Hot Topics

    William Gay Opens OTAs As Starting Slot Corner

    By Alex Kozora May 24, 2017 at 12:06 pm


    There is not just a battle but an all-out brawl for the starting slot gig in Pittsburgh this year. All challengers will have to chase William Gay. Gay opened up as the starting slot corner in OTAs, per Chris Bradford’s tweet.

    It’s not a surprise given that’s the spot Gay held down for most of last year and is the more veteran player competing. Then again, as we saw yesterday, T.J. Watt beat out other vets for the starting ROLB slot, so veteran doesn’t guarantee you the initial nod.


    Bradford said Senquez Golson is running second team. Golson is finally healthy after suffering a Lisfranc injury in training camp last year. He said he had screws removed from his foot in February and now deems himself to be “100% healthy.”

    Per the Trib’s Chris Adamski.

    Golson will have to prove the second round talent the organization had in mind when they drafted him in order for him to make the roster. It’s certainly not impossible but it’s going to be a climb. In camp last season, Golson opened up as the starter in the slot.

    Presumably, and to be clear, this hasn’t been explicitly stated, rookie Cameron Sutton is running with the third team.

    This is all subject to change, and it likely will, during the preseason with injuries and performance. But I admit I’m a sucker for these early depth charts to give us a gauge of what to expect heading into Latrobe. It’s honestly more valuable than trying to evaluate who “looks good” in shorts and a helmet, which Mike Mitchell called “basketball on grass” summing things up well.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Spencer Krick

      Makes sense. Golson should know the playbook by now, Sutton has to learn it.

      If Golson and Sutton are healthy, do you think the team keeps Gay?

    • D.j. Hoy

      If they are all healthy it’s quite a crowded secondary. Isn’t it a wonderful problem to have?

    • Spencer Krick

      It’s certainly an unfamiliar one, haha

    • Sam Clonch

      Absolutely. First off, he’s obviously the starter in the slot currently, and there’s no guarantee that even if both are healthy that they are better than him. Second, even if pushed to a backup role, he’s the only one of the three to play the position, has a reasonable cap hit, and would be great depth. I don’t see the rush to push him out.

      Allen is the one on the bubble. Kid better be ready to play some STs!

    • D.j. Hoy

      That’s for sure! My dark horse lineup is Burns and Sutton on the outside, Golson in the slot. Can’t wait for training camp!

    • pittsburghjoe

      Man, I really hope Allen makes it!

    • Sam Clonch

      Yeah, me too! Great size and measurable, definitely oozes potential. Would be amazing if they could develop him!

    • SfSteeler

      alright kids,

      heres your lesson for this season, as given by me, your NFL veteran player/coach…now try to follow my lead, and show me what you got!

      -WGay

    • Douglas Andrews

      Just a gut feeling as I have nothing factual to base the off but I feel like the battle is really between Sutton and Golson. I’ve always been a fan of WG but the NE Championship game along with the draft leads me to believe the team is looking for an upgrade at the slot position. There has been a lot of speculation about Gay moving to Safety but I don’t see how he plays the position. He understands the defense so I don’t question that it’s his foot speed that I believe hurts him in the long run.

    • Ni mo

      Sutton not starting over cockrell

    • Sam Clonch

      Russ is MY dark horse for an extension!