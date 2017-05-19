Hot Topics

    The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Release Of Green, Warren, Free Agent TE Options & More

    By Dave Bryan May 19, 2017 at 11:40 am


    Season 7, Episode 112 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd kicks things off by talking about recent news related to him.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers released long snapper Greg Warren and tight end Ladarius Green with failed physical designations on Thursday so we spend the bulk of this episode discussing those two transactions and what may or may not have led to them happening.

    Did the Steelers bypass the tight end position during the draft because they thought Green was healthy enough to move forward with? We discuss that topic in addition to whether or not the team should now look to sign free agent tight end Gary Barnidge.

    Was the signing of Green now the worst free agent addition that general manager Kevin Colbert has ever made since he’s been with the Steelers? We discuss that topic thoroughly later in the show as well.

    We wrap up this show with a few other NFL news items.


    As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

    Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

    The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

    Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Release Of Green, Warren, Free Agent TE Options & More

    As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

    We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

    You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

    Please sit back and enjoy Episode 112 of Season 7 now of The Terrible Podcast.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Man DT, I can’t even talk Steelers right now hearing that your show is gone. Only thing outside of the podcast here on the Depot that I found worth listening to. Really hope you can get back at it before too long because I am not going to know what to do with myself. I wish you the best on finding something soon.

    • Oh shyte, David! This is the first I’m hearing of this. If it’s any consultation, in my opinion, you have a great voice for radio. I always look forward to hearing you the most on this podcast. Nothing at all against the others here, but your voice is what drew me into this podcast in the first place. I’m sure you’ll get picked up by another organization soon. I’d like to hear you on an FM station. AM just isn’t ‘all that’ anyway. Good luck!

    • We do have that new big TE. We’ll see if he makes the grade. Jesse James is coming along well. Granted, none of them are Heath Miller, but then again, who is? I think we have enough talent at the WR position, and we have a lot of WRs too. Also, great FB in Nix as a blocker. There aren’t any really good TEs left on the open market. We should be okay this season even without a featured TE. Who knows? Maybe James will have a break-out season. Stranger things have happened.

    • SteelPierogie

      I was absolutely floored when I heard the news about the David Todd show being cancelled. It truly was a part of my everyday routine listening. By far the best Pittsburgh sports show around. Always great insight, guests, etc. I’m gonna miss it tremendously and I wish David Todd nothing but the best and hope to hear him soon somewhere else. Thanks, DT

    • Lambert58

      David, so sorry to hear. You’ve got something better coming!

    • Steel B

      Sorry to hear you were let go DT. You are good at what you do. Don’t let this situation make you think otherwise.

      btw. AC is awful.