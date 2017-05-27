Hot Topics

    Vince Williams: ‘I Feel Like I’m Ready’ Years After Being Snubbed As Starter

    By Matthew Marczi May 27, 2017 at 11:00 am


    Three years after effectively getting the snub for the job, fifth-year inside linebacker Vince Williams told reporters recently, “I feel like I’m ready”, regarding his assumed ascension into the starting lineup this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing the stalwart Lawrence Timmons, who signed with the Dolphins in free agency.

    The 2016 offseason has certainly been quite a different experience for the former sixth-round pick in comparison to his second spring in 2014. The previous season, he was thrust into a semi-starting role because Larry Foote suffered a season-ending injury in the opening game.

    While he was heavily rotated out of the defense throughout the year, utilizing Will Allen as a third safety in the ‘quarter’ package with six defensive backs, Williams was nonetheless the Steelers’ starting Buck linebacker for most of that season, playing alongside Timmons, who at the time was still the Mack.

    But Timmons would find himself shifting over to Foote’s spot a year later after the Steelers drafted speedy inside linebacker Ryan Shazier in the middle of the first round. And as is implied in the position switch of a starter, that means that Williams went from starter to backup—and not even the top backup.

    Not only did Shazier immediately enter the starting lineup from his very first practice session in OTAs, Pittsburgh also saw the return of 2012 former third-round inside linebacker Sean Spence, who essentially missed his first two seasons in the league after suffering a very bad and career-threatening knee injury that produced nerve damage.


    With Spence’s return, he became the top reserve at inside linebacker for the Steelers, and in fact spent much of that season starting due to Shazier’s injuries and inexperience. The former Miami linebacker would continue to run ahead of the Florida State alum until the former left in free agency.

    Williams resurfaced last year as the top backup with Spence missing, and got an opportunity to start a couple of games during another Shazier injury, games in which he played quite well. In fact, he has logged over 1000 snaps on defense over his four-year career and has put down some solid tape.

    But he also felt that he put down some deserving tape during his rookie season, at least enough to allow him to enter his second season running with the first-team defense, even if that would not be his ultimate role on opening day.

    That is why this offseason was so different. The Steelers had their opportunities to make the move, and they chose not to. They made the hard sell for Dont’a Hightower, but ultimately didn’t come all that close to his required salary. They could have taken Reuben Foster in the first round as well. They didn’t.

    Had this been three years ago, things almost assuredly would be different, but Williams is grateful for how things turned out. “It shows the organization has a lot of confidence in me”, he said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever felt that way”, he added, a comment loaded with baggage from previous seasons.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Steelsmoke

      He has worked his tail off and it shows. When he got his chance he looked good. I wonder if they count play books now.

    • Steelsmoke

      Oh yeah never complained or thru a fit. Just did his job.

    • Conserv_58

      Is there any doubt that Vince will be jacked up to prove he’s worthy of the team’s confidence in him? He knows that he’s got big shoes to fill with having to replace Law Dog, but he’s going to be highly motivated to forge his own legacy.

    • capehouse

      Hightower chose not to. Not the Steelers. The Steelers wanted to replace Vince. We were just spurned by Hightower because he wanted to remain in New England. We offered Hightower more than the Pats did. The Jets offered even more. He leveraged our deals to get the most he could out of the Pats.

    • RickM

      Yes, that’s what LaCanfora and others around the league said. I think you’re right as his N.E. deal only came in at $8.9 M a year – not small but it’s pretty likely one or more of the Titans, Jets or Steelers offered him more. But he always wanted to stay in N.E. The Steelers seemed to have a sense they were being used by telling him their offer was off the table if he left the building.

    • How much is the buck responsible for covering TEs and RBs? If a lot, how much is Williams a strength or weakness in this regard?

    • israelp

      First time the organization has shown confidence? Wasn’t there a large contract in there somewhere?

    • Painipedia

      Way yo go Vince!

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      I mean if you had the choice of Hightower or Williams your going to take a shot at Hightower, they would’ve been stupid not to. That being said anyone else including draft picks I would stay will Williams as they did.

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m pulling for the kid, but why did the F/O go after Hightower if they were so confident in Williams? Makes you say Hmm!

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Watch the tape. When he has played he is a tackling machine, and some of those hits really popped some guys, just like the old days. Love Vincenzo and I hope he sets the tone on D the way he does on ST.

      Bold prediction: Despite coming off the field on most 3rd downs this upcoming season, Vince Williams will still lead the Steelers in tackles. He just smells the ball and gets there.