelers selection of former Louisville long snapper Colin Holba in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft now makes a lot of sense as the team obviously was worried about Warren’s health moving forward. Holba is now expected to be the Steelers long snapper moving forward, but with that said, it will be interesting to see if the team brings in another player to challenge him during the remainder of the offseason.