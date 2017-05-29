The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Week 2 OTA Preview, Special Teams, Listener Questions & More

Season 7, Episode 115 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to looking ahead at what might transpire during the Pittsburgh Steelers second week of OTA practices that will get underway on Tuesday.

Will running back Le’Veon Bell show up this week? Should he? We discuss that topic in addition to a few other things we hope to learn this coming week.

Now that linebacker Vince Williams is set to become the team’s starter inside, Alex and I discuss how his role on special teams is likely to diminish and who the team might turn to in order to fill his shoes.

During the second half of this Memorial Day show, Alex and I answer quite a few listener questions that we received overnight on Twitter. There were several interesting questions this week and enough that it resulted in us running a little bit longer than an hour.

