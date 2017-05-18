Hot Topics

    Steelers Release LS Greg Warren Due To Failed Physical

    By Dave Bryan May 18, 2017 at 10:18 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran long snapper Greg Warren on Thursday with the failed physical designation.

    https://twitter.com/steelers/status/865224283705966592

    Upon cutting ties with Warren, who has been the Steelers long snapper since 2005, general manager Kevin Colbert released a statement.

    “Greg has been a big part of our past success, and we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best,” Colbert wrote on the team’s website.

    Warren, who made the team originally as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina after beating out Mike Schneck for the job, also released a short statement on Thursday.


    “I would first like to thank the Steelers organization, coaches and training staff for their help and advice over the last few weeks,” said Warren. “I had full intentions of playing this upcoming season, but in light of new information I’ve recently received from my doctors relating to a past injury, it has been determined that trying to compete in the 2017 season may be a risk to my long-term health. After discussing this with the Steelers, we have decided it would be in everyone’s best interest to release me at this point.”

    The Steelers had re-signed Warren to a one-year contract earlier in the offseason. He played in 181 regular season and 15 postseason games in his 12 seasons with the Steelers. He had also overcame two serious knee injuries during long career as well.

    The Steelers selection of former Louisville long snapper Colin Holba in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft now makes a lot of sense as the team obviously was worried about Warren’s health moving forward. Holba is now expected to be the Steelers long snapper moving forward, but with that said, it will be interesting to see if the team brings in another player to challenge him during the remainder of the offseason.

    Colbert Has Message For Fans Questioning Steelers’ Decision To Draft Long Snapper

    • falconsaftey43

      And it all makes sense…

    • Ed Smith

      I see said the blind man as he picked up his hammer & saw…
      All is made clear…I take back all the bad thoughts on Draft Day!

    • VaDave

      The “Cone of Secrecy” drops another “Bon Mot”….I mean really, why wait this long after the draft to announce it. True, it is possible this is a recent development, but I’m of a bent they knew going into the draft they’d better find a replacement.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The method to the Steelers draft madness induces sanity among Steelers Depot readers.
      He peaks at # 102 on my all-time Steelers list mostly due to his longevity and reliability.

    • Ace

      Well duh. Haters gotta know KC had an idea this was coming. They went and got the “best” snapper in the draft and then he made some vague comments about Gregs health. There was never to be a camp battle. So obvious, PS wouldn’t have wasted a pick setting up for the most boring battle ever. I bet Holba will make more contributions to his team that 90% of the other 6th rounders

    • Wayne’O

      I guess drafting a long snapper in the 6th round makes since after all.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      What do you think the odds are of Holba making the roster NOW? 🙂

    • Matt Manzo

      So, now they look like geniuses drafting Holba!!!

    • John Noh

      Good luck, Greg. Trust in Kevin.

    • Greg Payne

      But of course effects are temporary. In 24 hours we’ll be back to our regular cycle of mourning, anger, and martyrdom.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Greg Warren, we never talked about you and thats all we ever wanted, thank you.

      Maybe here soon we will be hearing about them signing him back for a day or whatever to retire with the team.

    • In a move that surprises exactly no one.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I should have qualified it as temporary sanity from our normal state.

    • I still don’t like spending a draft pick on an LS, but there was a rationale for it.

    • D.j. Reynolds

      Now I get it! I take back my negativity about a draft pick on a LS.

    • That’s a safe bet due to the fact that he is guaranteed to make the team and play. But it is also not a clean comparison. The real question is whether they thought they could land him as a UDFA as opposed to a 6th round pick, seeing how few LS are actually drafted. Given their UDFA signings of late, I would bet that is the impetus behind the pick.

    • Scapp

      I think they had to wait for his team physical so he can get an injury settlement maybe.

    • I HIGHLY doubt this is recent in terms of suspicion. They may have only recently confirmed it via physical, which I think has a certain time period to be performed.

    • Dorian James

      Well he did say they’ve been working on this for the past several weeks. Maybe they just didn’t want to count him out yet

    • VaDave

      I hadn’t thought of that. Thanks.

    • VaDave

      Hilarious!! And unfortunately true…. LOL!!!

    • Stas

      It’s almost like the FO knew something when they were drafting a LS in the 6th round…..

    • Petherson Silveira

    • Dorian James

      Ide like to address all the comments by saying: maybe we should give the front office a major apology and a little more leeway on their drafting techniques. I was convinced there was going to be a position battle but now I know better

    • ATL96STEELER

      I expected as much actually. Just too bizarre for them to use a draft pick on a LS. I still say they could have gotten Holba as a UDFA, but they didn’t want to take any chances…he was their man.

      Enjoy retirement Warren, welcome Holba.

    • Dorian James

      I was hearing that another team would have drafted him if the Steelers didn’t

    • Paul RK

      especially seeing that he was the top rated long snapper. we couldn’t risk him signing with another team as an UDFA

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      That’s not the Steelers fan way.