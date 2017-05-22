The Terrible Podcast – Talking Start Of Steelers 2017 OTAs, TE Depth Chart, Watt Rookie PT & More

Season 7, Episode 113 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 OTA practices that are set to begin this week.

Alex and I go over several things we hope to learn or see covered over the course of not only this week, but the next several weeks when it comes to different players.

While David and I have already given our thoughts on the Steelers recent release of tight end Ladarius Green, Monday it’s Alex’s turn to offer up some of his thoughts on the transaction as well as the team bypassing the position during the 2017 NFL Draft.

We have received a few requests on Twitter for us to discuss the rest of the Steelers tight end depth chart following Green’s release so we cover that topic during Monday’s show and spend a lot of time talking about Jesse James and where he currently is at in his development.

Alex and I move on to talk about Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs following the several studies I have completed on his playing time at Tennessee and explain why we felt they needed to be done.





We close this episode by discussing rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt and the playing time we think he’ll receive during the 2017 season. This topic is in response to a recent NFL.com article dedicated to the subject.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

