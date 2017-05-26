The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers First Week Of OTAs, Injured Players, O-Line Depth & More

Season 7, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to recapping all that took place during the Pittsburgh Steelers first week of 2017 OTA practices.

Alex and I review the five main things we were looking for heading in the Steelers OTAs in addition to talking about which players are currently dealing with injuries.

We move on to talk a little about the cornerback depth chart based on reports from this past week and if it means much of anything at this point of the offseason.

Former Steelers cornerback Justin Gilbert was suspended for four weeks on Thursday so we recap that news and move on to talk about what safety Mike Mitchell had to say during an interview a few days ago.

Steelers tackle Jerald Hawkins is discussed during this episode and that leads to Alex and I speculating about what the second-team offensive line will look like at the start of the preseason.





The NFL owners passed a few rules changes this past week so Alex and I review those and tell you whether or not we like them.

A former NFL front office executive had some interesting comments about the Steelers backup quarterback situation during a Thursday radio interview so Alex and I reset that topic for you even through we’ve both yet to hear what he had to say.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

