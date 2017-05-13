Hot Topics

    T.J. Watt Says Nothing Comes Easy In The NFL

    By Alex Kozora May 13, 2017 at 03:12 pm


    Even as a highly touted first round pick, T.J. Watt isn’t taking anything for granted.

    Speaking to reporters after minicamp practice, Watt said he’s taking it day-by-day, the same approach as a later round pick, an undrafted player, or someone in Pittsburgh on a tryout.

    “I wouldn’t say easy,” he told reporters via Steelers.com. “I’m in the NFL, nothing comes easy here. But at the same time, I’m just trying to stay in my books as much as possible and make this transition as fluid as possible. Just go out here and make as many as many plays as I can early on.”

    That said, his early assessment of camp that he was “assimilating” well to the NFL, though as Mike Tomlin would point out, rookie minicamp isn’t a proper gauge for NFL speed.

    In the interview on the team site, he certainly said all the right things. He took a quiet, humble approach, pointing out his mentality of focusing on short-term goals instead of long-term. He said he isn’t much of a nightlife guy, placing his focus on football, learning from his two older brothers who made it into the NFL.


    “I’m not a guy who really goes out and does any of the nightlife activity. On weekends, it was easy for me,” Watt said, responding to the challenges of balancing football and school.

    Rookie minicamp isn’t the time to gauge a player’s ability. It’s about installing the basics of the playbook and getting the rookies into the routine of how an NFL practice and environment will work. But Watt seems to be taking the transition in stride.

    Initially, it’s a similar path Maurkice Pouncey took as he made it into the NFL. I, and maybe you do too, specifically remember him saying the NFL playbook wasn’t too difficult, not in a moment of arrogance, but confidence. Go watch the video on the team website, linked above, and you see some baseline similarities. If Watt can have anything close to Pouncey’s career, the Steelers will have hit another home run in the first round.

    • disqus_wdLdx4W76r

      I just hope he’s more than just a name

    • Steve Johnson

      Bingo! I like his demeanor, confident but not arrogant. He is definitely saying all the right things thus far.

    • LHW

      I often visualize a guy in a Steelers jersey with a the name on his back and ask myself does he seem like a Steeler and fit the “Steeler” mold (not the Steelers are really different than any other team, just an identifying tribal state of mind for fans I guess). Guys with names like Shazier, Brown, Bell, etc. to me just seem like “Steeler” names, probably due to familiarity and long-term association more than anything else. With that in mind, I am having trouble visualizing TJ either way. I will say their would be definite level of cool factor to have JJ’s little brother killing it for the Steelers.

    • VaDave

      Interesting. For me it’s not so much a name, but there is a definite aura, a combination attitude and playmaking ability that you can just tell if they’re a Steeler or not, although Lethon Flowers name wise was a little problematic for me.

    • Ken Krampert

      I don’t give a crap what his name is. I just want to see him hit 3 ways. Fast, hard and continously. ….

    • LHW

      Good point.

    • StolenUpVotes

      What was more problematic? His name or watching him in coverage? lol

    • Xclewsive

      I did the same thing with Bens last name, Roethlisberger. Boy was I wrong.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Ha. I did the same thing with Ben back in 2004. I can still remember the day he was drafted. I kept saying… “Roethlisberger?… Roethlisberger?… Are you kidding me?”

      I was SO wrong.

    • CP72

      The guy did lead the Big Ten in sacks.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Yeah and the more I see and hear about juju the more I can’t wait to see him in action he reminds me of Hines ward for some reason and I wish he just had juju on the back of his jersey