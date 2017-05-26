Tuitt’s Brother Already Has Scholarship Offers From Alabama, Wake Forest

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt has a younger brother that he’s proud of and he took to Twitter on Friday to boast about him.

Tuitt, the Steelers 2014 second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, announced on Friday that younger brother Jared Bartlett, while currently just a junior at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, GA has already received full scholarship offers from Alabama and Wake Forest ahead of his 2017 season starting.

“Teams better step up their recruiting,” Tuitt tweeted on Friday.

My brother got offers from Alabama and Wake Forest- full scholarships as a sophomore. Teams better step up their recruiting pic.twitter.com/taeAsrtH1p — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) May 26, 2017



According to Max Preps, Bartlett currently measures in at 6-1, 205-pounds and is listed as a defensive end and outside linebacker. Below are some other measurables of Bartlett’s courtesy of his Hudl page in addition to his sophomore year highlight video.

While Bartlett is obviously still several years away from a possible NFL career, perhaps it’s worth filing his name away and tracking his play in college in the near future.

Height & Weight: 6’1″ 205lbs

40 Yard Dash: 4.53

Shuttle: 4.44

Bench: 265

100 Meter Dash: 11.53

400 Meter Dash: 50.15

Squat(LBS): 465

Deadlift(LBS): 410

Clean(LBS): 225

Class of: 2019