    Steven Johnson Healthy, Ready For Bounce-Back Season

    By Alex Kozora May 13, 2017 at 10:30 am


    Think of players returning for 2017 and a couple names come to mind. Cam Heyward is the biggest name working back from his pectoral injury. Senquez Golson will hopefully get on the field and the team will figure out what they have with him. Odds are, Steven Johnson is a distant name that would come to mind. But he will likely play a key role for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

    Johnson was bumped off the 53 man roster initially, “losing” out to Tyler Matakevich but brought back as soon as Bud Dupree went on IR-to return. Johnson became a lead-dog on special teams, recording six tackles over 101 snaps. A season cut short by a freak broken ankle at the tail end of a kick coverage against the Dallas Cowboys.

    Speaking with Teresa Varley of Steelers.com last week, Johnson affirmed his rehab is right on schedule.

    “I am doing good,” said Johnson. “I am excited. I am running, doing everything with the team. I am expecting a full recovery.”

    This time around, he might not face heavy competition for an inside linebacker job. The team never replaced Lawrence Timmons leaving Matakevich and himself as the backups to Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams. Given what Johnson did on special teams, he should have the inside track on that #4 spot.


    His main competition is two-fold: any other inside linebacker brought in or the ones currently on the roster. Of the latter, that’s UDFA Keith Kelsey, who the Steelers gave a relatively hefty signing bonus to. And there’s the off chance the team would do something a little crazy and keep six outside linebackers on the roster, giving Keion Adams the final spot over a guy like Johnson.

    That seems pretty unlikely but camp is all about creating competition and you can’t guarantee Johnson’s job is safe.

    It might not be the main battle to watch for come camp but one to definitely keep an eye on. And if Johnson makes it, the odds look good, he’ll be a regular on special teams and a job he’ll do well.

    • Sam Clonch

      L.J. Fort not in the mix?

    • Eric Mack

      I thought the kid had a chance. But he’s been in the league now for 5 years and has three games active and three tackles in the last four years. I think the dream is over.

    • Matt Manzo

      I think right now Fort is the #5. I’d say it’s between Johnson, Fort and Adams.

    • Rocksolid20

      How can Golson return when he has never been here ?

    • Ray Powell

      I think he might be, as he may be a better choice in coverage than Matakevitch and Johnson and that’s what the Steelers are missing most now Timmons has gone.

    • Alex Kozora

      Him too.

    • SeventhHeavan

      As Alex wrote, “the team never replaced Timmons” That still boggles my mind. They must reeeeeally like one of the four backups still on the roster (Williams, Fort, Matakevich, and Johnson) to replace him? Maybe they’re waiting to pick up another team’s garbage after cuts are done…good luck with that.

    • VaDave

      VW will bring whatever Timmons would have brought this year and a much lower cap hit. Timmons of 2017 is not the 2010 version. This is the hardest thing for me to get over. These guys aren’t going to be around forever. I always say “Enjoy them while they’re here. They’ll be gone before you know it.”

    • StolenUpVotes

      Hard to believe that we are already entering season #3 in our post Troy lives lol

    • VaDave

      And we are going onto year one without Jarvis Jones. You know, it goes faster every year. Since you mentioned it, boy I sure wish we had a Troy P on the team now.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Instead we may have Lake Jr. 🙂

    • VaDave

      That wouldn’t exactly hurt us much either….

    • StolenUpVotes

      Exciting times my friend

    • Dshoff

      I really like Williams, he’s VERY physical. I don’t think we’ll miss Timmons much because he could cover anymore either. But if teams get Williams in coverage we could be in trouble.

    • Dshoff

      I like Johnson and Fort. They might not be starting material, but they are solid backups. And they may cover better than Williams. Plus Fort showed that he can rush the passer. I also think Williams can rush the passer, watch for that this year.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Yeah, I hear ya but I just don’t see Williams playing at a starting level. Let’s not forget the plays that Timmons made last year. Hope I’m wrong because he’s our best ILB we have aside from Shazier.

    • Wayne’O

      I noticed that LJ Fort’s name wasn’t even mentioned in the article. Is he still on the roster? Because it seems that he would definitely be in the mix for a roster spot at ILB.

    • Wayne’O

      I think that they plan on playing more dime this season and replacing the Buck linebacker with a 6th DB. So no worries with VW replacing Law Dogg.