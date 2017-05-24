Hot Topics

    T.J. Watt Earns High Praise From Teammates On Day One

    By Alex Kozora May 24, 2017 at 11:07 am


    It’s just Day One of his NFL career. But it was a good step forward for T.J. Watt. Per the Trib’s Chris Adamski, Watt began the first day of OTAs running as the first team ROLB, though the caveat is that James Harrison did not participate in team drills.

    Watt’s teammates took notice, praising the rookie for how quickly he’s seemed to acclimate himself.

    “He’s good,” Bud Dupree told Adamski. “He’s catching on fast. Learning. Communicating well. I feel like he will be OK.”

    Ryan Shazier, the QB of the defense and proper evaluator of such things, echoed similar thoughts. OTAs is when rookies begin to feel the speed of the game. So far, so good.

    Watt is helped by playing with his hand up at Wisconsin as a more traditional outside linebacker. The Badgers ran a 3-4, like Pittsburgh, and a schematically similar defense. They stunted and twisted as often as Pittsburgh and Watt was asked to drop into coverage, meaning that generally speaking, no concept should be entirely foreign to him. That makes the transition significantly easier than the typical rookie.


    Watt is expected to split time with Harrison at ROLB this season. To see him immediately leapfrog veterans like Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo – who, granted, didn’t play a ton of ROLB last year but are still capable – is something worth noting when it’s football in shorts.

    That’s one way the Steelers’ defense is changing. Long gone are the days of rookies riding the pine. That ended after Stephon Tuitt in 2014 when he was frustratingly kept on the bench for a woeful Cam Thomas.

    It’s part of Keith Butler’s philosophy change, simplifying the defense to get rookies on the field quicker and let athletes be athletes instead of thinking too much. Watt is the next man up and on paper, has the ability to make a relative seamless transition. He has the work ethic, the conditioning (his football family has taught him how to train) and the college background to allow him to hit the ground running.

    And to hit some quarterbacks.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Ace

      Seems that the general idea is Deebo starts and Watt spells him. I hope it starts out the other way around. Let Deebo be the closer. Let the young guy wear out the tackle and let Deebo come in and mop up in the 4th quarter. Will Watt play on special teams I wonder?

    • Ike Evans

      I still dont like this pick….just like i didnt like the bud dupree pick…not because these guys suck completely but because i fundamentally have doubts with however they are scouting pass rushers…..there was a better guy available when we took bud…i believe there were better guys available when we took this kid…even later in the draft there were better pass rushers takin imo

    • johnhoien

      Bud 8 sacks, Harrison 5, Watt gets the start week 8.. Ends with 6 sacks..

    • francesco

      Who knows what Butler’s philosophy really is? It would be news to him!

    • Brian Miller

      Like 2nd and 3rd round? I agree, and I question it as well. When you think about it, with as many OLBs as this FO has drafted, how much success have they really had? Woodley?

    • Dennis Wright

      I think it was a great pick. The Steelers didn’t get cute and they got the best pass rusher left with a high upside. There was all this talk about Lawson, Rivers, and Bowser but we saw where they fell. I think TJ Watt will surprise a lot of people with how quickly he acclimates himself to the defense He’s almost a plug and play guy regardless of his inexperience. As far as Dupree goes, he was raw coming in but talent wise he was a top 15 pick. When you’re drafting where the Steeler are every year you just aren’t going to get your hands on those type of players often. There weren’t a lot of these guys in that draft class either so I don’t know who you were talking about waiting on. Dupree would have had a great year if he would have been healthy. He looked great once he came back and got going. There’s no excuse with the coaching staff the Steelers have that they shouldn’t be able to take these high upside/inexperience types and get them coached up and going. I’d rather take a shot at a Dupree or Watt than waste a high pick on a Jarvis Jones.

    • Ike Evans

      I think baltimore and cincy had better drafts then us at the pass rusher position….i think some of them will be better just like i thought shane ray would be better then bud….and he is and will continue to be i believe …..bud did flash improvement late last year but we will see…..jason worilds use to flash but was inconsistent at best until his retirement

    • D.j. Hoy

      Strictly sticking to the topic of playing rookies sooner – I love it.

    • WB Tarleton

      They picked 9th (Cincy) and 16th (Purple Browns). They SHOULD have gotten the better prospects. We picked 30.

      And Ray was a much higher talent who dropped because of injury and getting arrested with pot. The choice to take Bud was as much about that as any skill evaluation.

    • Ike Evans

      That only matters if they went pass rush in the first round….they didnt….we are talking about 2nd 3rd and 4th round picks….5th round picks….we couldve had any of those guys

    • Ike Evans

      Right….thats why denver (whos good at evaluating that position btw) picked him the pick directly after us….oh ok

    • WB Tarleton

      You would be hard pressed to find an NFL team that had Lawson, Rivers, Bowser, Williams, et al. ahead of TJ on their draft boards.

    • Ike Evans

      You dont know that…just like i dont know that but there are reports out there that from different outlets pre draft that had them all grouped together or who had jordan willis higher…..etc etc….youd be hard pressed to actually prove that as fact and not just ur opinion of the draft

    • Ike Evans

      Woodley

    • NinjaMountie

      I think you’ll find that team’s boards look more different than they do alike after the first dozen or so athletes. Shoot, I imagine there is often disagreement about those.
      Myself, I like Watt’s upside. I think he showed well in college but we’ll just have to wait and see. I hated Jarvis…HATED the pick from day 1. I hated him because I didn’t think he had the attributes to succeed. I think TJ does. We’ll see if he puts it together.

    • Jeff McNeill

      Who was the better guy?

    • Ike Evans

      Then bud? Shane ray