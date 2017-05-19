The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Release Of Green, Warren, Free Agent TE Options & More

Season 7, Episode 112 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd kicks things off by talking about recent news related to him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released long snapper Greg Warren and tight end Ladarius Green with failed physical designations on Thursday so we spend the bulk of this episode discussing those two transactions and what may or may not have led to them happening.

Did the Steelers bypass the tight end position during the draft because they thought Green was healthy enough to move forward with? We discuss that topic in addition to whether or not the team should now look to sign free agent tight end Gary Barnidge.

Was the signing of Green now the worst free agent addition that general manager Kevin Colbert has ever made since he’s been with the Steelers? We discuss that topic thoroughly later in the show as well.

We wrap up this show with a few other NFL news items.





As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

