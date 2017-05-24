William Gay Opens OTAs As Starting Slot Corner

There is not just a battle but an all-out brawl for the starting slot gig in Pittsburgh this year. All challengers will have to chase William Gay. Gay opened up as the starting slot corner in OTAs, per Chris Bradford’s tweet.

It’s not a surprise given that’s the spot Gay held down for most of last year and is the more veteran player competing. Then again, as we saw yesterday, T.J. Watt beat out other vets for the starting ROLB slot, so veteran doesn’t guarantee you the initial nod.





Bradford said Senquez Golson is running second team. Golson is finally healthy after suffering a Lisfranc injury in training camp last year. He said he had screws removed from his foot in February and now deems himself to be “100% healthy.”

Per the Trib’s Chris Adamski.

Senquez Golson said he had 2 screws in his foot all last fall, affected his mobility, had them taken out in Feb. Says he's back to 100% now. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 24, 2017

Golson will have to prove the second round talent the organization had in mind when they drafted him in order for him to make the roster. It’s certainly not impossible but it’s going to be a climb. In camp last season, Golson opened up as the starter in the slot.

Presumably, and to be clear, this hasn’t been explicitly stated, rookie Cameron Sutton is running with the third team.

This is all subject to change, and it likely will, during the preseason with injuries and performance. But I admit I’m a sucker for these early depth charts to give us a gauge of what to expect heading into Latrobe. It’s honestly more valuable than trying to evaluate who “looks good” in shorts and a helmet, which Mike Mitchell called “basketball on grass” summing things up well.