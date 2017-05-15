The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2017 Rookie Minicamp Recap, Signings, 53-Man Roster & More

Season 7, Episode 112 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd is back in the co-host chair and we start things off by talking about the news and notes that came out of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 rookie minicamp that took place over the weekend.

So far, the Steelers have signed two players who took part in the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis so we bring you up to speed on both.

David and I discuss the potential of the team’s first three draft picks this year each playing more than 50% of the total defensive or offensive snaps during their rookie seasons and if it will be disappointment if they don’t.

With Alex Kozora releasing his first 2017 53-man roster prediction Monday morning, David and I both his choices as we go through all the position groups.

We close the show with some weekend items from around the rest of the NFL.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

