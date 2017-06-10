Hot Topics

    Which 10 Steelers Players Would You Protect From An Expansion Draft?

    By Dave Bryan June 20, 2017 at 04:16 pm


    Here’s an interesting dead part of the offseason exercise courtesy of Twitter that’s sure to get you thinking and it comes courtesy of user @JoeGoodberry.

    The exercise somewhat parallels the upcoming NHL expansion draft and if you’re unfamiliar with the rules of that, each team has the option to protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie, or eight skaters and one goalie. Additionally, all first- and second-year players are exempt from selection.

    As you can see in the original tweet below from Goodberry, the rules for this particular exercise are quite simple. In short, you have to choose 10 current Pittsburgh Steelers players to protect from an expansion draft if you were general manager Kevin Colbert. Please keep in mind that all first- and second-year players are exempt from selection so you don’t need to worry about protecting any of them.

    While it’s a bit of a backwards way of doing the exercise considering not only the size of NFL rosters, in addition to it being different from the NFL has handled expansion drafts in the past, it is a very creative one nonetheless.

    In case you’re curious, the last time the NFL held an expansion draft was in 2002 when the Houston Texans entered the league and the rules for that event included the 31 other teams needing to expose five players to the draft.

    The Steelers, in case you forgot or didn’t know, exposed wide receiver Troy Edwards, fullback John Witman, guard Roger Duffy, wide receiver Will Blackwell and long snapper Mike Schneck to the 2002 expansion draft and none we’re ultimately selected by the Texans.

    Here’s the full list of 155 exposed players in 2002 and the results of the draft in case you’re curious.

    Ok, now that you all know the rules of this exercise, please post the 10 Steelers players you would protect from an expansion draft in the comments below.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Christian Frazilus

      Ben, Bell, Brown, Shazier, Tuitt, Decastro, C. Heyward, M. Gilbert, M. Pouncey, & M. Bryant

    • WARisHELL- DuDu Shits-Poopster

      Nailed it

    • Milliken Steeler

      Ben, Bell,Brown,Tuitt,Shaz,Dupree,Heyward,Gilbert,Decastro and Bryant

    • John Noh

      Agree with the first nine. I’d protect Bud before Martavis, even though it’d mean that Bryant is likely taken in the draft.

    • Steve

      In no particular order: Rothlisberger, Shazier, Antonio Brown, Truitt, Villanueva, Bell, Cam Heyward, DeCastro, Pouncey. Dupree

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I would protect Ben, AB, Bell, Pouncey, Gilbert, Tuitt, Shazier, Dupree, Watt, and Sean Davis. I almost went Heyward over Davis, but the defense was able to survive last year with spare parts plus Davis is only gonna get better.

    • SteelersDepot

      you don’t need to protect Watt or Davis per the rules above

    • CP72

      This is a great question. If I’m expansion team building a franchise I’m looking for foundational young players. A guy like Roethlisberger who has one or two years left wouldn’t interest me. Offensive and defensive line would probably be a premium to the new expansion team (especially young ones). As would pass rushers and defensive backs.

      1. Shazier
      2. Bell
      3. Tuitt
      4. DeCastro
      5. AB
      6. Dupree
      7. Pouncey
      8. Hargrave
      9. Burns
      10. Davis

    • John Noh

      If an expansion team had a chance to nab Ben Roethlisberger, irrespective of how many years he has left, they’d do it almost reflexively. Of course it’d be a moot point because Ben would retire because of the insult.

    • TroymanianDevil

      After debating who the Penguins should protect it seems pretty straightforward looking at the Steelers roster and suggestions already made by others given 10 protection spots. Seems like either Bud or Martavis is the only real question. I take Martavis but either decision is justifiable.

      But let’s take it a step further and make it more like the NHL expansion. You have 2 options.
      1. You either get 4 offensive and 4 defensive players
      2. Or just 7 players total

      I guess there’s enough people on both sides of the ball to take option 1 but only getting 4 offensive players makes for some interesting conversations.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Hargrave, Burns and Davis are all protected under 1st and 2nd yr players.

      I see your point on Ben but you still have to protect him (from the Steelers pov). If you’re an expansion franchise, you take Ben b/c you can flip him to another team that’s only a QB away from a SB run. Similar to how LV can flip Fleury to a team just a goalie away from a Cup run

    • TroymanianDevil

      That brings up an interesting question, can players threaten to retire as a way of trying not to get picked ? ( talking about the NHL expansion, although the thought experiment applies to all sports)

    • John Noh

      I’m sure they can try. Even players under contract can walk away anytime, a la Chris Borland with the Niners, though the team wanted some of his bonus money back.

      I looked at the unprotected list for the San Jose Sharks here and I’m not even sure I understand it all. For example, the team listed Thorton and Marleau (both UFA) on this list. How can a team protect an unrestricted free agent?

    • TroymanianDevil

      No Pouncey?

    • Luis Grove

      Brown, Bell, Bryant, Ben (unless he is talking retirement) Decastro, Gilbert, Tuitt, Hayward, Shazier, Bud

    • Milliken Steeler

      I thought about it really hard but this offense has struggles, even with all of the ” weapons” everyone says we have. My choice was based upon the premise, if Bryant doesnt screw up, this wide receiver tandem, makes them virtually un stoppable.

      It could of went either way though, it was between Pouncey and Bryant.

    • Luis Grove

      Hargrave, Burns, Davis are protected under the rules

    • Jon Crissinger

      AB, Ben, Bell, Bryant, Shazier, Tuitt, Heyward, Decastro, AV, Dupree.

      Pouncey as good as his is, I don’t think he’d be taken with his injury history. Plus he isn’t the youngest center anymore. AV over Gilbert because left tackles are harder to come by

    • TroymanianDevil

      true, but under contract is slightly different b/c you signed to be there.
      This is more unexpected, threatening is really like a no-trade clause ( which fleury had to waive for the pens to leave him unprotected, but sounds like you’re a sharks fan).

      I think you’re understanding is right, I think you’re just looking at the wrong side of the list haha. Here are the sharks protected players.

      Ryan Carpenter (F)
      Logan Couture (F)
      Jannik Hansen (F)
      Tomas Hertl (F)
      Melker Karlsson (F)
      Joe Pavelski (F)
      Chris Tierney (F)
      Justin Braun (D)
      Brent Burns (D)
      Marc-Edouard Vlasic (D)
      Martin Jones (G)

    • Eric Brown

      Ben, bell, brown, Shazier, tuitt, Decastro, pouncey, Hayward, Dupree, and Gilbert

    • TroymanianDevil

      fair enough. I’d say protect Pouncey (and leave Dupree) as he is the more likely to be picked. Applying the same NHL rules to this experiment, only 1 player can be picked by the expansion team. I’d say Pouncey is very likely to be picked as a top 3 center. Dupree has a much lower chance as there will likely be some equally good or better pass rushers. ( especially if the expansion franchise runs a 4-3, but maybe I’m thinking too far now haha)

    • PaeperCup

      I agree about Ben. The expansion team would have to consider his salary too, in relation to his years left. Yeah we all know he’s worth it, because we think he’s the best chance we have to win NOW. But is it worth it to an expansion team that is looking to build for years to come.

      Good reason why The Golden Knights rather go for someone like Fleury instead of Luongo

    • John Noh

      Yep. I didn’t word this very well. My question is why the Sharks even had an option to protect/not protect Thorton and Marleau who are both UFA. It seems to me that they should not be on either list as they’re technically not on the team anymore.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Ben, Brown, Gilbert, Villanueva, Bryant, Tuitt, Hayward, Mitchell, Shazier, and Dupree.

      I didn’t include Bell because I have serious doubts about our ability lock him up. No contract, no protection.

    • LucasY59

      the Texans didnt want Troy Edwards???

    • Ross McCorkle

      Would you protect Ben? Would someone expansion draft him. I feel like he would immediately retire if another team took him.

    • TroymanianDevil

      Oh I see. Are you sure they could’ve been protected? There was little question who the Pens would protect so I looked at other teams. Looking at the caps, Oshie isn’t protected, he certainly would’ve been if they could’ve. But I’d assert that your premise is right and UFA can’t. I’m guessing whatever list/article you’re looking at just copy/pasted the roster, ignoring if there were UFA on the team.

    • Sam Clonch

      First and second rounds picks exempt.

    • TroymanianDevil

      First and second year players are exempt, not the round drafted
      Bell would be a potential pick if not protected

    • John Noh

      You’re probably right. I was just scratching my head because, let’s say the Knights took either Thorton or Marleau. That would not exempt the Sharks from getting anyone else poached, right? if it did exempt them, that’d be a pretty sweet deal for the Sharks.

    • TroymanianDevil

      I still feel like you have to protect Pouncey. I mentioned this elsewhere but I’d leave Dupree unprotected. More on the idea that he wouldn’t get picked, than anything against Dupree. I think an expansion franchise is unlikely to pick him, especially if they run a 4-3

    • TroymanianDevil

      I believe that’s correct. If my understanding is correct Vegas has an exclusive FA window to see who all they can sign before making their picks so they don’t waste a pick on someone they could sign anyways. So they could sign Thorton/Marleau and then pick someone off the team. But who knows, it’s my first NHL expansion

    • Jon Crissinger

      They are going to have to take all the contracts into account as well. Dupree is young, and very cheap. Pittsburgh has played without Pouncey. The defense needs a pass rush. To me the GM’s job is to look after his own team, not who hypothetically the expansion would need. It’s up to who YOU value more, not who you think they value more. They would use Dupree as trade material to get someone else’s protected players if he didn’t fit. They could do the same for Pouncey as well.

    • Alan Tman

      Watt, Shazier, Burns, Davis, Gilbert, Tuitt, Dupree, Bell, Heyward, and DeCastro.

    • Sam Clonch

      Well I gues I’M the dummy…

    • Phil Brenneman II

      First and second year players are exempt so you don’t need to protect Watt and Davis.

    • TroymanianDevil

      like Phil mentioned 1st, 2nd year players so Burns, Davis and Watt are protected

      But regardless of that, you’re not protecting Brown, Bell or Ben?.. very bold thinking

    • TroymanianDevil

      haha you’re good

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Good point out. Didn’t see Burns

    • TroymanianDevil

      sure but looking at the contracts, Dupree is only guaranteed for 2 more seasons and if he explodes this year he’d be eligible to be signed next year and want JJ Watt money. Yes, they could use the 5th year option, but those aren’t super cheap, so you’re getting 2 years of cheap contract and then starting to pay $. Whereas Pouncey is fixed, sure Dupree’s contract is better but I don’ think it’s by that much. Also a team has to pay some players. Then can’t take 32 players on rookie deals b/c they could only pay say 5-6 in 2 years so they’ll take some bigger contracts now and some/most players on rookie deals.

      I’m going to go to the fact on who I think will get picked, the 4-3 scheme, which I think would play in our favor. I think we all know how much to expect out of Dupree b/c we’ve seen him and have high hopes. But an expansion franchises can’t watch all the games for all 32 teams ( and evaluate each individual player) and likely wouldn’t value Dupree has high as we do. I think you’re looking at it as who is more important to us, which is totally fair. Again, I’m just looking at who won’t get picked and I think an expansion franchise is more likely to pick Pouncey and less likely to pick Dupree so I roll the dice on him. Lastly, I see more pass rushers at Dupree’s level available, reducing the odds of him being picked. I see very few center’s at Pouncey’s level being available.

      Overall I get it your line of thinking, I just think if we leave Pouncey unprotected, why not trade him and at least get something.

    • Jon Crissinger

      Still think they just take the higher value player and try and trade him. If they don’t have value in your scheme they’ll have value in somebody else’s. How many other teams will protect their centers? No way Falcons are gonna protect Alex Mack with all the other talent they have to cover. You want Mack or Pouncey then? Travis Frederick, Ryan Kelly, Mike Pouncey, Ryan Khalil, Max Unger. All quality centers that could be there.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Brown, Martavis, Heyward, Tuitt, Shazier, Bell, DeCastro, Gilbert, Pouncey, James

    • Phil Brenneman II

      – Big Ben
      – AB
      – Bell
      – Pouncey
      – Decastro
      – Gilbert

      – Dupree
      – Shazier
      – Tuitt
      – Heyward

      Defense is the easier of the 2 IMO. You protect the 4 big names and your defense really can’t even change. Nobody is taking away Harrison at his age and you have Watt, Burns, Davis, and Hargrave all protected. So the 3 starters out there for the taking are Mitchell, Cockrell, and Williams. As good as I think Williams is, nobody is running off with him. Mitchell is pushing 30 and is a middling safety. If you want a middle of the road guy you likely go younger. Cockrell is the most likely to go but I am not sure he is known enough to worry about.

      Offense is a little tougher but mostly straight forward. Ben, AB, and Bell are no brainers. The line is somewhat of a toss up because I think you can put AV in the conversation. I am willing to risk him for 2 reasons. His age and the fact that even if he went we at least have a promising prospect protected to potentially step in. I can’t imagine anybody going after Foster and even if they did we have Finney waiting in the wings.

      I think there is a decent chance you lose Bryant and that would suck, but we have JJSM protected along with Coates, Hunter, and DHB all still around to offer you the speedy deep threat. Bryant is clearly better than those 3, but still don’t think he is more valuable than anyone I protected.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Saving Ben isn’t necessary as he is on his way out anyhow. No team in their right mind would draft him.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Swap Jesse James for Big Ben and I agree.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I like Jesse James but I think he would be safe. Don’t agree with you about Ben. Why wouldn’t a team take 1-3 years of a superbowl calibre QB and worry about getting his replacement over the next 3 years.

    • Ross McCorkle

      Ben is year to year, and it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for him to retire immediately upon being drafted. He is sticking around because he wants to win a SB. Not going to win one on an expansion team.

    • Ross McCorkle

      I might also swap Mike Mitchell for Ben/James